The H-1B visa remains a vital pathway for skilled Nigerians seeking careers in the U.S.

Google, Amazon, and Microsoft lead in sponsoring H-1B visas for international talent

Developing in-demand skills is crucial for Nigerians targeting H-1B employment opportunities in 2026

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For many skilled Nigerian professionals dreaming of building careers in the United States, securing employment with a company that actively sponsors H-1B visas remains one of the most practical pathways.

The H-1B visa allows U.S. employers to recruit foreign professionals for speciality occupations that require highly specialised knowledge.

US companies announce readiness to sponsor H-1B visas for Nigerians. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Every year, thousands of professionals in technology, engineering, healthcare, finance, consulting, research and other high-demand sectors use the programme to work legally in the United States.

Although demand for H-1B visas remains extremely competitive, some companies consistently file thousands of visa petitions annually, making them attractive destinations for international talent.

New data compiled by the Ellis Visa Sponsors database, which tracks more than 180,000 U.S. employers, highlights the companies with the highest number of H-1B filings.

The rankings also examine PERM labour certification filings and employers' commitment to supporting workers on the path to permanent residency.

For qualified Nigerians seeking international careers in 2026, understanding which employers have a long history of sponsoring foreign workers could significantly improve their chances of landing a sponsored role.

Understanding the H-1B Visa

The H-1B visa is designed for professionals employed in specialised occupations requiring at least a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.

Common sectors include:

Software engineering

Artificial intelligence

Cybersecurity

Cloud computing

Data science

Accounting

Financial analysis

Engineering

Healthcare

Scientific research

Management consulting

Most H-1B visas are awarded through an annual lottery because applications far exceed the available quota.

However, employers with extensive experience in the programme often have dedicated immigration teams that help employees navigate the process successfully.

How the rankings were compiled

The rankings rely on three major immigration indicators tracked by Ellis Visa Sponsors:

H-1B Filings

This represents the total number of H-1B petitions submitted by an employer over time. Higher numbers generally indicate greater experience sponsoring foreign workers.

PERM labour certifications

PERM filings are typically the first major step toward employment-based permanent residency, commonly known as obtaining a Green Card.

Green card commitment

This measures how frequently employers continue supporting sponsored workers beyond temporary visas by helping them pursue permanent residence.

Companies with high H-1B filings and strong PERM activity generally demonstrate a long-term commitment to international talent.

Top 10 US companies sponsoring H-1B visas in 2026

1. Google

Industry: Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing

Google remains one of America's biggest employers of highly skilled international professionals.

The technology giant recruits extensively across software engineering, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, product management and research.

Its expansion in generative AI and cloud infrastructure has increased hiring across engineering teams.

Google has recorded more than 36,500 H-1B filings, alongside one of the strongest Green Card commitment rates among major technology firms.

Popular roles include:

Software Engineer

AI Research Scientist

Data Scientist

Product Manager

Site Reliability Engineer

Security Engineer

2. Amazon.com Services

Industry: E-commerce, Cloud Computing, Logistics

Amazon remains the largest H-1B sponsor in the United States based on total filings.

The company has submitted over 187,000 H-1B petitions, reflecting its enormous workforce across Amazon Web Services (AWS), logistics, artificial intelligence, retail technology and software development.

Amazon also files immigration petitions through multiple business entities, which spreads PERM filings across several subsidiaries.

Common sponsored positions include:

Software Development Engineer

Cloud Solutions Architect

Data Engineer

Business Intelligence Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Operations Research Scientist

3. Microsoft

Industry: Software, Artificial Intelligence, Gaming, Cloud

Microsoft continues expanding its workforce across Azure cloud services, Microsoft 365, Xbox, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

The company recorded the highest number of PERM labour certification filings among the employers ranked.

Its investments in AI products and partnerships have created additional demand for experienced software developers, cloud engineers and researchers.

Frequently sponsored roles include:

Software Engineer

AI Engineer

Cloud Architect

Research Scientist

Cybersecurity Specialist

Product Manager

4. Ernst & Young (EY)

Industry: Professional services

EY remains one of the leading consulting firms sponsoring foreign professionals.

The firm hires extensively across audit, tax, consulting, risk management, digital transformation and financial advisory services.

International graduates and experienced professionals often secure opportunities through campus recruitment and experienced hiring programmes.

Typical sponsored positions include:

Audit Associate

Tax Consultant

Technology Consultant

Financial Analyst

Risk Consultant

Business Transformation Consultant

5. Deloitte Consulting

Industry: Management Consulting

Deloitte continues to rank among America's largest consulting employers sponsoring H-1B workers.

