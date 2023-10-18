Rosie McClelland's age, height, parents, net worth

Rosie McClelland is a singer-songwriter, actress, and YouTube content creator from the United Kingdom. She came into the limelight in 2011 after doing a cover of Nicki Minaj's song, Super Bass, with her cousin Sophia Grace went viral. What is Rosie McClelland's age?

British singer-songwriter Rosie McClelland in a min-skirt during an event (R). The singer posing for a photo in shorts with a chandelier above her. Photo: @rosiergm on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rosie McClelland is popular on YouTube, where she shares lifestyle content and other routine videos, such as make-up and skincare routines. Over time, she has attracted an extensive following on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Profile summary

Full name Rosie McClelland Gender Female Date of birth 7 September 2006 Age 17 years (as of 2023) Zodiac Sign Virgo Place of birth Essex, England, United Kingdom Current residence United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 30-25-32 Body measurements in centimetres 76- 64-81 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Danielle Father Greg Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Singer-songwriter, actress, social media influencer Net worth $95,000–$570,000 Instagram @rosiergm TikTok @rosie_rgm YouTube Rosie McClelland

What is Rosie McClelland’s age?

She is 17 years old as of 2023. What is Rosie McClelland’s date of birth? The social media personality was born on 7 September 2006 in Essex, England, United Kingdom. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Rosie McClelland’s parents are Danielle and Greg McClelland. Her father is a businessman. She features her mother on her YouTube videos. According to her TikTok bio, her mother manages her account. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Who are Rosie McClelland’s siblings?

The British singer-songwriter has a younger brother called Romeo. Are Rosie McClelland and Sophia Grace siblings? They are cousins. The two did a music cover of Nicki Minaj’s song, Super Bass, in 2011, which propelled them to fame.

Why is Rosie McClelland famous?

She is a singer-songwriter, actress, and social media personality. McClelland developed an interest in music at a tender age. She rose to stardom in 2011 when she and her cousin Sophia Grace did a cover of the Super Bass. The song made them so famous they appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and met Nicki Minaj.

The two won a Webster Award during the 2012 Teen Choice Awards. The singer-songwriter released her single Handstand in 2018. She is known for songs such as LaLa, Ready For Love and Hurts So Good.

She is an actress. Her IMDb profile shows that she has four credits as an actress. She is known for The Sophia Grace and Rosie Show. The two also hosted a show called Tea Time with Sophia Grace & Rosie, where they interviewed celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. She is also known for films such as Sam & Cat, Paula and The Jojo & BowBow Show.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel where she uploads vlogs, Q&As, make-up routines and other videos. She has over 1.28 million subscribers as of writing. McClelland is famous on TikTok, with over 2.4 million followers. She uploads her music clips, make-up routines, and lip-syncs.

She is on Instagram, with over 923 thousand followers. She also has anX (Twitter) account with over 110 thousand followers.

What is Rosie McClelland’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She earns from her career as a social media influencer and musician.

Who is Rosie McClelland’s boyfriend?

The British YouTube content creator does not have a boyfriend. In a YouTube video she uploaded on 26 May 2023, she said she is single and does not want to be in a relationship.

In a Q&A video with her mother, she said she was in a relationship with Limpson. They dated from 31 August 2021 until July 2022. The two are still friends despite their break-up.

Rosie McClelland’s height and weight

The singer and songwriter is 5 feet or 152 centimetres tall, and she weighs 117 pounds or 53 kilograms. Her body measurements are approximately 30-25-32 inches or 76-64-81 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Rosie McClelland? She is a British musician, actress, and social media influencer. How old is Rosie McClelland? She is 17 years old as of 2023. The actress was born on 7 September 2006. Who is Rosie McClelland’s dad? Her father is Greg McClelland. How tall is Rosie McClelland? She is 5 feet or 152 centimetres tall. Who is Rosie McClelland’s brother? She has a younger brother, Romeo. What is Rosie McClelland’s nationality? She is British.

What is Rosie McClelland's age? The social media personality is 17 years old as of 2023. She is a famous singer-songwriter who came into the limelight in 2011 after the Super Bass cover with her cousin went viral. She has a vast following on TikTok and Instagram.

Legit.ng recently published Emily Mariko’s biography. She is an American YouTuber and social media personality well known for her food recipes and fashion hauls on social media. She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Emily Mariko attended Columbia University, graduating with a bachelor of arts in Neuroscience and Behaviour. She married Matt Rickard in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. She has a younger brother, Sam.

Source: Legit.ng