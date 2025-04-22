Africa Digital Media Awards

Where is Lori Vallow Daybell now? A look at the aftermath of the case
Where is Lori Vallow Daybell now? A look at the aftermath of the case

by  Ciku Njuguna 8 min read
You chose the most evil and destructive path possible. You killed those children to remove them as obstacles and profit financially. You justified all this to go down a bizarre religious rabbit hole, and clearly, you are still there.

This sentencing statement from Judge Steven Boyce paints an accurate picture of the grim reality of Lori Vallow Daybell’s case. If you were wondering, where Lori Vallow Daybell is now? She is currently serving three consecutive life sentences in Idaho for her involvement in the deaths of her children.

Lori Vallow poses during the 2004 beauty pageant (L). The murder convict sits during her 2023 trial (R).
Lori Vallow smiling in a sparkly white dress under a spotlight at a formal event (L). Vallow sits in court during a hearing (R). Photo: @imadriienne, @datelinenbc (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Lori Vallow is serving three life sentences in connection with the deaths of her kids, Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.
  • Chad Daybell was sentenced to death in 2024 after being found guilty on all charges.
  • Authorities uncovered the children’s remains in June 2020 on Chad Daybell’s property.
  • Lori and Chad believed their victims were 'dark spirits' or 'zombies', which they used to justify the killings.
  • Lori Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February 2020, following her failure to produce her children.

Profile summary

Full nameLori Vallow Daybell
NicknameDoomsday Mom
GenderFemale
Date of birth26 June 1973
Age51 years as of April 2025
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthLoma Linda, California, United States
Current residenceMaricopa County Jail, Arizona, United States
Residence before arrestRexburg, Idaho, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
Height in centimetres168
Height in feet5'5"
Weight in kilograms57
Weight in pounds125
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourGrey
MotherJanis Lee Cox
FatherBarry Lynn Cox
Children3
Siblings3

Where is Lori Vallow Daybell now?

As of April 2025, Lori Vallow Daybell is serving three consecutive life sentences in Idaho for her involvement in the deaths of three individuals, including two of her children. She is also facing additional charges in Arizona related to the conspiracy to murder her estranged fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Five facts about Lori Vallow Daybell.
Top five facts about Lori Vallow Daybell. Photo: @ericareportsall on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
Source: Original

Lori Vallow Daybell’s case remains one of the most captivating yet heartbreaking crimes in recent history. With a background marked by tragic family losses and controversy, the outcome of Vallow's life is intertwined with a series of fatal events that have shocked many.

Insights into Lori Vallow’s trial

In 2023, Lori Vallow Daybell faced convictions for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and grand theft. These charges stemmed from her involvement in the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua Jaxon 'JJ' Vallow. She was also involved in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s former wife.

Prosecutors argued that Lori and Chad held extreme religious beliefs. They claimed some people, including their spouses and children, were dark spirits or zombies. As reported by NBC News, Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood addressed the court during opening arguments, saying;

In the world Chad and Lori planned for themselves, they identified those who stood in the way of their dream as dark. Their spouses, Lori's children, and anyone who opposed them were labelled as dark spirits or even zombies.
A fence with tokens and a photo of Tylee Ryan (L) and J.J. Vallow (R)
A picture of Tylee Ryan (L) and J.J. Vallow (R) are hung on a fence opposite the property where their bodies were found in 2020 in Rexburg, Idaho. Photo: Natalie Behring
Source: Getty Images

Prosecutor Lindsey Blake added in closing arguments that Chad was the one who decided who was 'dark.' She implied that he orchestrated the killings.

Gruesome details also emerged from law enforcement. Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo testified that Joshua’s body was found buried in a pet cemetery. Dr Garth Warren told jurors:

This is not what the heart and lungs typically look like. They are obviously charred and portions of them are burned away.

Judge Steven Boyce summed up the public horror during sentencing. He stated,

The most unimaginable type of murder is to have a mother murder her children.

Alex Cox and Lori Vallow’s involvement in the case

On 11 July 2019, Charles Vallow was shot dead in Lori's home by Alex. Initially, his actions were defended as self-defence. However, details surrounding Charles Vallow's demise, such as his life insurance and tumultuous relationship with Lori, cast doubt.

Lori Vallow poses with her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.
The prolonged disappearances of JJ and Tylee Vallow raised the suspicions of their extended families who sounded the alarm. Photo: @SusanHendricks
Source: Twitter

In her witness statement, Cox's wife seemed to allege that Cox believed that he had been used to kill Charles Vallow. She said:

He was very quiet and unresponsive. He said, 'I think I am being their fall guy.' I said, 'Fall guy for what? What have you done that you would be the fall guy?' I kept pressuring him because he wasn't answering me.

The tragic death of Lori Vallow's children

The heartbreaking loss of Tylee Ryan and Joshua J.J. Vallow is central to the case. The children were reported missing after family members grew increasingly worried over their unexplained absence in September 2019.

A routine welfare check led to a ten-month search for the children. Detailed investigations ultimately resulted in the discovery of their remains on Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, on 9 June 2020.

