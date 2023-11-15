15 most famous people from Delaware: singers, actors and more

Delaware is located in the Northwestern and mid-Atlantic parts of the United States of America. It has several nicknames, such as The Small Wonder and The Diamond State. Many famous male and female personalities come from this state. Many famous people from Delaware have dominated various scenes, such as acting, music, and politics.

Delaware was the first state to ratify the United States Constitution, and thus, it became known as the 'First State.’ As a result, it is accorded the first position in national events such as presidential inaugurations. Some of the famous Delawareans have impacted the world with their exceptional talents in different fields.

Famous people from Delaware

Delaware is among the smallest US states by area, but it is also home to many famous people with great names. Who is the most famous celebrity in Delaware? Aubrey Plaza is regarded as the most popular celebrity in the state. Take a look at the list below to discover some of the state's most prominent personalities.

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Aubrey Plaza is reportedly the most famous person from Delaware. She is an actress and comedian born in Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America. Her parents are Bernadette Plaza, a renowned attorney and David Plaza, a financial advisor. She came into the limelight for her role as April Ludgate in the television series Parks and Recreation.

Aubrey Plaza has appeared in many popular movies and television shows. According to her IMDb profile, the actress has added 94 acting credits to her name. She is also a writer and producer.

Teri Polo

Teri Polo during a Legacy of Changing Lives, presented by The Fulfillment Fund, held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 13, 2018. Photo: Michael Tran

Teri Polo is an American actress famous for playing Pam Focker in Meet the Parents. She is the daughter of Jane and Vincent Polo, a stereo systems designer. Teri has been in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s. She debuted acting in 1983 when she portrayed Kristin Larsen in the television series Loving. She is also known for TV series such as Good Trouble and NCIS.

Ryan Phillippe

Ryan Phillippe at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Miranda's Victim" at the Regency Bruin Theatre on October 5, 2023, in Los Angeles, California Photo: Mark Von Holden

Ryan Phillippe is among the famous actors from Delaware. He is known for American Murderer, Miranda's Victim, Shooter, and Brothers by Blood. He starred in the 1999 film Cruel Intentions with his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon. He has won accolades such as the Florida Film Critics Circle, Satellite, and Gotham awards.

Stephen Marley

Stephen Marley performs during Stephen Marley's Unplugged Old Soul Tour' at Center Stage on October 21, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Stephen Robert Nesta Marley is also one of Delaware's famous people. He is a renowned singer and producer. He is the son of Rastafarian icon Bob Marley and singer Rita Marley. He has won multiple Grammy Awards due to his great music. He is known for songs like Break Us Apart, Someone to Love and Tight Ship. He is the producer of the 2018 television series Luke Cage.

Elizabeth Shue

Elisabeth Shue during the 2019 Comic-Con International - Red Carpet For "The Boys" in San Diego, California, on July 19, 2019. Photo: Leon Bennett

Elizabeth Shue is one of the famous people born in Delaware. She is an American actress famous for her roles in popular films such as Good Half, Cobra Kai, and Battle of the Sexes. She portrayed Lynn Osborne in the 1982 film Royal Romance of Charles and Diana. She rose to fame when she performed the role of Sera in Leaving Las Vegas.

Elisabeth Shue’s acting career has earned her awards, such as Independent Spirit and Academy Awards. She has starred in advertisements for Burger King and DeBeer Diamonds. She has over 60 credits as an actress. She is also a producer and is credited for her work in Gracie and On the Verge.

Ashley Biden

Ashley Biden attends Paramount’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner after party at the Residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2022, in Washington, DC. Photo: Shedrick Pelt

Ashley Biden is an American entrepreneur, social worker, activist, philanthropist and fashion designer. She was born on 8 June 1981 in Wilmington, Delaware, United States. She is the youngest daughter of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden.

She is the executive director of the Delaware Center for Justice. She founded Livelihood, a clothing company that donates earnings to charitable organisations. She worked as an employment and education specialist for West End Neighbourhood House.

Beau Biden

Beau Biden testifies during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on "Empowering and Protecting Servicemembers, Veterans and their Families. Photo: Bill Clark

Beau Biden is a famous lawyer and politician well-known as the oldest son of US President Joe Biden. He had a successful career before he succumbed to cancer in 2015. The American lawyer graduated from the Syracuse University College of Law. He worked as a Major in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps and served in the military.

Bieu also worked for the United States Department of Justice for over nine years. In 2007, he took office as Delaware's 44th Attorney General. His wife is Hallie Biden, and they share two children, Natalie and Hunter Biden II. On 30 May 2023, United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden marked eight years since the death of their son.

Elena Delle Donne

Elena Delle Donne, #11 of the Washington Mystics, reacts to a play against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half of the game at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Elena Delle Donne is also one of the loved celebrities from Delaware. She is a basketball player for the Washington Mystics of the Women's National Basketball Association and the United States of America. Elena started being recognised after her standout career at the University of Delaware.

The athlete was named the CAA Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year during her first season at the University. She was raised alongside her two siblings, Gene and Elizabeth. Elena is married to her longtime girlfriend, Amanda Clifton, a basketball player. In March 2022, she was appointed the co-chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.

Clifford Brown

Clifford Brown, famous as Brownie, is a legendary American jazz trumpeter and composer. He was born on 30 October 1930 and passed away on 26 June 1956. He is remembered for his popular songs such as Joy Springs, Easy Livin and Sweet Clifford.

Chuck Wicks

Chuck Wicks at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at The Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tammie Arroyo

Chuck Wicks is among the best country singers from Delaware. He became famous after being introduced to audiences at Fox’s country music competition. He is known for songs such as Old with You, What If You Say and All I Ever Wanted. He is also an actor known for her roles in films such as CollegeHumour Originals and A Unicorn for Christmas.

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Jimmie Allen is an American country music singer known for songs such as Don't You Wanna Know, Make Me Want To and Good Times Roll. His song Best Shot was named the #1 Top Spun song on Pandora's New Country station in 2018. The song also made him the first black artist to score career no.1. He is signed to BBR Music Group’s Stoney Creek Records.

Travis Greene

Singer Travis Greene performs onstage during the 2022 Super Friends Praise Fest at State Farm Arena on August 13, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Travis Greene is an American gospel musician and pastor. He is best known for his gospel music, such as Nara, Put Your Name on Me, and Made a Way. He is married to Jackie Gyamfi, and the couple has two children. His first studio album, Stretching Out, peaked at #27 on the Billboard US Gospel chart.

The American pastor and his wife lead Forward City Church in Columbia, South Carolina. He has been nominated for awards such as the Grammy Award for Best Gospel Performance in 2021 and the NAACP for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album.

Judge Reinhold

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Actor Judge Reinhold attends the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: C Flanigan

Judge Reinhold is an American actor who has appeared in popular films such as Bad Grandmas, My Many Sons and Beverly Hills Cop. He landed his first role as Jeff Gordon in the 1979 Wonder Woman. Since then, he has added 114 acting credits to his name. His father was a lawyer. He was nominated for an Emmy Award for portraying Aaron in the television series Seinfeld.

Doug Hutchison

Actor Doug Hutchison (L) and TV Personality Courtney Stodden (R) during the listening party for Jason Derulo's "Everything Is 4" at The Argyle on April 15, 2015. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Doug Hutchison is an American actor best known for his notable roles in films such as The X-Files, Father Albert, and Kidnapped. He is the owner of Dark Water INC production company. He made his acting debut in 1988 when he played the role of Obie in the film The Chocolate War. His parents are Richard Lloyd and Deloris Frances Scripps. He is also a writer and producer.

Raul Esparza

Raul Esparza poses at The 38th Annual Artios Awards at The Edison Ballroom on March 09, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Raul Esparza is also among Delaware's celebrities, hailing from Wilmington. He is an American stage, screen and voice actor. He is known for movies such as Princess of South Beach, The Good Flight, and Trouble in The Heights.

He came into the limelight following his role as New York Assistant District Attorney, Rafael Barba, in Law & Order. Raul is also a singer known for songs such as Sunday, Therapy, and Being Alive.

Most famous people from Delaware are actors, singers, and politicians. Some are deceased but remembered for their excellent work and will remain legends forever. It looks like a good number of them come from Wilmington as their city of origin.

