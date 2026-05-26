Former First Lady Aisha Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Daura with her son Yusuf ahead of the Eid al-Adha celebrations

Her presence in the community continued the family’s long-standing tradition of marking major Islamic festivals in Daura

The visit reflected the Buhari family’s continued connection to their hometown during significant religious observances

Former First Lady Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Daura, Katsina, on the eve of Eid al-Adha alongside her son, Yusuf Buhari, as preparations for the Sallah celebrations gathered pace in the northern community.

Aisha Buhari and Yusuf Buhari arrived in Daura ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations. Photo: FB/AishaBuhari

Source: Facebook

Their arrival signals her decision to observe the Eid period in Daura, a practice very known of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who consistently chose to mark major Islamic festivals in his hometown among residents.

Why Aisha Buhari spends Eid in Daura

According to a post shared by Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the late former president, the family’s presence in Daura continues a long-standing tradition of returning to the former president’s ancestral home during festive periods.

He wrote:

"The former First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, along with her son, Yusuf Buhari, in Daura last night ahead of the Eid al-Adha (Babbar Sallah) celebrations. She will spend the Eid period in Daura, continuing the longstanding tradition of our late boss, former President Muhammadu Buhari, who always preferred to celebrate Eid in his hometown among his people."

Source: Legit.ng