Indiana State, also famous as Hoosier State, is the 38th largest state in the US in terms of area and is located in the Midwestern United States of America. It is home to over 6 million people with diverse cultures and talents. Who are the most famous people from Indiana? Discover some of the people from the state who have excelled in their trade and gained worldwide fame.

Indiana celebrities Babyface, Avani Gregg, and Axl Rose. Photo: @babyface, @avani, @official_axlrose on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Indiana, United States, is home to many talents who have gained recognition all over the world. It boasts famous singers, actors, sports personalities, comedians, authors, and many more. How many famous people from Indiana do you know? Here is a compilation of celebrity Hoosiers.

Famous people from Indiana

While the US has some of the most famous people in the world, a significant number of them hail from Indiana. You might be familiar with some celebrities on this list, but knowing that they come from Indiana may surprise you.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson performs on stage on his BAD tour at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Pete Still

Source: Getty Images

The late iconic singer is among celebrities from Indiana, born in Gray. He was an influential singer credited with changing people’s perspectives on music in the 1980s at the peak of his music career. Jackson is considered by many the King of Pop, and his hits are still many people’s favourites today.

Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox attends the Studio 189 Spring Summer 2024 Collection Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week - September 2023: The Shows at Spring Studios in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Vivica A. Fox is an actress and television personality born in South Bend, Indiana. She is one of the best actresses in Hollywood, having been featured in over 200 movies and TV shows and won multiple acting awards. Vivica is famous for her roles in Independence Day, Batman & Robin, and Keeping Up with the Joneses.

Larry Bird

Larry Bird, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award, speaks onstage during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

If you are a basketball enthusiast, Larry Bird should be a familiar face because he is considered one of the greatest white basketball players ever. He was born in West Baden and raised in French Lick, Indiana. He had an illustrious basketball career in the NBA between 1979 and 1992.

Lilly King

Lilly King of Team United States reacts after competing in the Women's 50m Breaststroke Final on day eight of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Photo: Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

Lillia Camille King is among the celebrities who live in Indiana. The American swimmer was born in Evansville, Indiana. She is a breaststroke swimming expert and has represented the US in many swimming competitions, including the Olympics. King is a member of the Cali Condors team, which is part of the International Swimming League.

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser attends the Tribeca Festival opening night reception at Tribeca Grill in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Brendan James Fraser is one of the famous people born in Indiana. The actor landed his breakthrough role in 1992 when he starred in Encino Man and School Ties. He boasts over 70 acting credits and has won several acting awards, including an Oscar.

Jackie Young

Jackie Young, #0 of the Las Vegas Aces, handles the ball during Game 3 of the 2023 WNBA Finals on October 15, 2023, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Stephen Gosling

Source: Getty Images

Jacquelyn Young was born in Princeton, Indiana. She is a professional basketball player for the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA. She commenced her professional career in the WNBA in 2019 and has proved to be an exceptionally talented basketball player. She was a gold medal winner in the Women's 3x3 basketball at the 2020 Summer Olympics and won the WNBA championship in 2022.

7. Axl Rose

Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses performs onstage during the Power Trip music festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

W. Axl Rose is a native of Lafayette, Indiana. He is a renowned singer and songwriter who is the lead vocalist and lyricist of rock band Guns N' Roses. He has been with the music group since 1985, and some of their popular tracks include November Rain, Paradise City, Don’t Cry, Civil War, and You Could Be Mine.

Jenna Fischer

Jenna Fischer during Variety's Entertainment & Technology Summit Presented by City National Bank at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

Regina Marie Kirk, famous as Jenna Fischer, is an actress born in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She first hit the screen in 1998, portraying Wendy Miller in Born Champion. Jenna is an established actress with 49 acting credits as of writing. Her famous movies are The Office, Slither, and The Giant Mechanical Man.

Joshua Bell

American violinist Joshua Bell performs the opening concert of Musica Insieme 2022 at Manzoni Theater in Bologna, Italy. Photo: Roberto Serra

Source: Getty Images

Joshua David Bell is an American violinist and conductor from Bloomington, Indiana. Bell has performed on multiple international platforms and worked with several major orchestras. He won a Grammy Award in February 2019.

