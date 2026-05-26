A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) who was a senior girl in secondary school has gone viral

The young lady mentioned in her viral post the CGPA she had from her 100 level till her final year in the university

She also spoke about the grade she finished with from the institution and said she is not ashamed of it

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) who was the senior girl in her secondary school has graduated with a Second Class Lower degree.

The young lady mentioned in her post that she did not finish with a First Class degree or a Second Class Upper, but she is not ashamed of the grade she obtained.

Former senior girl in secondary school graduates from the UI, posts CGPA. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT, Photo Source: LinkedIn/Ifeoluwa Bukola Ademola

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate shows her CGPAs

At the beginning of her post, the UI graduate Ifeoluwa Bukola Ademola clarified her result:

She wrote:

"I didn’t graduate with a First Class."

"I didn’t graduate with a Second Class Upper."

"I graduated with a Second Class Lower and I’m not ashamed of it."

"Before university, I was the Senior Girl in secondary school. So no, it was never about intelligence or capability. Life, however, had other lessons lined up."

Despite being a senior girl in secondary school, she mentioned that she spent several years at home, and even when she finally gained admission, her first year did not start well.

In her LinkedIn post, Ifeoluwa Bukola Ademola mentioned her CGPA as well as the number of carryovers she had.

She explained:

"After spending four years at home, I finally gained admission. My first year didn’t start well. I wasn’t in the right state of mind, and it reflected in my results."

"First semester: 1.30 CGPA with two carryovers."

"Second semester: 2.05 CGPA."

"At that point, it felt like the end. But encouragement came genuinely from people who believed in me - Oyindamola Adeyanju, Rasheedat Oguntola - when I struggled to believe in myself."

Despite the early setbacks, she focused on her academics and improved gradually, but despite her efforts, she still finished with a Second Class Lower degree.

University of Ibadan graduate shares CGPA journey from 100 level to final year, says she’s not ashamed. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Ifeoluwa Bukola Ademola

Source: Twitter

UI graduate finishes with 2.88 CGPA

She continued:

"Sis Yemi and my then Popsy, Ayomide Afolayan, reached out, and those messages mattered more than they may ever know. I’m sorry I didn’t make it to 2:1 as I promised, but I’m grateful for the strength your words gave me."

"Then came steady progress:"

"Year 2: 2.48"

"Year 3: 2.73"

"Year 4: 2.88"

"By my final year, I hoped to make the last push to 2:1. Final year came with heavier responsibilities, mentally, financially, and emotionally. I gave my best, even when my best didn’t produce the outcome I hoped for."

"And here’s what I've learned:"

"Start strong if you can."

"If you don’t, start again."

"Progress is not always loud, but it counts."

"Two months after my final exams, I chose to focus not on the class I didn’t get, but on the resilience I built, the consistency I learned, and the person I became."

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan shared her academic journey after finishing with a Second Class Upper degree.

She said she always wanted a first-class degree but felt sad when she saw her 100-level result because she was very close. She also said she worked harder later in school, but things did not go as she planned, and she still graduated with a Second Class Upper.

NYSC corps member shares experience after service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a corps member who served at the University of Ibadan shared his NYSC experience after his passing-out parade.

The young man said he served in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and also became CDS President during his service year. He revealed that he received leadership and community development awards, and also shared his achievements and research work after NYSC.

Source: Legit.ng