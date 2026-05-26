Former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh has reportedly died in Abuja at the age of 21

Early reports suggest the Nigerian footballer may have suffered suspected food or alcohol poisoning after going out with friends

Tributes have continued to pour in from fans, friends, and members of the football community following the shocking news

Nigerian football has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of former Southampton and Royal Antwerp winger Victor Udoh.

The 21-year-old footballer reportedly died in Abuja on Monday, May 25, under heartbreaking circumstances, with early reports suggesting suspected food or alcohol poisoning.

Former Royal Antwerp and Southampton player Victor Udoh has reportedly passed away in Abuja at the age of 21. Photo by Isosport

Source: Getty Images

Udoh was believed to be in Nigeria enjoying his post-season holiday when the tragic incident occurred.

According to reports, the young winger had gone out with friends before he was later found lifeless the following morning.

The shocking development has sent waves of sadness across the Nigerian football community, especially among those who followed his rapid rise from Abuja-based grassroots football to Europe.

Rising Nigerian talent cut short

Udoh was regarded as one of the brightest young football prospects to emerge from the Federal Capital Territory.

Victor Udoh reportedly died of food or alcohol poisoning after spending the previous night with friends. Photo by ANP

Source: Getty Images

The talented winger began his football journey with Hypebuzz FC in Abuja before securing a move to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2023.

His performances quickly attracted attention, eventually earning him a move to English Championship side Southampton in February 2025 on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Although he struggled to break into Southampton’s first team, Udoh continued developing within the club’s youth ranks and later moved to Czech Republic second division side Dynamo Ceske Budejovice.

Before his passing, Udoh had featured eight times for Southampton’s U21 side, scoring two goals. He also impressed during his spell with Royal Antwerp’s youth team, where he scored 12 goals in 27 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

The winger later earned promotion to Antwerp’s senior side and went on to make 28 appearances before his untimely death.

Friends and close associates described Udoh as humble, hardworking and full of dreams for the future.

Reports surrounding Udoh’s death emerge

Details surrounding Udoh’s death remain unclear, though FIFA-accredited journalist Ojora Babatunde reported suspected poisoning may have played a role.

Sources claimed the footballer had spent the evening with friends before tragedy struck overnight.

One social media user, Mayor Fameux, alleged:

"Came back to Nigeria for break. Only to be poisoned last night at the club. His friends poisoned him here in abuja. 💔😢. Rip Victor udoh "

However, authorities are yet to officially confirm the exact cause of death.

The heartbreaking news has sparked emotional conversations online, with many Nigerians calling for proper investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Just days before his passing, Udoh had reportedly opened a boutique business in Kubwa, Abuja, showing signs of building a future outside football as well.

Nigerians mourn Victor Udoh

Following confirmation of the tragic news, tributes poured in from fans, teammates and members of the football community.

Emmanuel Moses posted:

"A tragic, heartbreaking end to a rising star. Rest in Peace, Victor. 🕊️🇳🇬"

YSL Papi reacted:

"My teammate Jesus Christ I can’t believe this."

ZIED posted:

"It's just so painful 💔"

White Boy posted:

"wow.. rest in peace Victor was a top guy so grateful that I was able to meet him."

Optimist reacted:

"Life is fragile, and moments like this remind us how quickly everything can change. Sending strength to his family, friends, and everyone affected by this loss.

“May his memory be treated with respect and dignity."

Kaduna baller reacted:

"Rest in peace Victor Udoh! Just last week, he opened his boutique in Kubwa, Abuja."

Udoh’s death marks another painful loss for Nigerian football, with many now mourning a talented young player whose promising journey was tragically cut short at just 21 years old.

Police arrest ex-Nigeria U20 star in Abuja

In another development, Legit.ng reported that former Flying Eagles winger Rilwanu Haliru Sarki has reportedly been arrested by Nigerian authorities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The development was first disclosed by FIFA-accredited journalist Tobi Adepoju in a post on social media on Monday, where he alleged that the footballer was apprehended immediately after arriving in Nigeria for his post-season holiday.

Source: Legit.ng