Florence Henderson

Florence Henderson arrives at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Michael Hickey

Source: Getty Images

Florence Agnes Henderson was a Dala, Indiana-born actress. Her acting career spanned more than six decades, during which she starred in approximately 79 movies and TV shows. The multi-award-winning actress’ popular credits include The Brandy Bunch, Shakes the Clown, Holy Man, and Venus & Vegas.

Mike Epps

Mike Epps at the premiere of "I'm a Virgo" held at the Harmony Gold in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Michael Elliot Epps is among the famous Indiana celebrities, and he is a stand-up comedian and actor. He has performed in many comedy shows and began acting in 1996. He is recognised for portraying Black Doug in The Hangover and L.J. in Resident Evil: Extinction. Mike has over 90 acting credits.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Janet Damita Jo Jackson is an actress and singer-songwriter born in Gary, Indiana. She ventured into entertainment as a singer, and some of her famous songs are Call on Me, Together Again, All for You and Rhythm Nation. Her acting journey began in 1979 when she portrayed Jojo Ashton in A New Kind of Family. She is also famous as Michael Jackson’s sister.

David Letterman

David Letterman attends the 92nd Street Y presents Senator Al Franken in conversation with David Letterman at 92nd Street Y in New York City. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

David Michael Letterman, born in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a TV host, comedian, writer, and producer. He was a familiar face on late-night television talk shows, having hosted different programs for over three decades. His TV debut came in 1982, hosting Late Night with David Letterman on NBC and ended in 2015 after hosting Late Show with David Letterman on CBS.

Shelley Long

Shelley Long at the 5th Annual American Comedy Awards. Photo: Craig Sjodin

Source: Getty Images

She is a singer, actress, and comedian born in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Shelley has been acting for over four decades and has won multiple coveted awards, including a Primetime Emmy. She is known for portraying Diane Chambers in Cheers. She is known for songs such as Carol Brandy and External Links.

John Green

YouTuber John Green poses for a photo during a YouTube Brandcast presented by Google in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

John Michael Green is an American best-selling author, YouTuber, podcaster, and philanthropist. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and has gained recognition worldwide due to his books and social media pages. Some of his books include The Fault in Our Stars, Looking for Alaska, and Paper Towns.

Jane Pauley

Jane Pauley speaks onstage at The Gracies, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Margaret Jane Pauley is an Indianapolis-born television host and author. He has been active in the media since 1972 and is famous for hosting NBC Today from 1976 to 1989 and Dateline NBC from 1992 to 2003. She is the author of Your Life Calling and Skywriting.

Don Mattingly

Bench coach Don Mattingly #23 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Nick Cammett

Source: Getty Images

Donald Arthur Mattingly was born in Evansville, Indiana. He is a professional baseball coach and an ex-baseball player and manager in the MLB. He coaches the Toronto Blue Jays of the MLB. He played baseball for the 1982 New York Yankees between 1982 and 1995.

Deniece Williams

Singer Deniece Williams performs in concert during "A Night Of Class: Starring Dionne Warwick" at Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

June Deniece Williams, a Gary, Indiana native, is a soul music singer. She has been hailed as one of the greatest soul voices by the BBC. She started singing in college in the 60s and 70s, and her music career peaked in the 70s and 80s. Some of her notable songs are Let’s Hear It for the Boy, It’s Gonna Take a Miracle, Silly, and Black Butterfly.

Babyface

Babyface performs during the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Kenneth Brian Edmonds, famous as Babyface, hails from Indianapolis, Indiana. He is a singer, songwriter, and record producer who has won 11 Grammy Awards. Some of his well-known tracks include Two Occasions, Never Keeping Secrets, Whip Appeal, and I Care About You.

Avani Gregg

Avani Gregg at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Avani is a famous internet personality from Brownsburg, Indiana. She gained popularity on social media by sharing engaging content, such as lip-syncs, makeup tutorials, dance videos, and other relatable videos. She won the Shorty Award for TikToker of the Year in 2019 and appeared in the list of Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2020 in the social media category.

Many prominent persons come from Indiana State. The US state boasts diverse talents that have made a name in different fields. While many famous people are from Indiana, the list above has only a few notable ones.

