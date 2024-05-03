A Nigeria student asked if he could study law at the University of Ibadan with the score he core in his 2024 JAMB UTME

The student shared his result in a Facebook group populated by JAMB candidates, noting that he scored 237 in UTME

Many people told him that his being accepted into the school depended on the cut-off mark of the University of Ibadan

A JAMBite who wrote UTME in 2024 said he would like to study law at the University of Ibadan.

The boy saw his result after it was released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

The boy wants to study law at the University of Ibadan.

The Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) is used by higher institutions in Nigeria to determine the admissibility of prospective students.

The boy sat the UTME and scored 237 marks in aggregates, according to a result seen in , a Facebook group.

The result shows that the candidate scored 60 marks in the use of English, 70 marks in government, 53 in literature and 54 in Christian Religious Studies (CRK).

The candidate asked:

"I scored 237 in JAMB. Can I study law at the University of Ibadan? No insult, please."

Facebook reactions as student shares his UTME result

Emmanuel Chimezie said:

"Let me tell you the truth: considering law, if there is Post-UTME to go for, have a high grade. If you fall under the catchment area that is when it is easy. Law is not beans. You must score very high grades to beat the competition and favouritism."

@Hope Famous said:

"It depends on the university cutoff mark."

