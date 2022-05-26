Tanita Strahan’s biography: who is Michael Strahan’s daughter?

Tanita Strahan is an American professional visual artist. She is widely known as the daughter of Michael Strahan, an American television personality, journalist, and former football player.

Tanita comes from an athletic family. Her grandmother Louise was a basketball coach, while her grandfather, Gene Willie, was a retired US Army major and boxer.

Real name Tanita Strahan Gender Female Date of birth 10 November 1991 Age 30 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Germany Current residence Los Angeles, CA, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 164 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Michael Strahan Mother Wanda Nicole Hutchins Grandparents Gene Willie, Louise Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Calenta Mincey Education Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Profession Visual artist, painter

Tanita Strahan's biography

The visual artist was born in Germany. He grew up alongside her younger brother Michael Jr. Tanita and has twin half-sisters named Sofia and Isabella.

Tanita Strahan's mom is Wanda Nicole Hutchins, an American businesswoman who owns Wandaful Home Designs. Her father is Michael Strahan, a former famous American National Football League player.

Educational background

Tanita graduated high school in her hometown, Houston. Later, she relocated to Los Angeles, California, where she enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She graduated with a degree in Associate of Arts-AA, Design and Visual Communication.

How old is Tanita Strahan?

Tanita Strahan's age is 30 years old as of 2022. The visual artist was born on 10 November 1991, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What does Tanita Strahan do?

Tanita is a visual artist and painter. She specializes in watercolour, ink, and digital art for her work. Between August 2018 and October 2020, she worked at SMAC Entertainment as a full-time digital and visual coordinator.

Since October 2020, she has been working as a graphic designer. She is based in Los Angeles Metropolitan Area.

Tanita Strahan's artwork is available on sale via her website. Prices of her artwork range from $25 to $200 depending on the print and the size.

Some of Michael Strahan's daughter's art in her gallery include:

Gouache studies

Day In The Life of a Freelance Illustrator

Sing your heart out!

Sunset Swim

Tints

Carefree

Chicano Batman Poster

Happy Hour Enlightenment

Pinky

Bookworm

The American painter has an Instagram account mostly dedicated to her artwork. In addition, she runs a soul and finesse podcast series on her YouTube channel.

Who is Tanita Strahan's boyfriend?

The visual artist is currently dating an art illustrator and singer, Calenta Mincey. The two reportedly started dating in 2012, they have been together for almost 10 years.

Michael Strahan's kids

Michael Strahan, a well-known former NFL football player and currently an American television host, has four children from her two ex-wives. Michael tied the knot with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, in 1992 but later divorced in 1996. The two share two children, Tanita and Michael Jr.

Tanita is the first and eldest daughter of Michael. Michael Jr was born in 1995. When he was young, he lived in Germany with his mother and older sister, Tanita. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a degree in Psychology.

After the divorce, Michael married Jean Muggli in 1999 and divorced in 2006. The two were blessed with twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia. They were born on 28 October 2004. They once made their appearances on Good Morning America, a show hosted by their father.

Despite having different mothers, Michael Strahan's children have a close bond with each other and with their father.

Fast facts about Tanita Strahan

How old is Tanita Strahan? She is 30 years as of June 2022. Who is Tanita Strahan? She is a professional visual artist widely known as the daughter of former NFL, Michael Strahan. Who is Tanita Strahan's mother? Her mother is Wanda Hutchins. What does Tanita Strahan do? She is a visual artist and a painter. Who is Tanita Strahan's father? Her father is Michael Strahan, a former NFL player and TV host. Who are Tanita Strahan's siblings? Her siblings are Michael Jr, Isabella, and Sophia.

Tanita Strahan is a rising professional visual artist. She came into the limelight for being the daughter of the former American football player, Michael Strahan. Additionally, she is currently in a relationship with Calenta Mincey.

