Mindy Lawton’s biography: what is known about Tiger Woods’ mistress?

It's no secret; Tiger Woods is one of the best, if not the best, golfers of all time. However, his stardom has been tainted with allegations of infidelity with multiple women. One of Tiger Woods' mistresses was Mindy Lawton, who worked as a waitress and manager at a Perkins restaurant in the Orlando suburb of Windermere. Who is Tiger Woods’ lover Mindy Lawton?

Mindy Lawton is known for her affair with Tiger Woods. Here is everything you need to know about her.

Mindy Lawton's biography

Mindy was born in the year 1977. As of 2021, Mindy Lawton's age is 44 years.

She has two sisters named Bobbi and Lynn Lawton. Bobbi is the elder of the two. Mindy's sister Lynn works as a primary school teacher and has taught at Orlando Primary School, a school-based in the suburbs of Orlando, Florida.

Lynn has described her sister Mindy as being bubbly and naive. She has stated that this might be the reason why Tiger was drawn to her. This is what Lynn had to say after allegations of Woods and Mindy's affair started surfacing:

She is extremely, extremely naive, my sister. She is single, never married, never had children and still looking for a relationship. I have to hand it to him. It was brilliant to choose my sister to play his kind of game

Career

Mindy worked as a restaurant manager and a waitress at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, an American dining restaurant chain that serves breakfast and other homestyle meals throughout the day. During her time at Perkins Restaurant, she earned a salary of 8 dollars an hour. However, the restaurant was closed after the parent company filed for bankruptcy.

Mindy Lawton's net worth

Her exact net worth remains unknown. Mindy has, on several occasions, tried to cash in on her affair with Tiger. In 2009, different tabloids and magazines offered Lawton money for an interview. It is claimed that Tiger Woods' mistresses were offered between $100,000 and $200,000 to talk to different magazines. It is not known how much Mindy made from her interviews.

Mindy Lawton and Tiger Woods' affair

The pair began their affair in the summer of 2006. At the time, Mindy was working at Perkins as a waiter and manager. The food joint was located near the pro golfer's home in Orlando, Florida, and Woods was frequent customer at the restaurant.

The pair reportedly met every two weeks for the next year, often meeting in a church parking lot .

How many women has Tiger Woods been involved with?

Who are Tiger Woods' past girlfriends? Here is a list of Tiger Woods' alleged lovers:

Rachel Uchitel Jaimee Grubbs Kalika Moquin Jamie Jungers Cori Rist Holly Sampson Veronica Siwik-Daniels

Who is Tiger Woods' girlfriend?

The pro golfer is currently dating Erica Herman. The two have been together since 2017 when Erica accompanied Tiger during the 2017 Presidents Cup. It is rumoured that Erica is a decade younger than Tiger.

For those wondering how the two met, well, Erica used to manage The Woods Jupiter, a restaurant owned by Woods based in Florida.

Where is Mindy Lawton today?

She is currently living a quiet life away from the limelight. Not all has been rosy in her life after her relationship with the world-renowned golfer surfaced. In 2011, she was sentenced to 363 days in jail for driving under the influence.

She had rammed into one Louis Ramirez Jr., who suffered some extensive injuries such as a broken back, ribs, facial injuries, and memory loss.

Following her release from jail, she could not find employment and thus had to relocate back to her hometown of Ogdensburg, New York.

In 2015, she lost her boyfriend, Jamie Kennedy, in an accident. The two had been riding on an ATV when Jamie - who had been driving - lost control of the motor vehicle, which resulted in a significant accident. Jamie was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mindy Lawton currently lives a quiet life in Ogdensburg, New York. Not much is known about her current life as she has kept her life private.