The investigation suggested that the couple's extreme religious convictions played a significant role in justifying the loss of the children. In 2023, an autopsy done on the remains of JJ Vallow revealed that he had died of asphyxiation. His neck and arms had signs of bruising and abrasions.

The cause of his sister's death was, however, inconclusive. Tylee's dismembered remains were found in separate sealed bags with signs of decomposition and significant burns.

Exploring the timeline of Lori Vallow’s case

Lori Vallow's case has been the focus of a Dateline episode that covered the twisted religious beliefs, deaths, and a nationwide manhunt. The case has been the subject of a Lifetime movie, Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story and a Netflix documentary series, Sins of Our Mother.

Using court records and police reports, the episode unpacks the events leading to the deaths of her children and relatives. Below is a timeline of key events in the trial.

Lori Vallow's children, Tylee and JJ.
An intense manhunt for Tylee and JJ led to the discovery of their remains in Rexburg, Idaho. Photo: @AnnieCushing, @woodcockkay1 (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

October 2019: The death of Charles Vallow raises alarm

In October, Lori’s brother Alex Cox fatally shot Charles Vallow, her estranged husband, in Arizona. Police initially accepted the self-defence claim, but doubts emerged after Cox died suddenly in December 2019 from blood clots in his lungs.

November 2019: Lori Vallow's children reported missing

On 26 November 2019, concerned family members reported J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan missing. Police in Rexburg, Idaho, launched an urgent search after Lori and Chad failed to account for the children’s whereabouts. On 27 November 2019, the couple abruptly moved out of their Idaho home.

February 2020: Lori was arrested in Hawaii

Authorities arrested Vallow on 20 February 2020 in Kauai in the State of Hawaii, on two felony charges related to deserting her children. The State of Idaho had issued a warrant of arrest after she failed to present the children, as ordered by the courts.

Other charges included criminal solicitation to commit a crime, resisting or obstructing officers, wilful disobedience of court process and contempt of court.

June 2020: Remains found on Daybell’s property

On 9 June 2020, police discovered the remains of J.J. and Tylee on Chad Daybell’s Idaho property. Detective Ray Hermosillo described the harrowing scene: J.J. was buried in a pet cemetery, while Tylee’s body had been dismembered and burned in a fire pit.

A house with a tree swing in Idaho where the remains of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow were found.
The former home of Chad Daybell, where the bodies of Lori Vallow's children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow were discovered in 2020. Photo: Natalie Behring
Source: Getty Images

December 2019 to 2023: Charges expand across States

Between December 2019 and 2023, Lori faced further legal trouble. Arizona charged her with conspiracy in Charles Vallow’s murder.

May 2023: Lori Vallow is found guilty

On 30 May 2024, a jury in Ada County, Idaho, found Chad Daybell guilty on all counts after nearly two months of testimony. The jury deliberated for less than six hours before reaching a unanimous verdict.

During the trial, Chad’s children testified in his defence. His daughter, Emma Murray, acknowledged that while the romantic bond between her parents may have faded, her father still valued Tammy deeply. As reported by 12 News, she said:

I’d never seen him more upset than in that moment. I know the grief was real.

Following the verdict, Judge Steven Boyce announced that the jury had sentenced Chad to death. Vallow was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of her youngest children and grand theft. She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s former wife.

Lori Vallow stands with her counsel in a court of law.
Lori Vallow stands with her counsel in a court of law. Photo: jlumfox10
Source: Twitter

April 2025: Lori Vallow Daybell's second trial

At the time of this writing, Lori Vallow Daybell is on trial again. On 7 April 2025, she pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy to eliminate her estranged fourth husband, Charles Vallow. She is also expected to face trial in May 2025 on the charges that she conspired to kill Brandon Boudreaux, her niece’s former husband.

FAQs

  1. Who are Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell? Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell are an American couple involved in multiple murder cases tied to extreme religious beliefs.
  2. What did Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell do? They orchestrated and committed the murders of Lori’s children and Chad’s wife, claiming the victims were evil spirits.
  3. Did Lori Vallow get sentenced? Yes, she received three consecutive life sentences in Idaho without the possibility of parole.
  4. Is Lori Vallow still married to Chad Daybell? Lori and Chad are still legally married, despite being incarcerated in different states.
  5. What happened to Lori Vallow? She was convicted of multiple murders and now faces further conspiracy charges in Arizona.

The disturbing case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell continues to grip the public with each new legal turn. With Chad sentenced to death and Lori serving life behind bars, authorities are still uncovering more about their violent ideology and past.

Legit.ng recently published Aaron Carter’s biography. The American singer gained prominence in the entertainment industry at a young age and amassed substantial earnings at the peak of his career.

Aaron Carter was one of the most successful child stars in the 2000s, with his music career spanning from 1997 to 2022. Aaron Carter died intestate, meaning he did not leave a will to determine who would inherit his estate. Learn more about him in the bio.

Source: Legit.ng

