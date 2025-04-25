Wizkid’s baby mama and lover, Jada P, was seen outside living her best life, but of course, with her son by her side

The mother-of-three was at the viral concert of UK rapper Oakley Neil Caesar-Su, whose real name is Central Cee

A video circulating online showed Wizkid’s first son, Zion, and another child singing the rapper’s song without missing a word

Nigerian social media users were stunned to see who Jada’s dates were to Central Cee’s concert.

Central has been on his Can’t Rush Greatness Tour for a while now, and last night, April 24, 2025, he played at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena.

Wizkid's son, Zion raps along to singer Central Cee's music. Credit: @jada3_p, @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

Jada Pollock, aka Jada P shared some interesting moments from the concert, as the kids seemed to be having the best time.

The surprising part was how Zion, Wizkid’s 7-year-old son, and his friend were singing the rapper’s lyrics word-for-word and even adding dance moves to it.

The beautiful moment ignited reactions from fans, who insinuated that Zion took after his father and will also be an amazing singer.

On the other hand, some have criticized Jada for exposing Zion to such songs at a young age.

Watch the video here:

Watch another video:

Wizkid’s baby mama Jada P steps out in style

Recall, Wizkid's baby mama and manager Jada Pollock, aka Jada P, released a picture hinting at the birth of their third child.

Jada Pollock's picture comes a few days after Wizkid dropped a viral tweet about him missing his princess.

Wizkid's baby mama's picture has since stirred celebration among his fans as many congratulated him and Jada P.

Reactions as Zion raps to Jada P's song

Read some reactions below:

@NuJhayhne said:

"oh my goodness he’s a central cee lover. what an amazing child🤣💜💜💜."

@sulucious said:

"Does he knows his father sing better."

@reactionsworld2 said:

"Too young to be listening to this type of songs."

@AndrewMarc6395 said:

"Make the children sing Wizkid song na. You go here she tell me say,,, she tell me say 🤬🤔."

Wizkid's son, Zion raps along to singer Central Cee's music. Credit: @jada3_p, @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

@MaverickProwess said:

"30bingos cannot relate because their fav don sacrifice his own pikin wey suppose to sing like them."

@soft_t01 said:

"I don Dey disturb both Spotify and Apple Music 🎶 since why the Gbedu never drop nah."

@sidwell001 said:

"Tell Popsy write a book bout music I need get one I need to follow his step pls I really need his book as an artist😫😫😫🙏🙏.'

Wizkid’s baby mama Jada P publicly requests for valentine’s gift

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Wizkid’s baby mama and talent manager Jada Pollock made an open request to him.

The music executive, who recently welcomed her third child, made known what she would want for her newborn this Valentine's season.

In a post that has gone viral, Jada tagged the Afro beats star and disclosed her desire, triggering reactions online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng