Content creator Jarvis accidentally suggested she has another "baby" aside from Peller during a recent livestream

The brief moment circulated widely on social media, with many fans interpreting it as an unintended revelation about her personal life beyond her public relationship with Peller

Netizens flooded social media with reactions as fans questioned the authenticity of Jarvis and Peller's relationship

Popular Nigerian content creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, widely known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, has stirred social media after a slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

While chatting with a lady, Jarvis invited her to attend her baby's birthday celebration.

The lady quickly asked if she was referring to her boyfriend and fellow creator Habbeb Hamzat, popularly called Peller, since he is clearly not a child.

Jarvis sparks reactions online after mistakenly hinting that she has another “baby” apart from Peller. Photo: realjadrolita/peller089

Source: Instagram

In that moment, Jarvis responded that she had another baby, before hurriedly correcting herself to say that Peller was also her baby.

She immediately covered her mouth and looked visibly uncomfortable, as though she realised she had revealed something unintended.

The short clip has since gone viral, spreading across platforms and drawing countless reactions from fans and followers.

Many viewers interpreted the statement as a possible hint that Jarvis has someone else in her life apart from Peller, who is well known as her partner.

The two TikTokers have often displayed their relationship openly on social media, sharing romantic gestures, expensive trips, and lavish gifts in front of the cameras.

Because of this public image, the sudden mention of “another baby” has left people speculating about her personal affairs beyond what is usually shown online.

The incident has now become a trending topic, with netizens debating whether it was simply a mistake or an unintentional revelation that could change how her relationship with Peller is perceived.

Watch the video on X below:

Fans react to Jarvis' slip of tongue

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans expressed mixed feelings, with many questioning the authenticity of Jarvis and Peller's relationship.

@NonsoIhe said:

"As a man, you may claim to be wiser than a woman but when it comes to deceit, don't you ever dare, those creatures are smarter than the serpent in that area."

@iamdiamondon commented:

"There is no way in this world I will guide like Peller and still go for someone like Jarvis…. Omo see that beauty damsel behind Jarvis, if I be Peller I go swap Jarvis for that babe"

@XVIRNG reacted:

"Nah girl wey dem buy GLE for be this GOOOODDDDDDDD 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Carter been talk am ooo"

Jarvis leaves social media users talking after a conversation about Peller and another 'baby' during a livestream. Photo: realjadrolita/peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis shares what Peller did for her at night

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis shared details about her relationship with fellow content creator Peller after recording what he did for her in the middle of the night.

The content creator said she secretly walked downstairs and surprised Peller, and saw him preparing food for her in the kitchen, despite his busy schedule.

She happily captured beautiful sights of sliced vegetables and frying tomatoes while praising him for taking the time to cook for them.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng