A young Nigerian man shared a tearful airport goodbye with his family before boarding an Air Canada flight to begin a new life abroad

The bittersweet TikTok video captured a woman placing her hand tenderly on his head in a farewell embrace, followed by footage of him arriving on a Canadian street

The clip resonated deeply with viewers who shared their own relocation dreams in the comments

A young Nigerian man, known on TikTok as @tkorfeh_03, moved thousands of viewers online after sharing footage of the moment he left home to begin a new life in Canada.

The video opened with an emotional scene at an African airport, where the young man shared a long embrace with a relative with reddish braided hair.

A Nigerian man documents his journey in relocating to Canada. Photo credit: @tkorfeh_o3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The relative's hand rested gently on his head, praying for him as the two held on to each other, travel documents and passports visible in his grip.

The moment was quiet and raw, the kind of farewell that anyone who has ever watched a loved one leave for a distant country will recognise immediately.

Man's relocation dream to Canada becomes real

From the airport, the video cut to a view through a terminal window, an Air Canada aircraft parked at the gate, signalling the next chapter about to begin.

The final scene showed the same young man standing on a calm, tree-lined suburban street in North America, adjusting his jacket in the daylight as a pickup truck sits parked nearby.

Reactions as man relocates to Canada

The comments section filled with people who saw their own aspirations reflected in the clip.

@anayo said:

"I will keep on clapping for others until it gets to my turn. 👏"

@Goldenblizz said:

"Congratulations. I'm next."

@CHÙKWÙÈMÈKĀ said:

"Congratulations. Going to use this sound soon 🙏, Canada 🇨🇦, always on my fyp, that's a good sign, very soon I will relocate their, nothing is impossible for God."

@gradiahhhh said:

"When the time is right it'll happen. ❤️"

Watch the full farewell and arrival footage below:

Man displays foodstuffs while relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his relocation journey from Lagos to Canada on his social media page.

The video showed the moment he packed local foodstuffs and took photos with his family at the airport.

Source: Legit.ng