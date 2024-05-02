Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Some state governors in Nigeria have increased the salaries of civil servants in their states due to the high cost of living.

Civil servants across the nation have been clamouring for an increase in their wages to reflect the current economic situation in the country and some have gotten their demand attended to.

Obaseki and 2 other Nigerian governors have increased workers' salaries Photo credit: @FrancisNwifuru/@GovernorObaseki/@officialspbo

Source: Twitter

Nigerian governors who have increased workers' salaries

This is the list of Nigerian state governors who have responded to workers’ demands and increased their salaries.

Edo governor Obaseki announces N70,000 minimum wage

First on the list is Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state.

Obaseki announced a new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants in the south-south state on Monday, April 29.

The new minimum wage for Edo state workers is an increase from the old N40,000 to N70,000.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor said the anticipated minimum wage will come into effect on Wednesday, May 1st, 2024.

Cross River governor announces new minimum wage of N40,000

Governor Bassey Otu approved a new minimum wage of N40,000 as a Workers’ Day celebration gift to civil servants in Cross River state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governor said the new wage implementation aligns with the realities of the time in the state rather than sentiments.

Otu said his administration will continue to prioritise the payment of salaries, wages, and pension entitlements of workers.

Ebonyi governor announces N10,000 addition to workers’ salary

Another APC governor who gave a salary increase to civil servants in his state is Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state.

Nwifuru announced an additional N10,000 to the salary of the state workers.

This development came eight months after Governor Nwifuru added N10,000 to the salaries of the Ebonyi state workers in July 2023.

It is in fulfilment of Nwifuru's promise to prioritise the welfare of the state workers and increase the productivity of the workforce.

Tinubu approves salary increase for civil servants

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government approved salary increases between 25% and 35% for civil servants.

The president also approved an increase between 20% and 28% for pensioners in the country.

The salary increase was for civil servants in the six remaining consolidated salary structures, which included CONPSS, CONRAISS, CONPOSS, CONPASS, CONICCS, and CONAFSS

