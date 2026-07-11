Nollywood actress Diva Gold has addressed claims that her curvy body is the secret behind her success

The actress insists that talent, discipline and professionalism, not physical appearance, have sustained her career

She also opened up about confidence, emotional movie roles and her dream of taking Nollywood to the global stage

Nollywood actress and content creator Olukemi Niyi-Aluko, popularly known as Diva Gold, has shared her thoughts on one of the biggest assumptions about her career.

The actress, known for her curvy figure and striking appearance, has dismissed claims that her body alone is responsible for the opportunities she enjoys in the movie industry.

Speaking in an interview with The PUNCH, Diva Gold admitted that while her physical appearance may attract attention, it is her talent that keeps her relevant.

Diva Gold addresses claims that her curvy body is the secret behind her success. Photos: Diva Gold.

Source: Instagram

"Attention is different from longevity"

Addressing comments about her curvy body, particularly her b*obs, the actress made it clear that there is a huge difference between attracting attention and building a lasting career.

She stated:

"I won't deny that appearance can attract attention in the entertainment industry, but attention is different from longevity. My body, especially my b*obs, may get people to notice me, but my talent, professionalism and work ethic are what keep opportunities coming."

According to Diva Gold, she hopes audiences will remember her for the quality of her performances rather than her physical features.

"I want to be remembered for my performances, not just my physique," she added.

Why Diva Gold refuses to chase every trend

The actress also explained how she has remained relevant despite the ever-changing nature of the entertainment industry.

Rather than following every trend on social media, she said she prefers staying true to herself.

"I focus on consistency rather than chasing every trend. I create content that reflects who I am as an actor and storyteller. Trends may bring attention, but authenticity is what builds a lasting career," she explained.

She added that real-life experiences inspire her performances far more than viral online conversations.

Diva Gold also reflected on her personal journey, revealing that confidence was something she developed over time.

According to her, self-belief came through experience and dedication to her craft rather than external validation.

"Like many people, I had moments of self-doubt, but experience, self-awareness and believing in my craft helped me become more confident," she said.

The actress noted that emotionally demanding movie roles often leave the deepest impact on her because they require her to connect with real human experiences.

Divagold speaks about her shopping method

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Divagold spoke about not stressing herself to look good and always slaying in whatever she has in her wardrobe.

In a chat with Legit.ng, she opened up about the trend of wearing weird outfits online, stating that it was not her style.

She also noted that she was particular about the shopping methods she used so that vendors would not overcharge her.

Source: Legit.ng