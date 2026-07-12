Full List: Top 10 US Companies Sponsoring H-1B Work Visas for Nigerians in 2026
- The H-1B visa remains a vital pathway for skilled Nigerians seeking careers in the U.S.
- Google, Amazon, and Microsoft lead in sponsoring H-1B visas for international talent
- Developing in-demand skills is crucial for Nigerians targeting H-1B employment opportunities in 2026
Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
For many skilled Nigerian professionals dreaming of building careers in the United States, securing employment with a company that actively sponsors H-1B visas remains one of the most practical pathways.
The H-1B visa allows U.S. employers to recruit foreign professionals for speciality occupations that require highly specialised knowledge.
Every year, thousands of professionals in technology, engineering, healthcare, finance, consulting, research and other high-demand sectors use the programme to work legally in the United States.
Although demand for H-1B visas remains extremely competitive, some companies consistently file thousands of visa petitions annually, making them attractive destinations for international talent.
New data compiled by the Ellis Visa Sponsors database, which tracks more than 180,000 U.S. employers, highlights the companies with the highest number of H-1B filings.
The rankings also examine PERM labour certification filings and employers' commitment to supporting workers on the path to permanent residency.
For qualified Nigerians seeking international careers in 2026, understanding which employers have a long history of sponsoring foreign workers could significantly improve their chances of landing a sponsored role.
Understanding the H-1B Visa
The H-1B visa is designed for professionals employed in specialised occupations requiring at least a bachelor's degree or its equivalent.
Common sectors include:
- Software engineering
- Artificial intelligence
- Cybersecurity
- Cloud computing
- Data science
- Accounting
- Financial analysis
- Engineering
- Healthcare
- Scientific research
- Management consulting
Most H-1B visas are awarded through an annual lottery because applications far exceed the available quota.
However, employers with extensive experience in the programme often have dedicated immigration teams that help employees navigate the process successfully.
How the rankings were compiled
The rankings rely on three major immigration indicators tracked by Ellis Visa Sponsors:
H-1B Filings
This represents the total number of H-1B petitions submitted by an employer over time. Higher numbers generally indicate greater experience sponsoring foreign workers.
PERM labour certifications
PERM filings are typically the first major step toward employment-based permanent residency, commonly known as obtaining a Green Card.
Green card commitment
This measures how frequently employers continue supporting sponsored workers beyond temporary visas by helping them pursue permanent residence.
Companies with high H-1B filings and strong PERM activity generally demonstrate a long-term commitment to international talent.
Top 10 US companies sponsoring H-1B visas in 2026
1. Google
Industry: Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing
Google remains one of America's biggest employers of highly skilled international professionals.
The technology giant recruits extensively across software engineering, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, product management and research.
Its expansion in generative AI and cloud infrastructure has increased hiring across engineering teams.
Google has recorded more than 36,500 H-1B filings, alongside one of the strongest Green Card commitment rates among major technology firms.
Popular roles include:
- Software Engineer
- AI Research Scientist
- Data Scientist
- Product Manager
- Site Reliability Engineer
- Security Engineer
2. Amazon.com Services
Industry: E-commerce, Cloud Computing, Logistics
Amazon remains the largest H-1B sponsor in the United States based on total filings.
The company has submitted over 187,000 H-1B petitions, reflecting its enormous workforce across Amazon Web Services (AWS), logistics, artificial intelligence, retail technology and software development.
Amazon also files immigration petitions through multiple business entities, which spreads PERM filings across several subsidiaries.
Common sponsored positions include:
- Software Development Engineer
- Cloud Solutions Architect
- Data Engineer
- Business Intelligence Engineer
- Machine Learning Engineer
- Operations Research Scientist
3. Microsoft
Industry: Software, Artificial Intelligence, Gaming, Cloud
Microsoft continues expanding its workforce across Azure cloud services, Microsoft 365, Xbox, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.
The company recorded the highest number of PERM labour certification filings among the employers ranked.
Its investments in AI products and partnerships have created additional demand for experienced software developers, cloud engineers and researchers.
Frequently sponsored roles include:
- Software Engineer
- AI Engineer
- Cloud Architect
- Research Scientist
- Cybersecurity Specialist
- Product Manager
4. Ernst & Young (EY)
Industry: Professional services
EY remains one of the leading consulting firms sponsoring foreign professionals.
The firm hires extensively across audit, tax, consulting, risk management, digital transformation and financial advisory services.
International graduates and experienced professionals often secure opportunities through campus recruitment and experienced hiring programmes.
Typical sponsored positions include:
- Audit Associate
- Tax Consultant
- Technology Consultant
- Financial Analyst
- Risk Consultant
- Business Transformation Consultant
5. Deloitte Consulting
Industry: Management Consulting
Deloitte continues to rank among America's largest consulting employers sponsoring H-1B workers.
Its technology consulting division recruits professionals specialising in digital transformation, enterprise software, cloud migration, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
Popular roles include:
- Strategy Consultant
- Cloud Consultant
- SAP Consultant
- Cybersecurity Consultant
- Data Analyst
- Software Developer
6. Accenture
Industry: Technology Consulting
Accenture has maintained strong demand for international talent across cloud computing, enterprise technology, cybersecurity, digital transformation and artificial intelligence.
The company's global footprint provides opportunities for professionals seeking international careers before transitioning to U.S.-based positions.
Common openings include:
- Technology Consultant
- AI Specialist
- Cloud Engineer
- Security Consultant
- Business Analyst
- Data Engineer
7. Apple
Industry: Consumer Technology
Apple recruits highly skilled engineers across hardware, software, silicon engineering and machine learning.
The company continues expanding its investment in artificial intelligence, custom chip development and digital services.
Frequently sponsored jobs include:
- iOS Software Engineer
- Silicon Design Engineer
- Machine Learning Engineer
- Hardware Engineer
- Systems Engineer
- Product Designer
8. Intel
Industry: Semiconductor Manufacturing
Intel remains one of America's largest semiconductor employers.
Its investments in chip manufacturing facilities across Arizona and Ohio have increased hiring across engineering and manufacturing operations.
Sponsored roles include:
- Electrical Engineer
- Semiconductor Process Engineer
- Manufacturing Engineer
- Software Engineer
- AI Engineer
- Hardware Validation Engineer
9. IBM
Industry: Enterprise Technology
IBM continues sponsoring professionals across software engineering, consulting, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
The company also offers opportunities in research laboratories where scientists develop emerging technologies.
Common positions include:
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- Software Engineer
- AI Consultant
- Cloud Engineer
- Data Scientist
- Research Scientist
- Technology Consultant
10. Meta Platforms
Industry: Social Media and Artificial Intelligence
Meta rounds out the top ten with extensive sponsorship across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Reality Labs.
The company's ongoing investments in AI infrastructure and virtual reality continue driving demand for engineering talent.
Frequently sponsored positions include:
- Software Engineer
- Machine Learning Engineer
- Production Engineer
- Research Scientist
- Infrastructure Engineer
- AI Researcher
Industries offering the most H-1B opportunities
Technology remains the biggest source of H-1B sponsorship, but several other industries continue hiring international professionals.
High-demand sectors include:
- Artificial Intelligence
- Cloud Computing
- Software Development
- Cybersecurity
- Accounting
- Finance
- Consulting
- Healthcare
- Scientific Research
- Engineering
- Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Data Analytics
Skills that improve your chances
Candidates hoping to secure sponsorship should develop in-demand technical and professional skills.
These include:
- Python programming
- Java
- Cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure
- Artificial Intelligence
- Machine Learning
- Cybersecurity
- Data Analysis
- DevOps
- SQL
- Financial Modelling
- Business Analytics
Strong communication skills, leadership experience and globally recognised certifications can also strengthen applications.
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Tips for Nigerians seeking sponsored jobs
Experts recommend focusing on employers with established immigration programmes rather than companies sponsoring only a handful of workers.
Applicants should also:
- Tailor each résumé to the role.
- Optimise LinkedIn profiles.
- Build a strong portfolio of projects.
- Obtain internationally recognised certifications.
- Apply early before recruitment cycles close.
- Prepare thoroughly for technical interviews.
- Network with recruiters and current employees.
H-1B sponsorship does not guarantee visa approval
While these companies regularly sponsor foreign professionals, sponsorship alone does not automatically result in visa approval.
Applicants must still satisfy U.S. immigration requirements, receive a qualifying job offer and, where applicable, be selected through the annual H-1B lottery.
The final decision rests with U.S. immigration authorities after reviewing each petition.
Growing opportunities for skilled Nigerians
Demand for highly skilled professionals continues rising across artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software engineering and digital transformation.
As American companies compete for global talent, Nigerians with strong educational qualifications, relevant work experience and in-demand technical skills remain well positioned to benefit.
For professionals planning to relocate in 2026, targeting employers with proven records of H-1B sponsorship could substantially improve their chances of securing a career in one of the world's largest job markets.
US releases new visa application rule
Legit.ng earlier reported that the new visa application rule from the United States now requires Nigerian applicants to submit their requests directly to Nigerian diplomatic missions following the termination of a third-party service.
The Nigeria Immigration Service assures a smooth transition amidst concerns, encouraging applicants to stay informed through official channels.
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng