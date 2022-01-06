Melanie Kroll’s biography: age, height, birthday, partner

Melanie Kroll is a German fashion model and Instagram celebrity. She is well-known on social media for posting captivating pictures related to modelling and fashion. Also, the star has caught the attention of top magazines and commercial brands with her impressive modelling skills and ever-growing following on social media.

The German model smiles as she poses for a photo. Photo: @melaniekroll

Source: Instagram

Melanie Kroll is currently in a relationship with Alvaro Soler. Do you want to know more about the celebrity model? Take a look at her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Melanie Kroll

: Melanie Kroll Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 21 December 1998

: 21 December 1998 Age : 23 years old (as of 2022)

: 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Place of birth : Potsdam, Germany

: Potsdam, Germany Current residence : Berlin, Germany and Barcelona, Spain

: Berlin, Germany and Barcelona, Spain Nationality : German

: German Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’10”

: 5’10” Height in centimetres : 178

: 178 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 35-25-39

: 35-25-39 Body measurements in centimetres : 89-64-100

: 89-64-100 Shoe size : 7 (UK)

: 7 (UK) Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Green

: Green Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Alvaro Soler

: Alvaro Soler College : Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences

: Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences Profession : Model and Instagram celebrity

: Model and Instagram celebrity Net worth: $1 - $5 million

Melanie Kroll’s bio

The star model was born on 21 December 1998 in Potsdam, Germany. She grew up in Potsdam, and then later, her family shifted to Dallgow-Dpberitz, where she spent the rest of her childhood.

As for her education, she studied Business Administration at Brandenburg University of Applied Sciences. Kroll is also interested in studying economics.

The model enjoys a drink while reading a book. Photo: @melaniekroll

Source: Instagram

How old is Melanie Kroll?

What is Melanie Kroll’s age? The German model is 23 years old as of 2022. Melanie Kroll’s birthday celebration is on 21 December every year, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What is Melanie Kroll’s nationality?

She is a German of white ethnicity. Kroll lives in Berlin, Germany, and has a residence in Barcelona, Spain.

What does Melanie Kroll do for a living?

She is a top-notch fashion model and social media personality currently signed with Mira model agency. Kroll became interested in fashion and modelling at a tender age and worked hard to pursue them as her full-time career.

The model has worked with several reputable magazines and covers, such as Bil Der Frau magazine. Kroll’s popularity on Instagram has also worked to her advantage because she has gotten several brand promotions and endorsement deals from well-known companies.

Who is Melanie Kroll’s partner?

The German beauty is currently dating Spanish singer Alvaro Soler. Melanie Kroll and Alvaro Soler have been reportedly dating since October 2021. Even though they are celebrities, the couple prefers to keep their love life away from the public eyes.

How much is Melanie Kroll’s net worth?

According to the Ncert Point, the model’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 and $5 million. However, it is not a verified source of information and, thus, unreliable. Kroll makes her wealth from brand endorsement deals on social media and modelling gigs.

Kroll strikes a pose during one of her modelling photoshoots. Photo: @melaniekroll

Source: Instagram

What are Melanie Kroll’s body measurements?

Melanie Kroll’s height is 5 feet and 10 inches (178 cm), and she weighs about 121 pounds (55 kgs). Furthermore, her bust, waist, and hips are 35-25-39 inches (89-64-100 cm).

Is Melanie Kroll active on social media?

The Potsdam native is also a social media celebrity. She is present and active on Instagram, where she enjoys a massive following. Kroll likes posting pictures and videos related to her modelling, and therefore, she is gradually winning the hearts of most netizens interested in the fashion and modelling worlds.

Additionally, she is on TikTok where she posts entertaining videos about modelling and her lifestyle.

Melanie Kroll has established herself as a top-notch model since she has represented some of the best companies in the fashion business. Her popularity on Instagram is also steadily growing as she impresses her audience on the platform.

