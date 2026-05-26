Toyin Abraham has reacted to what a fan did to her pictures on TikTok as she sent a memo to the person concerned

In the video, the actress noted that her pictures were used about a hundred times and “RIP” was written on them

Many supported her and called on Omoyele Sowore, who often stands up for fans after they are trolled by celebrities

Toyin Abraham has reacted to what a fan did to her on TikTok as she issued a stern warning to the person involved in the act.

In a video shared by the actress, she noted that someone was using her pictures on obituary posters on TikTok.

Reaction as Toyin Abraham breaks silence amid circulating RIP posters of her. Photo credit@toyin abraham

Source: Instagram

According to her, the person had used about a hundred of her pictures and written that she is deceased.

She stated that she will not accept any apology from the person if she eventually catches them.

The mother of one also noted that the whole world was seeing what the person was doing and no one was speaking up until she decides to take action.

Toyin Abraham shares more about troll

In the video, she told the person to delete the posts and added that it was a wrong thing to do.

According to her, her husband, children, and even the person who made the post will not die.

Toyin Abraham sends warning to troll about his post. Photo credit@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

She also promoted her movie and encouraged fans to go and watch it at the cinema.

Fans react to Toyin Abraham’s post

Reacting, fans supported the actress and questioned why some people would go as far as wishing evil and even death on others.

They tagged Omoyele Sowore, saying he should see what the fan was doing before she takes action and he later drags the actress.

However, someone stated that while they do not support what the fan did to Toyin Abraham, there are more important issues she could have used her platform to address instead of reacting to a faceless troll.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions from fans about Toyin Abraham's video

Here are comments from fans about what the actress aid below:

@ flawskincare.ng wrote:

"Just imagine, same thing they did with Queen May's picture on Facebook. Evil doers shame on y'all."

@dorisnicole191 commented:

"Inasmuch as I don’t support the rubbish that person is doing n it needs to be stopped it’s begs to demand that so it’s possible to track the person n catch the person, yet bandits have been posting nonstop."

@sweet_attraction_90 wrote:

"Sowore won’t see it now ooo very anyhow man."

@realtaiwo5 shared:

"Yelesho hope u dey see now no be say if den arrest the person u will be opening ur mouth say rubbish u better go and warn the person."

Toyin Abraham recounts losing pregnancy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham said she lost a pregnancy. The actress was a guest on Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

According to her, she has had some struggles with having another baby. She noted that people were saying that she had added weight, not knowing what she was going through.

Source: Legit.ng