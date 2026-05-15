Popular Nigerian singer KCee expressed deep sadness following the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo after privately battling cancer

He shared a heartwarming throwback video of himself dancing with the late actor and others, while questioning why people always wait until a person dies before celebrating them

Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions as some praised KCee’s thoughtful message, while others disagreed with the growing narrative around showing love after death

Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as KCee, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Legit.ng reported that Ekubo died on Tuesday at Evercare Hospital following complications from advanced metastatic kidney cancer on Monday, May 11.

The news has thrown the entertainment industry into mourning, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and fans across the country.

KCee reacts emotionally to Alexx Ekubo’s death and questions why Nigerians wait until funerals before showing people love. Photo:iam_kcee /alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Mourning the loss, on Thursday, May 14, Afrobeeats singer KCee shared a video on Instagram showing himself, Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna and others dancing together, reflecting on the bond they shared while the late actor was alive.

He lamented how Nigerians often wait until someone dies before openly showing love or appreciation, stressing that many people only celebrate others when it is too late.

“We are all guilty. We’re too good at eulogies… and too late with love. A lot of people have beautiful things to say about you. But they save it for your funeral. They wait until you’re gone to post the ‘RIP,’ the long thread, the ‘he was like a brother to me.’ Why do we do that?”

KCee urged people to express pride, support businesses, share work, and check on mental health while loved ones are still alive.

The Limpopo hitmaker emphasised that true compassion should be shown in the present, not reserved for gravesides.

“Let’s be human to each other. Let’s say the nice things now. Let’s show up now. Let’s make peace, give grace, and love deeply — while there’s still time. Goodbye Alex, sleep well 💔😭🕊️🙏.”

Alexx Ekubo was a Nigerian actor and model who rose to prominence as the first runner-up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria pageant.

While alive, he built a notable Nollywood career with roles in films including Chief Daddy, The Bling Lagosians, and Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

See KCee's Instagram post below:

Fans react to KCee's post about Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

One appreciative fan, @omotolaamos, wrote:

“Thank you bossman this is very thoughtful and insightful”

Another emotional follower, @oluwapinrefumi, commented:

“God bless you for this write up sir. Many people ignored the guy, trolled him when he has a failed relationship.”

A concerned fan, @minister_danchi_natural_voice, reacted:

“RIP Uncle Alexx . Uncle KCEE don't put it too hard 0n yourself sir , you're right with what you said , and trust me it will definitely be okay , and I promise to always check up on those I love , those I don't know , those I can help in challenges of this life and also check up on you tooo”

Another supporter, @amaka1427, said:

“Well said Boss🙌🙌. Rest in Power Alex.🙏”

However, an Instagram user, @1eminence, argued:

“You people should stop this narrative. People often receive more flowers in death than in life, not because the love is fake, but because death stirs emotions differently.”

KCee shares painful message after Alexx Ekubo dies, asks Nigerians to appreciate loved ones while alive. Photo:iam_kcee /alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

KCee distances himself from Carter Efe's challenge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that skitmaker Carter Efe stirred fresh online drama after openly calling out Afrobeats superstar Wizkid for a boxing match following his victory over Portable.

During a cash prize celebration at E-Money's house, singer KCee excused himself from the camera to avoid discussing the challenge against the highly respected music star.

The singer's cautious attempt to distance himself from the conversation caught the attention of social media users online.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng