Nigerian singer Spyro is celebrating his amazing mother for standing by him and from childhood to date

The musician who recently showed off his beautiful twin sister shared a lengthy post on his official Instagram page

According to him, growing up was tough, he was always the odd one out and very far from greatness

Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro, tells his grass-to-grace story while celebrating his sweet mom.

The Afrobeats singer, who released a track, "Shutdown," with Phyno on May 3, 2024, gives an insight into the hardship he encountered during his childhood days.

Afrobeat star, Spyro appreciates his mother for believing in him Credit: @spyro_official

Spyro heaps praises on mum

The "Who's Your Guy" musician, who revealed his other half recently, gave a detailed account of what his early years were like. Being the odd one out was not always easy for him, but his praying mother did not toss him aside.

His extensive post reads:

"When I was a kid ,I was far from greatness … I was the odd one ,more like the rejected stone. I was a write off. I remember my mum coming to visit me in boarding school one day and she bursted into tears after seeing the mess I was BUT in all of these she would call me and say “I know you are great ,God told me and many prophets have confirmed it and if God has said it, it will happen."

Furthermore, he shared that she never stopped believing in him:

"I grew up and things got really tough but she never for once stopped telling me “Sanmi , Ogo e ma tan kari aye “ and she will look at me and say “except it’s not GOD that said it” she held on to the prophesy constantly praying ,even when I lost hope she kept #faith and suddenly in 2023 out of nowhere everything changed. Never underestimate the power of a praying mother and this makes me wonder if men and women of my generation can pray as our parents did cos who will stand in the gap for these kids life troubles do not recognize “BAD B*tch” “Genz baddies” “Zaddy” “Big boy” life problems only respond to power."

:Oh my generation, wake from thy slumber. A lot of us are carried by our parents prayer ,what will carry our own kids? And from the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven suffereth violence, and the violent take it by force."

See Spyro's post here:

Nigerians react to Spyro's appreciative post

The Afrobeat crooner caused tears to well up in the eyes of music lovers and evoked emotional comments. See some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@tenientertainer:

"Abiamo."

@iyaboojofespris.

"Bless your soul."

@veekee_james:

"Omg."

@cutesandcuddles:

"Hmmm deep."

@innosaint92:

"Why are you not gospel artist?"

@bukunmioluwasina:

"The writeup is so complete. I'm proud of you. God bless our mothers."

@t.loyeh:

"This is a strong message… Who will stand in gap for the next generation. I can see d power of a praying parent. Lord help me."

@its_maureen_234:

"Never underestimate the power of a praying mother."

@Moyinoluwaolutayo:

"Hmmm!... Who will stand for the next generation? GOD continues to bless Mummy. She will continue to flourish in old age."

@titilayoann:

"Is it the days where my mum will lock herself indoors with no food, constantly praying! Mhen!!!! Never underestimate the power of a praying mother. I owe you big mum."

