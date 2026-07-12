Julian Alvarez scored a stunning long-range strike in extra time to help Argentina beat 10-man Switzerland 3-1 in the World Cup quarter-final

Switzerland were reduced to 10 men after VAR overturned a booking under new mistaken identity rules and showed Embolo a second yellow card for simulation

Lionel Messi took to Instagram to celebrate Argentina's place in the last four, where they will face England in Atlanta on Wednesday

Argentina have advanced to the 2026 World Cup semi-finals after defeating Switzerland 3-1 in Kansas City, with Julian Alvarez delivering the decisive blow with a 25-yard strike into the top corner during extra time.

Alexis Mac Allister gave Argentina the lead inside 10 minutes, heading home from a corner after being found by Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi has praised his teammates after Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Switzerland, despite enjoying early momentum in the match, were repeatedly undone at set pieces and failed to capitalise on their best opportunities in front of goal.

Lisandro Martinez produced two crucial defensive interventions to deny Breel Embolo, who went on to haunt Switzerland in an entirely different way.

The red card that changed the match

Dan Ndoye eventually drew Switzerland level after combining neatly with Ricardo Rodriguez and finishing from a narrow angle, briefly lifting the Kansas City crowd. However, the Swiss joy lasted barely five minutes, Sky Sports reports.

Leandro Paredes had been booked for a foul on Embolo, but a VAR review under the competition's new mistaken identity protocol led referee Joao Pinheiro to reverse the decision and instead show Embolo a second yellow card for simulation, reducing Switzerland to 10 men.

Messi and Mac Allister both went close to winning the match before the final whistle, but neither could convert, forcing the game into extra time.

Messi reacts after Alvarez seal winner

Switzerland held firm for the opening 15 minutes of extra time before Alvarez settled the contest with a stunning strike from 25 yards that nestled into the top right corner.

According to Sofascore, Lautaro Martinez added a third in the closing stages to confirm Argentina's passage to the final four.

Messi, who completed 60 of his 69 attempted passes throughout the match, including 53 of 62 in the opposition half, shared a message on Instagram following the final whistle.

"We had to suffer once again but this team never stops believing. We're now among the top 4 in the world again!!! Let's f*cking go!!!!"

Argentina will now face England in Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15, with a place in the final against either France or Spain at stake.

It will mark the first competitive encounter between the two nations in 24 years, setting up one of the most anticipated semi-final fixtures in recent World Cup history.

Messi's reaction after dramatic Egypt win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Messi's inspiring performance as Argentina staged a dramatic comeback to eliminate Egypt from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With emotions running high, Messi's pivotal goal and assist sparked a thrilling recovery that saw the team overcome a two-goal deficit in the final moments of the match, showcasing their indomitable spirit.

Source: Legit.ng