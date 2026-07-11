Japan publishes list of items travellers are allowed to bring into country

Japan's customs authority published a detailed breakdown of what travellers can bring into the country duty-free

Travellers relocating to Japan for more than a year can import household goods free of duty, provided they meet specific conditions

The customs authority noted that personal items such as clothing and toiletries are permitted without restriction if they are for personal use only

Japan's customs authority has published a detailed guide outlining what passengers can carry into the country without paying duty or tax.

The permissions cover everything from everyday personal items to vehicles and household furniture.

Japan releases full list of items travellers are allowed to bring into country. Photo: Pool

Source: UGC

Travellers are permitted to bring these items within defined limits, which are set out in the official customs guidelines.

What Travellers Can Bring Into Japan

Legit.ng highlights items allowed into Japan based on the purposes and quantities approved.

1. Personal belongings and professional equipments

According to the Japan Customs official summary, clothing, toiletries, and other personal belongings intended strictly for a traveller's own use are permitted without any duty or tax, provided the quantities are considered reasonable and the items are not intended for resale.

The same applies to portable professional equipment that a traveller plans to use during their stay in the country.

2. Alcohol beverage, tobacco, perfume

Beyond personal effects, the customs authority also sets specific allowances for alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and perfume.

For alcoholic beverages, three bottles are allowed for adults, provided a bottle is 760cc.

3. Rice imports

One notable restriction applies to rice: imports are capped at 100 kilogrammes per calendar year, regardless of whether the rice is carried in with a traveller or arrives as unaccompanied baggage.

Where a traveller has both personal baggage and separately shipped goods, customs expects the two to be considered together when calculating whether allowances have been exceeded.

Moving to Japan With Household Goods

For those relocating to Japan on a long-term basis, the rules are more generous. Anyone planning to live in the country for more than one year, along with their family members, may import household effects free of duty and tax within limits that customs considers reasonable.

This provision extends to vehicles. Cars, boats, and other modes of transport can be brought into Japan duty-free under this scheme, on the condition that the owner can produce a registration certificate or a sales receipt confirming the vehicle has been in use.

For boats specifically, customs requires evidence that the vessel has been in use for more than one year before it arrives in Japan.

Travellers who are not relocating permanently can still bring vehicles into the country on a temporary basis without paying duty or tax, provided the vehicle is eventually taken out of Japan again.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizens and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng