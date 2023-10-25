30 most famous people named George, from music to politics

George is a popular name among celebrities, from singers and players to politicians. These stars are known for their talents and achievements, making them stand out in various fields. Learn more about the most famous people named George you've probably encountered.

George Michael (L), George Clooney (C), and George W. Bush (R) at various events. Photo: Mick Hutson/Redferns, Raymond Hall, Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The name George originated from the Greek words "georgos" and "Georgios", meaning farmer or earthworker. However, the title was popularised due to its association with the Christian martyr Saint George, who died on 23 April 303. Over the years, there have been several famous people with the name George.

30 most famous people named George

Names like George are often considered classic and timeless, which means they have a broad and enduring appeal. Below is a list of famous Georges in history.

1. George Michael

English singer and songwriter George Michael pictured wearing a leather jacket with the BSA logo backstage during the Japanese/Australasian leg of his Faith World Tour. Photo: Michael Putland

Source: Getty Images

Michael is among the singers named George. He was born on 25 June 1963 in East Finchley, London, United Kingdom. He has numerous hit songs such as Careless Whisper, One More Try and Everything She Wants. Michael passed away on 25 December 2016.

2. George Clooney

George Clooney attends a pep rally to celebrate the second year of the Roybal Film and Television Production School in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Randy Shropshire

Source: Getty Images

Clooney is an actor, film producer, and director born on 6 May 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky, United States. He is popularly known for appearing in films such as The Ides of March, Michael Clayton and The Flash.

3. George W. Bush

Former President George W. Bush speaks during the Struggle for Freedom Conference at George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Richard Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Bush is one of the famous Georges, born on 6 July 1946 in New Haven, Connecticut, United States. He is a politician who served as the 43rd president between 2001 to 2009. His father, George H.W. Bush, was the president of the United States from 1989 to 1993.

4. George Harrison

English singer-songwriter, guitarist and former Beatle, George Harrison, Cannes, France. Harrison is in Cannes for the Midem music industry trade fair. Photo: Michael Putland

Source: Getty Images

Harrison was a British musician, singer, songwriter, guitarist, and film producer born on 25 February 1943. He was widely known as the lead guitarist and occasionally lead vocalist of the band The Beatles. His hit tracks include Let It Be, Hey Jude and And I Love Her. He died on 29 November 2001.

5. George Benson

George Benson performs at BIC in Bournemouth, England. Photo: Harry Herd

Source: Getty Images

Washington Benson is one of the celebrities named George. He is an American guitarist, singer and songwriter born on 22 March 1943. He does jazz, pop, and R&B music. George has worked with several artists, such as Kenny G, Natalie Cole, and Chaka Khan. He rose to fame after releasing his album Breezin' in 1976.

6. George Miller

Director George Miller attends the photocall for "Three Thousand Years Of Longing during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Miller is a film director, producer, screenwriter, and former medical doctor. He was born on 3 March 1945 in Chinchilla, Queensland, Australia. Some of the movies and TV series he has produced include Bangkok Hilton, The Year My Voice Broke and The Dismissal.

7. George Jones

Country Music singer-songwriter George Jones in a photo studio in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Beth Gwinn

Source: Getty Images

Glenn Jones was a country music singer and songwriter. He was born on 12 September 1931 in Saratoga, Texas, United States. He was known for his hit songs like Jesus Hold My Hand, I Know a Man Who Can and Finally Friday. Jones died on 26 April 2013.

8. George Strait

George Strait performs during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival at Frank Irwin Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Michael Hickey

Source: Getty Images

Harvey Strait Sr. is an American country music singer, songwriter, actor and producer born on 18 May 1952. He rose to fame after releasing his single Unwound. Other songs he has released include Amarillo by Morning, I Cross My Heart, and Easy Come, Easy Go.

9. George R.R. Martin

George R.R. Martin attends the 2023 Image Film Awards during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Raymond Richard Martin is a novelist, TV producer, and screenwriter born on 20 September 1948 in Bayonne, New Jersey, United States. He is widely recognised for his novel series A Song of Ice and Fire. Other novels he has written include A Game of Thrones, A Dream of Spring and Fire & Blood.

10. George Baggs

George Baggs arrives at the KSI vs FaZe Temperrr MF Cruiserweight Title Fight at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Baggs is an English reality TV personality, TikTok star, podcaster, and social media influencer born on 22 October 2002. His fame skyrocketed following his appearance in the reality TV show Gogglebox. He is part of the podcast Not My Bagg alongside his brother, Joe Baggs.

11. Boy George

Boy George performs in concert at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

He was born George Alan O'Dowd on 14 June 1961 in Eltham, Kent, England, UK. He is a singer, songwriter, DJ, and fashion designer. He became famous as the lead singer of the pop group Culture Club during the 1980s. Boy has released numerous tracks such as Video Games, Everything I Own, and Let Somebody Love You.

12. George Takei

George Takei joins the United We Trek picket outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Takei was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, on 20 April 1937. He is an actor, writer, and activist. He is best known for his role in the TV series Star Trek as Mr. Sulu. Takei has starred in TV shows like Call Me Kat, Resident Alien, and Hit-Monkey.

13. George Foreman

George Foreman speaks onstage during the Big George Foreman screening at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Foreman is a former professional boxer, entrepreneur, minister, and author born in Marshall, Texas, United States. He is 74 years old as of 2023, as he was born on 10 January 1949. He won a gold medal in the heavyweight division at the 1968 Summer Olympics.

14. George Janko

Janko was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States, on 3 January 1993 to his parents, Caroline and Jau. He is a YouTuber, singer, actor, and social media influencer. George Janko rose to fame after releasing his debut album, Without Fame. He is an actor with 20 acting credits to his name.

15. George Craig

George Craig attends the ABSOLUT Elyx launch party at The Box Soho in London, England. Photo: Dave M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Craig is among the musicians named George. He was born on 11 July 1990 in Essex, United Kingdom. He is the lead singer and guitarist of the famous band One Night Only. The band's hit songs include Say You Don't Want It, Can You Feel It, and Chemistry.

16. George Salazar

Actor George Salazar attends "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" meet and greet presentation at Chelsea Studios in New York City. Photo: Ben Gabbe

Source: Getty Images

Salazar is an American actor and singer born on 7 March 1986. He is widely known for his notable work on and off Broadway, such as Be More Chill, Godspell and The Lightning Thief. Other songs he has released include Song of the Brown Buffalo and Kaboom.

17. George Lopez

George Lopez at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

Lopez is an actor, talk show host, and stand-up comedian, born on 23 April 1961 in Mission Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. He is widely known for starring in his self-produced ABC sitcom George Lopez. Lopez hosted his late-night show, Lopez Tonight, on TBS from 2009 to 2011.

18. George Reeves

American actor George Reeves holds his head high in a still from the television series, 'Adventures of Superman,' in the 1950s. Photo: Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

Reeves was an American actor born George Keefer Brewer on 5 January 1914, popularly known for his role as Superman in the TV series Adventures of Superman. He also appeared in films and TV shows, including I Love Lucy, Forever Female, and Kraft Theatre. Reeves passed away on 16 June 1959.

19. George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays Right field George Springer (4) reacts during the MLB baseball regular season game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. Photo: Julian Avram

Source: Getty Images

Chelston Springer III is an American baseball player born on 19 September 1989. He currently plays for the Toronto Blue Jays as an outfielder, mostly in right. He was named World Series MVP after leading the Houston Astros to the franchise's first-ever championship in 2017.

20. George Hu

Hu is an American singer and actor born on 24 July 1982. His acting credits include Love Around, Shards of Her and Art in Love. Some of the hit songs he has released include Let Me Know and I Think. Hu has been signed to Polyland International Entertainment.

21. George Condo

George Condo attends the Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Dinner at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Condo is an American contemporary visual artist born on 10 December 1957 in Concord, New Hampshire, United States. He is known for his unique style of figurative painting. He creates stylised portraits of characters, taking inspiration from both cubism and pop art.

22. George Thorogood

George Thorogood of George Thorogood And The Destroyers performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London, England. Photo: Lorne Thomson

Source: Getty Images

Thorogood is a blues-rock singer, musician, and songwriter born on 24 February 1950 in Wilmington, Delaware, United States. He released his debut album, Better Than the Rest, in 1974. Thorogood is the founder of Delaware Destroyers.

23. George MacKay

George MacKay attends the Gucci Cosmos evening Vernissage at 180 The Strand in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

MacKay is also among the actors named George. He was born in Hammersmith, London, UK, on 13 March 1992 to Kim Baker and Paul Christopher MacKay. He made his on-screen debut in 2003 at the age of eleven. Some of his acting credits include I Came By, Femme and Doublethink.

24. George Pickens

George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warm-ups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Malik Pickens Jr is a football player born on 4 March 2001 in Hoover, Alabama, United States. He has been playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers as a wide receiver since 2022. He played college football at the University of Georgia for three seasons.

25. George Shelley

George Shelley attends the UK Premiere of "Dungeons & Dragons - Honour Among Thieves" in London, England. Photo: Kate Green

Source: Getty Images

Shelley is also on the famous Georges list. He is an English songwriter, singer, actor, radio, and TV presenter born on 27 July 1993. Shelley was part of the boy band Union JK and an English band, Only the Young. He has released tracks such as Tonight, Girl Like You and Conversation.

26. George Lazenby

Actor George Lazenby attends the "Becoming Bond" premiere during the 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Stateside Theater in Austin, Texas. Photo: Steve Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Lazenby is an Australian actor born on 5 September 1939 to his parents, Sheila Joan and George Edward Lazenby. He relocated to London, England in 1964. The movies and TV shows he has been featured in include On Her Majesty's Secret Service, In the Blink of an Eye, and Legit.

27. George Daniel

George Daniel of "The 1975" performs during Milano Rocks at MIND Milano Innovation District Arexpo in Milan, Italy. Photo: Sergione Infuso

Source: Getty Images

Daniel was born on 23 March 1990 in Brussels, Belgium. He is a drummer, songwriter, and producer well known for being part of the English pop-rock band The 1975. Daniel and his bandmates have released singles such as The City and Chocolate, The Sound and Robbers.

28. George Wendt

George Wendt attends the "Cheers Reunion" panel during the 12th Season of ATX TV Festival at ACL Live in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Robert Wendt Jr. is an American actor and comedian born on 17 October 1948. He is popularly known for his role as Norm Peterson on the TV series Cheers. Robert was nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards for his role in Cheers.

29. George Weah

Liberia's President George Weah addresses a press conference with the Ivorian President following a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Abidjan. Photo: SIA KAMBOU

Source: Getty Images

Tawlon Manneh Oppong Ousman Weah is a Liberian politician and former professional football player born on 1 October 1966. He was elected President of Liberia in the 2017 election. He is currently the incumbent President, running for his second term.

30. George Tyrus

WWE wrestler Brodus Clay attends the "Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery" New York Premiere at Tribeca Cinemas on March 22, 2014 in New York City. Photo: Paul Zimmerman

Source: Getty Images

Murdoch is an American actor, political commentator, and former professional wrestler known by his stage name Tyrus. He was born on 21 February 1973. He is widely recognised for his work with WWE as Brodus Clay and Tyrus with NWA. Tyrus is married to Ingrid Rinck, the founder and CEO of Sensible Meals.

The list of the most famous people named George is endless, as many Georges have excelled in their respective areas. While some have retired from their careers, others are still active and are making significant achievements.

Legit.ng recently published an article about famous celebs called Toms. These celebrities are known for having extraordinary talents and have made a name for themselves in various fields.

Tom is a popular name worldwide, and many stars bear the name. Most of them are in the entertainment industry. Some of them include Tom Hardy, Tom Cruise, Tom Felton and Tom Bergeron. Read the article to know other celebs sharing the name Tom.

Source: Legit.ng