USA Government Issues Fresh Update for Green Card Holders, Warns Against Common Mistakes
- The US government explained that some Green Card holders needed to complete an important immigration process before their cards expired
- Authorities warned that missing a key Green Card requirement could affect a person's lawful permanent resident status
- The USCIS also highlighted important benefits Green Card holders enjoyed while reminding them to follow specific travel guidance
The United States government has outlined the important steps lawful permanent residents should take after receiving their Green Card.
According to information published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the Green Card serves as proof that an individual is authorised to live and work permanently in the United States.
US speaks on renewing two-year Green Cards
The USCIS explained that individuals with a two-year conditional Green Card cannot simply renew the document after it expires.
Instead, they must apply to remove the conditions attached to their permanent resident status before the card expires.
According to the agency, failure to do so could result in the loss of permanent resident status.
It also noted that family-based conditional permanent residents are required to file Form I-751 (Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence), while entrepreneur-based conditional permanent residents must file Form I-829 (Petition by Entrepreneur to Remove Conditions).
When Green Card holders should replace cards
The US government also stated that lawful permanent residents and conditional permanent residents must replace their Green Cards under certain circumstances.
It advised residents to consult the agency's guidelines for replacing Green Cards and other immigration documents as needed.
Benefits of US Green Card
The USCIS highlighted several benefits available to Green Card holders.
According to the agency, permanent residents can use their Green Cards to prove their eligibility to work in the United States. The card can also be used when applying for a Social Security number and a state-issued driver's license.
The agency further reminded Green Card holders to avoid remaining outside the United States for extended periods.
US announces countries in visa waiver programme
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United States detailed its updated Visa Waiver Programme parameters, outlining entry conditions for specific global citizens.
Border regulations mandated that all prospective visa-free travellers secure digital ESTA clearance before boarding transit.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng