Former First Lady Aisha Buhari, Yusuf Arrive in Daura for Eid Celebrations
- Former First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Daura with her son Yusuf ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations
- Her presence in the community continued the family’s long-standing tradition of marking major Islamic festivals in Daura
- The visit reflected the Buhari family’s continued connection to their hometown during significant religious observances
Former First Lady Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Daura, Katsina, on the eve of Eid al-Adha alongside her son, Yusuf Buhari, as preparations for the Sallah celebrations gathered pace in the northern community.
Their arrival signals her decision to observe the Eid period in Daura, a practice very known of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who consistently chose to mark major Islamic festivals in his hometown among residents.
Why Aisha Buhari spends Eid in Daura
According to a post shared by Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the late former president, the family’s presence in Daura continues a long-standing tradition of returning to the former president’s ancestral home during festive periods.
He wrote:
"The former First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, along with her son, Yusuf Buhari, in Daura last night ahead of the Eid al-Adha (Babbar Sallah) celebrations. She will spend the Eid period in Daura, continuing the longstanding tradition of our late boss, former President Muhammadu Buhari, who always preferred to celebrate Eid in his hometown among his people."
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng