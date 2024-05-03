Global site navigation

Local editions

UTME 2024: Lawyer Gives JAMB 7-Day Ultimatum To Release Names, Scores of 10 Best Candidates
Education

UTME 2024: Lawyer Gives JAMB 7-Day Ultimatum To Release Names, Scores of 10 Best Candidates

by  Adekunle Dada
  • The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been given a 7-day ultimatum to release names and scores of the 10 best UTME candidates
  • An Abuja-based lawyer, Chief Chukwuma Nwachukwu, said his request is in line with provisions of the FOI Act
  • Nwachukwu argued that it was wrong for JAMB to withhold the names and scores of the 10 best UTME candidates

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - An Abuja-based lawyer, Chief Chukwuma Nwachukwu, has written to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) requesting to be furnished with names and scores of the 10 best candidates in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) within seven days.

Read also

JAMB: “Very wonderful”, Plaudits as 12 students of Abia school score 300 and above in UTME 2024

Legit.ng recalls that the JAMB released the 2024 UTME results on Tuesday, April 29.

Lawyer writes JAMB to release names, scores of 10 best candidates
Nwachukwu invoked the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) against JAMB Photo credit: @drpenking
Source: Twitter

Why JAMB should release details of top UTME candidates

Nwachukwu said the decision to write to JAMB is in line with the Freedom of Information Act (FOI)

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lawyer said it was wrong for JAMB to withhold information about its top scorers after giving a breakdown of the performance of candidates who sat for the examination.

As reported by Vanguard, Nwachukwu asked the JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, to supply him with the following information:

“The names and scores of the 10 best students and their respective performances in the above examination.”
“The above application is made pursuant to the provisions of Section 1 of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011 which provides that. “Notwithstanding anything contained in any other Act, law or regulation, the right of any person to access or request information, whether or not contained in any written form, which is in the possession of any public official, agency or institution howsoever described or established."

Read also

JAMB 2024: Sister of boy who scored 313, makes It double celebration as she makes 269 in UTME

JAMB 2024: Award-winning teenager scores 345 in UTME

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 16-year-old Nwokoro Munachimso Nnanna got the attention of Nigerians with his outstanding performance of 345 in the just-released 2024 UTME results.

The award-winning student of the Federal Government Academy, Suleja had an aggregate score of 345.

Munachimso scored 69 in English Language, 95 in Mathematics, 86 in Chemistry and 95 in Physics to make the list of the 0.5% of UTME candidates who scored 300 and above.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel