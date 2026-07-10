The US government explained that some Green Card holders needed to complete an important immigration process before their cards expired

Authorities warned that missing a key Green Card requirement could affect a person's lawful permanent resident status

The USCIS also highlighted important benefits Green Card holders enjoyed while reminding them to follow specific travel guidance

The United States government has outlined the important steps lawful permanent residents should take after receiving their Green Card.

According to information published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the Green Card serves as proof that an individual is authorised to live and work permanently in the United States.

The US government explains the next process to take after receiving the Green Card. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: UGC

US speaks on renewing two-year Green Cards

The USCIS explained that individuals with a two-year conditional Green Card cannot simply renew the document after it expires.

Instead, they must apply to remove the conditions attached to their permanent resident status before the card expires.

According to the agency, failure to do so could result in the loss of permanent resident status.

It also noted that family-based conditional permanent residents are required to file Form I-751 (Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence), while entrepreneur-based conditional permanent residents must file Form I-829 (Petition by Entrepreneur to Remove Conditions).

When Green Card holders should replace cards

The US government also stated that lawful permanent residents and conditional permanent residents must replace their Green Cards under certain circumstances.

It advised residents to consult the agency's guidelines for replacing Green Cards and other immigration documents as needed.

Benefits of US Green Card

The USCIS highlighted several benefits available to Green Card holders.

According to the agency, permanent residents can use their Green Cards to prove their eligibility to work in the United States. The card can also be used when applying for a Social Security number and a state-issued driver's license.

The agency further reminded Green Card holders to avoid remaining outside the United States for extended periods.

US announces countries in visa waiver programme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United States detailed its updated Visa Waiver Programme parameters, outlining entry conditions for specific global citizens.

Border regulations mandated that all prospective visa-free travellers secure digital ESTA clearance before boarding transit.

Source: Legit.ng