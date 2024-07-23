15 fun facts about Hawaii: explore the tropical magic of the islands

Hawaii, an island in the Pacific Ocean, is well-known for its untamed beauty, which includes spectacular landscapes, diverse cultures, and unique traditions. You are probably conversant with its sandy beaches and rainforests, but beyond that, Hawaii is a treasure trove with many things you didn't know. From its people to its natural wonders, there is much to discover from the island. What fun facts about Hawaii do you know?

Hawaii is known for its untamed beauty, which includes spectacular landscapes, diverse cultures, and unique traditions. Photo: Pawel Gaul (modified by author)

Hawaii is one of the best places to visit in the United States due to its many natural wonders, such as volcanoes, rainforests, and mountains. It also has a rich historical heritage that makes you admire its traditions and culture. Fun facts about Hawaii will help you discover the lesser-known things about the beautiful island.

15 fun facts about Hawaii

Hawaii boasts several things that make it an outstanding place in the United States. Below is a compilation of fascinating facts about the state you probably didn't know.

1. It is nicknamed the Aloha State

Aloha symbolises love, affection, and the Hawaiian spirit. Photo: M Swiet Productions

The state is nicknamed Aloha State because the word is symbolic in Hawaiian culture. For most people, it is a greeting, but it is more than that, as it reflects the people’s way of life and philosophy. Aloha symbolises love and affection, Hawaiian culture, and identification used by people, especially tourists when they visit the state. Other nicknames for the state are Paradise and The Islands of Aloha.

2. The state is made up of several islands

How many islands are in Hawaii? Hawaii consists of several islands, estimated to be 137. However, only seven of them are habitable. The seven habitable islands are Oahu, Maui, Hawaii (Big Island), Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, and Niihau. Formerly, the Europeans called it the Sandwich Islands before it was given its current name, derived from the biggest island among them. The island’s highest point, Mauna Kea, is 4,205 metres (13,796 feet).

3. It is home to some active volcanoes

Only two islands have active volcanoes: Haleakalā on Maui and Mauna Loa, Mauna Kea, Kilauea, and Hualalai on Hawaii. Most of the volcanoes on other islands are inactive because they are not in the Hawaii hotspot. An additional island will be formed when the submarine volcano Kamaʻehuakanaloa Seamount emerges above water.

4. It was the last to join the United States

The United States has 50 states, and Washington D.C. is a federal district under the authority of Congress. Hawaii was not part of the United States until 21 August 1959. Before that, it was formerly ruled by a monarch. A referendum, in which more than 90 per cent accepted, approved Hawaii's joining the United States.

5. Its terrain is similar to the moon’s terrain

Volcanic activities result in a topography and terrain similar to the moon's terrain. Photo: Alex Ratson

Hawaii is one of the most frequented destinations by astronauts because it resembles the moon. Due to volcanic activities in the past, its topography and terrain feature huge volcanic craters and Triffid-like tendrils of lava. Mauna Loa, the world’s largest volcano, is a favourite destination for training astronauts. Scientists first visited the Big Island in 1967.

6. The state has a traditional dance

Every place has its own traditions and a unique way of identifying itself. Hawaii has a unique traditional dance called Hula. The Hawaiian traditional dance tells stories through movements and chants or songs. It was developed by native Hawaiians who settled on the Big Island and has two sub-categories: Hula ʻAuana and Hula Kahiko.

7. Hawaii observes its time zone

While different parts of the world share time zones, Hawaii is quite peculiar as it has its own time zone, the Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time (HST). The time zone means that Hawaii is three hours behind Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) during daylight saving time and 2 hours behind Pacific Standard Time (PST) during standard time.

8. Some of its parts receive more rainfall than any part of the world

Some places in Hawaii receive extraordinarily high rainfall throughout the year, and they barely dry at any time of the year. For instance, Mount Waialeale on Kauai Island receives an average of more than 450 inches of rain yearly, making it one of the wettest places on Earth.

9. No native snake species

Are there snakes in Hawaii? Yes. Snakes are in almost every part of the world, but Hawaii is exceptional because it does not have native snakes. It has non-native and elusive snake species like the Brahminy Blind Snake. The state observes strict snake importation policies to protect its delicate ecosystem and indigenous wildlife.

10. It has a unique flag

The Hawaiian national flag incorporates the national flag of a foreign country. Photo: Robert Holmes

An interesting, fun fact about Hawaii for kids is that the Hawaiian national flag incorporates the national flag of a foreign country. It has a Union Jack at its upper left, a symbol of Hawaii's historical relations with Britain, and eight horizontal stripes representing the country. The flag was designed by King Kamehameha I, keeping in mind the relationship between Hawaii and the U.S. and the British.

11. It has the highest number of endangered species in the U.S.

The Big Island has the highest number of threatened and endangered species among the U.S. states. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lists approximately 1,670 endangered plants and animals, about a third of which are from Hawaii. Some of the animal species include false killer whales, ‘I‘iwi, nene, and green sea turtles.

12. It was a kingdom before it joined the United States

Before it became an independent country and joined the United States in 1959, Hawaii was a country ruled by monarchs. Its first kingdom was established in 1795 after Kamehameha I conquered Hawaii Island. Some of its greatest monarchs are Kamehameha (I-V), Lunalilo, Kalākaua, and Liliʻuokalani. The monarchy rule officially ended on 24 January 1895.

13. The state has the largest astronomical observatory

Several astronomical observatories are in different parts of the world. However, the one on Mauna Kea in Hawaii is among the largest, operated by astronomers from 11 countries. Some of its notable top-notch instruments are the two 10-metre (394-inch) Keck telescopes, the 8.2-metre (320-inch) Subaru Telescope, and the two 8.1-metre (319-inch) Gemini telescopes.

14. It has black sand beaches

Black sand beaches are another thing that makes Hawaii a unique place. Volcanic activities create them, and there are several such beaches, seven of which are found on the Big Island and Maui. The most famous black sand beach is Punaluʻu. Basaltic lava flows, which are black, form the black sands on the beaches.

15. It is the origin of surfing

Surfing is believed to have originated from Hawaii. Photo: Specker/Vedfelt

Have you ever wondered where surfing started? According to cave paintings from the 12th century, Polynesians began surfing in Hawaii. It was an essential sporting activity as well as a religious ritual. Polynesians believed that it protected them and secured god’s will. Today, surfing is a significant part of the culture and lifestyle of Hawaiians, and it has spread to other countries.

What are the 7 Hawaiian islands?

Hawaii has about 137 islands, but the most popular ones are seven because they are habitable. The seven islands are Oahu, Maui, Hawaii (Big Island), Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, and Niihau.

What is a famous thing about Hawaii?

Hawaii is one of the most unique places on Earth. It is known for its spectacular scenery and endemic species. Hawaii's terrain is similar to the moon's, and several volcanic features make it so.

These fun facts about Hawaii highlight various aspects of the island that many people did not know. Its natural beauty, historical significance, cultural diversity, and richness are admirable and comparable to no other place. It is no wonder that one of the places in the United States attracts the most visitors.

