Where is Lori Vallow Daybell now? A look at the aftermath of the case

You chose the most evil and destructive path possible. You killed those children to remove them as obstacles and profit financially. You justified all this to go down a bizarre religious rabbit hole, and clearly, you are still there.

This sentencing statement from Judge Steven Boyce paints an accurate picture of the grim reality of Lori Vallow Daybell’s case. If you were wondering, where Lori Vallow Daybell is now? She is currently serving three consecutive life sentences in Idaho for her involvement in the deaths of her children.

Lori Vallow is serving three life sentences in connection with the deaths of her kids, Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell .

. Chad Daybell was sentenced to death in 2024 after being found guilty on all charges.

after being found guilty on all charges. Authorities uncovered the children’s remains in June 2020 on Chad Daybell’s property .

in June 2020 on . Lori and Chad believed their victims were ' dark spirits ' or ' zombies ', which they used to justify the killings.

' or ' ', which they used to justify the killings. Lori Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February 2020, following her failure to produce her children.

Where is Lori Vallow Daybell now?

As of April 2025, Lori Vallow Daybell is serving three consecutive life sentences in Idaho for her involvement in the deaths of three individuals, including two of her children. She is also facing additional charges in Arizona related to the conspiracy to murder her estranged fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s case remains one of the most captivating yet heartbreaking crimes in recent history. With a background marked by tragic family losses and controversy, the outcome of Vallow's life is intertwined with a series of fatal events that have shocked many.

Insights into Lori Vallow’s trial

In 2023, Lori Vallow Daybell faced convictions for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and grand theft. These charges stemmed from her involvement in the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua Jaxon 'JJ' Vallow. She was also involved in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s former wife.

Prosecutors argued that Lori and Chad held extreme religious beliefs. They claimed some people, including their spouses and children, were dark spirits or zombies. As reported by NBC News, Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood addressed the court during opening arguments, saying;

In the world Chad and Lori planned for themselves, they identified those who stood in the way of their dream as dark. Their spouses, Lori's children, and anyone who opposed them were labelled as dark spirits or even zombies.

Prosecutor Lindsey Blake added in closing arguments that Chad was the one who decided who was 'dark.' She implied that he orchestrated the killings.

Gruesome details also emerged from . Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo testified that Joshua’s body was found buried in a pet cemetery. Dr Garth Warren told jurors:

This is not what the heart and lungs typically look like. They are obviously charred and portions of them are burned away.

Judge Steven Boyce summed up the public horror during sentencing. He stated,

The most unimaginable type of murder is to have a mother murder her children.

Alex Cox and Lori Vallow’s involvement in the case

On 11 July 2019, Charles Vallow was shot dead in Lori's home by Alex. Initially, his actions were defended as self-defence. However, details surrounding Charles Vallow's demise, such as his life insurance and tumultuous relationship with Lori, cast doubt.

In her witness statement, Cox's wife seemed to allege that Cox believed that he had been used to kill Charles Vallow. She said:

He was very quiet and unresponsive. He said, 'I think I am being their fall guy.' I said, 'Fall guy for what? What have you done that you would be the fall guy?' I kept pressuring him because he wasn't answering me.

The tragic death of Lori Vallow's children

The heartbreaking loss of Tylee Ryan and Joshua J.J. Vallow is central to the case. The children were reported missing after family members grew increasingly worried over their unexplained absence in September 2019.

A routine welfare check led to a ten-month search for the children. Detailed investigations ultimately resulted in the discovery of their remains on Chad Daybell’s property in Rexburg, Idaho, on 9 June 2020.

The investigation suggested that the couple's extreme religious convictions played a significant role in justifying the loss of the children. In 2023, an autopsy done on the remains of JJ Vallow revealed that he had died of asphyxiation. His neck and arms had signs of bruising and abrasions.

The cause of his sister's death was, however, inconclusive. Tylee's dismembered remains were found in separate sealed bags with signs of decomposition and significant burns.

Exploring the timeline of Lori Vallow’s case

Lori Vallow's case has been the focus of a that covered the twisted religious beliefs, deaths, and a nationwide manhunt. The case has been the subject of a Lifetime movie, Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story and a Netflix documentary series, Sins of Our Mother.

Using court records and police reports, the episode unpacks the events leading to the deaths of her children and relatives. Below is a timeline of key events in the trial.

October 2019: The death of Charles Vallow raises alarm

In October, Lori’s brother Alex Cox fatally shot Charles Vallow, her estranged husband, in Arizona. Police initially accepted the self-defence claim, but doubts emerged after Cox died suddenly in December 2019 from blood clots in his lungs.

November 2019: Lori Vallow's children reported missing

On 26 November 2019, concerned family members reported J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan missing. Police in Rexburg, Idaho, launched an urgent search after Lori and Chad failed to account for the children’s whereabouts. On 27 November 2019, the couple abruptly moved out of their Idaho home.

February 2020: Lori was arrested in Hawaii

Authorities arrested Vallow on 20 February 2020 in Kauai in the State of Hawaii, on two felony charges related to deserting her children. The State of Idaho had issued a warrant of arrest after she failed to present the children, as ordered by the courts.

Other charges included criminal solicitation to commit a crime, resisting or obstructing officers, wilful disobedience of court process and contempt of court.

June 2020: Remains found on Daybell’s property

On 9 June 2020, police discovered the remains of J.J. and Tylee on Chad Daybell’s Idaho property. Detective Ray Hermosillo described the harrowing scene: J.J. was buried in a pet cemetery, while Tylee’s body had been dismembered and burned in a fire pit.

December 2019 to 2023: Charges expand across States

Between December 2019 and 2023, Lori faced further legal trouble. Arizona charged her with conspiracy in Charles Vallow’s murder.

May 2023: Lori Vallow is found guilty

On 30 May 2024, a jury in Ada County, Idaho, found Chad Daybell guilty on all counts after nearly two months of testimony. The jury deliberated for less than six hours before reaching a unanimous verdict.

During the trial, Chad’s children testified in his defence. His daughter, Emma Murray, acknowledged that while the romantic bond between her parents may have faded, her father still valued Tammy deeply. As reported by 12 News, she said:

I’d never seen him more upset than in that moment. I know the grief was real.

Following the verdict, Judge Steven Boyce announced that the jury had sentenced Chad to death. Vallow was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of her youngest children and grand theft. She was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s former wife.

April 2025: Lori Vallow Daybell's second trial

At the time of this writing, Lori Vallow Daybell is on trial again. On 7 April 2025, she pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy to eliminate her estranged fourth husband, Charles Vallow. She is also expected to face trial in May 2025 on the charges that she conspired to kill Brandon Boudreaux, her niece’s former husband.

The disturbing case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell continues to grip the public with each new legal turn. With Chad sentenced to death and Lori serving life behind bars, authorities are still uncovering more about their violent ideology and past.

