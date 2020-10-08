Asisat Oshoala’s biography: Parents, husband, salary, net worth

Asisat Oshoala is a Nigerian professional footballer best known for her goal-scoring ability. She has had plenty of success so far in her career. She is a striker for Spanish Liga F club FC Barcelona and the Nigeria women's national team.

Asisat Oshoala during the match corresponding to week 1 of the group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in Barcelona. Photo: Joan Valls (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Asisat Oshoala is a gifted footballer who has been named African Women's Player of the Year four times. Her exceptional success earned her a place in the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list in 2020.

Profile summary

Real name Asisat Lamina Oshoala Gender Female Date of birth 9 October 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Ikorodu, Nigeria Current residence Spain Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 154 lbs (70 kgs) Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Mother Iya Asisa Father Alhaji Oshoala Siblings 7 Relationship status Single Children 1 School Air Force Primary School and Aunty Ayo International School Profession Footballer Net worth $3 million Instagram @asisat_oshoala

Asisat Oshoala's biography

Asisat Lamina Oshoala is a Nigerian professional footballer born on 9 October 1994 in Ikorodu, Nigeria. Her parents are Iya Asisa and Alhaji Oshoala. She was born into a polygamous family. Her father had two wives. She has seven siblings.

Asisat started playing football in secondary school. Asisat Oshoala's parents initially expressed anger at their daughter's interest in sports as she was born into a Muslim family.

The footballer revealed that it was only when they noticed her seriousness that they started supporting her. She stated:

My parents didn't want me to play sports at all and sometimes there were big fights at home. I had to run to my grandmother's house to escape trouble.

Her parents eventually gave their consent for her to follow her passion and supported her decision to leave school in order to pursue a professional football career.

Asisat Oshoala is from which state?

Asisat Oshoala celebrates victory after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group B match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian football star comes from Ikorodu, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Educational background

She attended Air Force Primary School in Victoria Island, Lagos, for her primary school education and later completed her secondary school education at Aunty Ayo International School in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Career

Upon graduation from school, she joined FC River Internationals in Lagos and played for the team until 2013, when she started playing for Rivers Angels. She gained immense popularity after the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Canada. Having scored seven goals, the forward became the tournament's best player.

Her performance significantly improved Nigeria's position in the overall rating and earned the country a place in the final. Apart from that, her talent was noticed by Edwin Okon (Super Falcons coach).

He later invited her to play for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada as part of the Super Falcons team. He was excited by her ability to play at different positions:

In January 2015, she was signed to Liverpool Ladies and became the first African to play in the Women's Super League. In October of the same year, she contributed to the African Women's Championship victory as part of the senior Nigeria team.

The same year, she was named the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year and became the first player to get the new award from the BBC World Service.

In March 2016, she joined Arsenal Ladies. She moved to the professional Chinese football club Dalian Quanjian F.C. a year later. In 2019, she joined FC Barcelona Femeni. As of today, she plays for the Nigerian national team and the Spanish Liga F club FC Barcelona.

Asisat Oshoala's stats

Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria poses for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 portrait session in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: Chris Hyde

Source: Getty Images

Asisat Oshoala boasts impressive statistics in her football career, showcasing her exceptional skills and contributions to her teams. Below is a breakdown of her football stats.

Season Team Minutes played Appearances Lineups Goals Yello cards Substitute in Substitute out 2023/2024 Barcelona 15 1 0 1 0 1 0 2022/2023 Barcelona 1496 28 17 21 1 11 11 2021/2022 Barcelona 1022 19 12 20 1 7 10 2020/2021 Barcelona 1607 26 18 18 0 8 12 2019/2020 Barcelona 1146 19 13 20 1 6 9 2018/2019 Barcelona 431 7 5 7 1 2 3 2016 Arsenal 637 13 7 2 0 6 4 2015 Liverpool 614 9 7 3 2 2 4

Asisat Oshoala's honours

She has received numerous awards in her career, including:

Nigerian Women's Championship

Nigerian Women's Cup

African Women's Championship

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup runner-up

Primera División

UEFA Women's Champions League

Supercopa de España Femenina

Copa de la Reina

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Golden Ball

Primera División Top scorer

Chinese Women's Super League Top scorer

IFFHS CAF Best Woman Player of the Decade

IFFHS All-time Africa Women's Dream Team

Queen of The Pitch Award

What is Asisat Oshoala's net worth?

Her estimated net worth is approximately $3 million, with most of her wealth stemming from her decade-long football career and lucrative endorsement deals with prominent brands such as Nike.

How much is Asisat Oshoala's salary in Barcelona?

Asisat Oshoala poses for a photograph with the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy after the UEFA Women's Champions League at PSV Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Oshoala's salary at Barcelona has not been publicly disclosed. The last known salary made public was in 2019 when she was playing for the Chinese club Dalian Quanjian, and at that time, she was reported to be earning approximately £15k per month.

How much is Asisat Oshoala's salary per week?

While the exact salary of her current club, FC Barcelona remains undisclosed, there are speculations that she earns approximately ₦ 10,322,181.45 (£10,500) per week and ₦ 39,319,496.00 (£40,000) monthly.

Who is Asisat Oshoala's husband?

The talented footballer is not married. She has a daughter, but the father's identity is unknown. As for her dating history, Asisat was rumoured to be in a relationship with Abu Azeez from Warri Wolves F.C. Nonetheless, the football star neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Quick facts about Asisat Oshoala

Her late grandmother supported her football career.

She wanted to become a lawyer.

She launched the Asisat Oshoala Foundation in 2019.

In 2021, she earned a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list .

. She decided to leave education to follow a football career.

She is a Nike ambassador.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed her to the Order of the Niger.

She was included in the 23-player Nigerian squad for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Asisat Oshoala is one of the best female footballers of all time. As part of UEFA's Together #WePlayStrong campaign, she describes her journey to success, encouraging thousands of young women and teenage girls to take up the sport.

Legit.ng recently published Mimi Keene's biography. She is a British actress, voice artist, and a notable presence on social media. Her acting career includes notable roles in films and TV series such as Sex Education, Close, Casualty, and The Escape.

Keene began acting in 2013, and she boasts approximately 11 acting credits. She has a significant following across social media platforms. Did she date Matthew Lautman? Read her bio to know more about her personal and professional life.

Source: Legit.ng