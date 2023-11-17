15 famous people from Egypt from ancient times to today

Egypt is one of the oldest nations in the world, with an ancient civilisation and the land of the pharaohs. Aside from the pharaohs, Egypt has many other famous people who have made significant contributions in various fields. Discover some of the people from Egypt who have excelled in their trade and gained worldwide fame.

Egypt celebrities Mohamed Elneny, Mohamed Salah and Omar Sharf. Photo: Patrick Smith, Harriet Lander, Herrick Strummer(modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Egypt has contributed a lot to various fields, such as science, literature, and philosophy. The country is primarily known for its unique architecture and artefacts, such as the Great Pyramid of Giza, which distinguishes it from other countries. The country also boasts plenty of well-known figures cutting across history.

Famous people from Egypt

Egypt has produced many famous people who have excelled in various fields, such as science, philosophy, literature, music, and sports. Below are some of the most famous Egyptians from historical times to the modern day.

Omar Sharif (1932 – 2015)

Egyptian veteran actor Omar al-Sharif poses on the red carpet as he arrives to the opening of the Doha Tribeca Film Festival in the Qatari capital on October 25, 2011. PHOTO: KARIM SAHIB

Source: Getty Images

Michel Yusef Dimitri Chalhoub, also known as Omar Sharif, was an Egyptian actor widely recognised for his portrayal of Sherif Ali in Lawrence of Arabia (1962) and the title role in Doctor Zhivago (1965). He was born in Alexandria, Egypt, and later moved to California.

Nefertiti (1370 – 1330 BC)

A replica of the bust of Nefertiti stands in front of a replica of the Sphinx's head at the Replica Workshop of the National Museums of Berlin, in Berlin, 2 October 2015. Photo: OHN MACDOUGALL

Source: Getty Images

Neferneferuaten Nefertiti is one of the famous Egyptian women. She was the queen of the 18th Dynasty of Ancient Egypt and the great royal wife of Pharaoh Akhenaten. Nefertiti is famous for her iconic depictions, including the "Nefertiti Bust," and remains a compelling figure from ancient Egyptian history. She promoted the worship of the sun god Aten.

Mohamed Salah (1992 – present)

Mohamed Salah poses with the Club World Cup trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 Final match at Khalifa International Stadium on 21 December 2019. Photo: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous Ghaly is an Egyptian professional footballer who plays as a right winger or forward for Premier League club Liverpool and captains the Egypt national team. He is widely considered one of the best players of his generation and among the greatest African players of all time. He is known for his exceptional speed, clinical finishing and dribbling.

Ramesses II (1303 – 1213 BC)

The sarcophagus of pharaoh Ramses II during an unveiling ceremony ahead of the opening of the exhibition titled "Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs on 3 April 2023. Photo: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

Source: Getty Images

Ramesses II, popularly known as Ramesses the Great, is one of the famous people from ancient Egypt. He was one of the most influential and celebrated pharaohs and was the third ruler of the Nineteenth Dynasty. He is best known as one of ancient Egypt's most successful warrior pharaohs, conducting more than 15 military campaigns, all resulting in victories.

Khaled Abol Naga (1966 – present)

Actor Khaled Abol Naga attends the opening night film "Amelia" at the Museum of Islamic Art during the 2009 Doha Tribeca Film Festival on 29 October 2009 in Doha, Qatar.

Source: Getty Images

He is an Egyptian Award-winning actor, producer, and director. He is widely known for his work in Egypt and the Middle East but has also appeared in American and British film and television roles. He began his professional acting career in 2001 and has since appeared in numerous movies and shows such as The Last Post, Tyrant, Vikings and Villa 69.

Khaled is also a recipient of numerous Best Actor Awards from Egypt, the Middle East, and European and International Film Festivals. He is one of the most recognizable celebrity faces of the 2011 Egyptian Revolution, taking part in mass demonstrations in Cairo that led to the removal of President Mubarak.

Moses (1391 – 1271 BC)

Moses was a Hebrew prophet widely referred to as the most important prophet in Judaism. He was one of the most important prophets in Christianity, Islam, the Druze faith, the Baháʼí Faith, and other Abrahamic religions. Moses is best known for leading the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt and guiding them through the wilderness on their journey to the Promised Land.

Gamal Abdel Nasser (1918 –1970)

Gamal Abdel Nasser addressed the Egyptian people during a radio speech to announce free elections to elect a new Parliament and the liberalization of the regime on 31 March 1968. Photo: STF/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Gamal Abdel Nasser Hussein was an Egyptian military officer and politician who served as the second president of Egypt from 1954 until his death in 1970. A colonel in the Egyptian army, he helped plan and carry out the Egyptian Revolution of 1952, overthrowing the monarchy. He also tried to unite the Arab states and fought two wars against Israel.

Tutankhamun (1341 – 1323 BC)

Detail of an exhibit on display during the press viewing of the 'Tutankhamun & The Golden Age of the Pharaohs' exhibition at the O2 Arena on 13 November 2007 in England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Tutankhamun, often referred to as King Tut was an ancient Egyptian pharaoh who reigned during the 18th dynasty. He is one of the most well-known pharaohs today, largely due to the discovery of his nearly intact tomb in the Valley of the Kings in 1922 by archaeologist Howard Carter. His death marked the end of the dynasty's royal line.

Faten Hamama (1931 – 2015)

Egyptian actress Faten Hamama poses for a picture in Beirut on 29 January 2001. Photo: RAMZI HAIDAR

Source: Getty Images

Faten Ahmed Hamama was a popular actress and film producer. She first hit the screens in 1939 when she was only seven years old and has since starred in numerous movies and series. Some of the movies she appeared in were included in the Top hundred films in the history of Egyptian cinema by the cinema critics of the Cairo International Film Festival.

Faten became an icon and one of the most acclaimed actresses in Egyptian and Arabic cinema history. She is still remembered for her roles in various films such as Bullet in the Heart, The Angel of Mercy, and The Two Orphans.

Hatshepsut (1507 –1458 BC)

The head of Hatshepsut, a Fragment of a statue from the queen's temple at Deir el Bahari, represents Hatshepsut in the form of Osiris. Photo: Werner Forman

Source: Getty Images

Hatshepsut was one of the prominent pharaohs of ancient Egypt and one of the few popular female pharaohs. She lived around 1508-1458 BCE and is believed to have reigned from 1479 to 1458 BCE during the 18th dynasty. Hatshepsut was the daughter of Thutmose I and the wife and half-sister of Thutmose II.

Mohamed Elneny (1992 – present)

Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal ahead of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on 16 May 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. Photo: Joe Prior

Source: Getty Images

Mohamed Naser Elsayed Elneny is an Egyptian professional footballer who is a defensive midfielder for Premier League club Arsenal and the Egypt national team. Mohamed gained popularity in the world of football after he joined Basel, a club based in Switzerland playing for the Swiss Super League.

His full potential was unleashed when he made his Premier League debut in 2016 after signing with Arsenal, where he has been performing impressively. He played for the Egyptian under-23 team at the 2012 Summer Olympics and for the senior team at the 2017, 2019 and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2018 FIFA World Cup 1.

Hosni Mubarak (1928 – 2020)

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak speaks during a press conference in the White House's East Room, Washington DC, on 28 September 1995. Photo: Mark Reinstein

Source: Getty Images

Hosni Mubarak was a former Egyptian President who ruled Egypt for 30 years, making him Egypt's longest-serving ruler since Muhammad Ali Pasha, who led the country for 43 years from 1805 to 1848. He served as the fourth president of Egypt from 1981 before he was overthrown in a popular uprising in 2011.

Mohamed Al-Fayed (1929 – 2023)

Mohamed Al-Fayed attends "Chanel Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17 : Paris Cosmopolite" Show on 6 December 2016 in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Mohamed Al-Fayed was an Egyptian business magnate and philanthropist. He was best known for being the one-time owner of the London department store Harrods. He also owned numerous properties across Europe, especially in the United Kingdom, including the Ritz Paris and the Premier League football club Fulham.

Mena Massoud (1991 – present)

Mena Massoud attends the World Premiere of Disney's "Aladdin" at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, CA, on 21 May 2019. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Mena Massoud is one of the famous Egyptian actors best known for appearing in the title role of Disney's 2019 live-action film Aladdin. He is also famous for his roles in the television series The 99 and Open Heart. He has also starred in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Reprisal and The Royal Treatment.

Ibn Khaldun (1332 –1406)

Ibn Khaldun was a sociologist, philosopher, and historian widely known for his significant contributions to the modern fields of historiography, economics, demography studies and sociology. He is often considered one of the greatest social scientists of the Middle Ages.

Egypt is known for its many famous figures throughout history. The above famous people from Egypt have excelled in various fields, including acting, music, politics, and science, leaving a lasting impact on the country. Through their talent, accomplishments, and contributions, they continue to inspire and make their mark on the world.

Legit.ng published an article about the most famous bald actors. Baldness hasn't hindered the success of many actors who have graced the screens with their undeniable exceptional acting skills. Numerous talented actors in movies and television are bald and have made a name for themselves by appearing in big films and TV shows.

Famous bald actors have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment with their powerful performances in various genres. Besides their bald heads, these actors are super talented, earning a significant fan base. Discover some of the most famous bald actors on television.

Source: Legit.ng