Its technology consulting division recruits professionals specialising in digital transformation, enterprise software, cloud migration, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Popular roles include:

Strategy Consultant

Cloud Consultant

SAP Consultant

Cybersecurity Consultant

Data Analyst

Software Developer

6. Accenture

Industry: Technology Consulting

Accenture has maintained strong demand for international talent across cloud computing, enterprise technology, cybersecurity, digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

The company's global footprint provides opportunities for professionals seeking international careers before transitioning to U.S.-based positions.

Common openings include:

Technology Consultant

AI Specialist

Cloud Engineer

Security Consultant

Business Analyst

Data Engineer

7. Apple

Industry: Consumer Technology

Apple recruits highly skilled engineers across hardware, software, silicon engineering and machine learning.

The company continues expanding its investment in artificial intelligence, custom chip development and digital services.

Frequently sponsored jobs include:

iOS Software Engineer

Silicon Design Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Hardware Engineer

Systems Engineer

Product Designer

8. Intel

Industry: Semiconductor Manufacturing

Intel remains one of America's largest semiconductor employers.

Its investments in chip manufacturing facilities across Arizona and Ohio have increased hiring across engineering and manufacturing operations.

Sponsored roles include:

Electrical Engineer

Semiconductor Process Engineer

Manufacturing Engineer

Software Engineer

AI Engineer

Hardware Validation Engineer

9. IBM

Industry: Enterprise Technology

IBM continues sponsoring professionals across software engineering, consulting, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The company also offers opportunities in research laboratories where scientists develop emerging technologies.

Common positions include:

Software Engineer

AI Consultant

Cloud Engineer

Data Scientist

Research Scientist

Technology Consultant

10. Meta Platforms

Industry: Social Media and Artificial Intelligence

Meta rounds out the top ten with extensive sponsorship across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Reality Labs.

The company's ongoing investments in AI infrastructure and virtual reality continue driving demand for engineering talent.

Frequently sponsored positions include:

Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Production Engineer

Research Scientist

Infrastructure Engineer

AI Researcher

Industries offering the most H-1B opportunities

Technology remains the biggest source of H-1B sponsorship, but several other industries continue hiring international professionals.

High-demand sectors include:

Artificial Intelligence

Cloud Computing

Software Development

Cybersecurity

Accounting

Finance

Consulting

Healthcare

Scientific Research

Engineering

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Data Analytics

Skills that improve your chances

Candidates hoping to secure sponsorship should develop in-demand technical and professional skills.

These include:

Python programming

Java

Cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Cybersecurity

Data Analysis

DevOps

SQL

Financial Modelling

Business Analytics

Strong communication skills, leadership experience and globally recognised certifications can also strengthen applications.

Tips for Nigerians seeking sponsored jobs

Experts recommend focusing on employers with established immigration programmes rather than companies sponsoring only a handful of workers.

Applicants should also:

Tailor each résumé to the role.

Optimise LinkedIn profiles.

Build a strong portfolio of projects.

Obtain internationally recognised certifications.

Apply early before recruitment cycles close.

Prepare thoroughly for technical interviews.

Network with recruiters and current employees.

H-1B sponsorship does not guarantee visa approval

While these companies regularly sponsor foreign professionals, sponsorship alone does not automatically result in visa approval.

Applicants must still satisfy U.S. immigration requirements, receive a qualifying job offer and, where applicable, be selected through the annual H-1B lottery.

The final decision rests with U.S. immigration authorities after reviewing each petition.

Nigerians get the opportunity to work in the US as H1B visa firms ask for applications. Credit: Novartis

Source: Getty Images

Growing opportunities for skilled Nigerians

Demand for highly skilled professionals continues rising across artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software engineering and digital transformation.

As American companies compete for global talent, Nigerians with strong educational qualifications, relevant work experience and in-demand technical skills remain well positioned to benefit.

For professionals planning to relocate in 2026, targeting employers with proven records of H-1B sponsorship could substantially improve their chances of securing a career in one of the world's largest job markets.

US releases new visa application rule

Legit.ng earlier reported that the new visa application rule from the United States now requires Nigerian applicants to submit their requests directly to Nigerian diplomatic missions following the termination of a third-party service.

The Nigeria Immigration Service assures a smooth transition amidst concerns, encouraging applicants to stay informed through official channels.

Source: Legit.ng