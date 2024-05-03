The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been given a 7-day ultimatum to release names and scores of the 10 best UTME candidates

An Abuja-based lawyer, Chief Chukwuma Nwachukwu, said his request is in line with provisions of the FOI Act

Nwachukwu argued that it was wrong for JAMB to withhold the names and scores of the 10 best UTME candidates

FCT, Abuja - An Abuja-based lawyer, Chief Chukwuma Nwachukwu, has written to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) requesting to be furnished with names and scores of the 10 best candidates in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) within seven days.

Legit.ng recalls that the JAMB released the 2024 UTME results on Tuesday, April 29.

Why JAMB should release details of top UTME candidates

Nwachukwu said the decision to write to JAMB is in line with the Freedom of Information Act (FOI)

The lawyer said it was wrong for JAMB to withhold information about its top scorers after giving a breakdown of the performance of candidates who sat for the examination.

As reported by Vanguard, Nwachukwu asked the JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, to supply him with the following information:

“The names and scores of the 10 best students and their respective performances in the above examination.”

“The above application is made pursuant to the provisions of Section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011 which provides that. “Notwithstanding anything contained in any other Act, law or regulation, the right of any person to access or request information, whether or not contained in any written form, which is in the possession of any public official, agency or institution howsoever described or established."

