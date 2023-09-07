33 conservative celebrities who are Republican and proud

Republican Party emerged as the main political rival of the Democratic Party in the mid-1850s. The two parties have dominated American politics since. If you want to know which side your favourite celebrity is, here is a list of conservative celebrities who are Republican.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ann Coulter and Clint Eastwood. Photo: Albert L. Ortega, Dimitrios Kambouris, Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images (modified by author)

Everyone has their political views and interests. Many well-known conservative celebrities publicly support the Republican Party. These Republican celebrities include actors, singers, reporters and politicians.

33 conservative celebrities who are Republicans

Republicans often emphasize individual rights and personal freedoms. Apart from Donald Trump, here is a conservative celebrity list of Republicans you should know.

1. Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure visit Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Candace is an actress and talk show panellist known for portraying D.J. Tanner on Full House and its sequel series, Fuller House. Bure is one of the outspoken famous conservative celebrities who supported Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

2. Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart of the TV series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" walks the red carpet during 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Melissa is an actress, producer, and director who has starred in various films and TV series, including The Casagrandes, Mistletoe in Montana and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. She is openly Republican and has said that she finds it easier to be candid about her politics now than in the past.

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's FUBAR at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Arnold is an actor, businessman, filmmaker, politician, and former professional bodybuilder. He is known for his roles in high-profile action movies. Arnold Schwarzenegger first launched his political career in 2003 when he became the Republican governor of California.

4. Elisabeth Hasselbeck

Elisabeth Hasselbeck attends the Band-Aid Brand & Team Red, White And Blue Host CrossFit Event For Veteran Heroes in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Elisabeth is a retired television personality and talk show host. She participated as a contestant during the second season of the American edition of Survivor. She is a young conservative celebrity who is not afraid to speak out.

5. Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner poses during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall in New York, New York. Photo: Chris Trotman

Jenner is a media personality and former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete. She announced her new name in July of that same year after officially coming out as a trans woman in April 2015. Jenner made headlines by publicly endorsing Trump in the 2016 presidential contest.

6. Joe Rogan

UFC commentator Joe Rogan announces the fighters during a ceremonial weigh in for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Stacy Revere

Joe is one of the famous celebrities that are Republican. He is the host of The Joe Rogan Experience. He describes himself as a strong supporter of freedom of speech.

7. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian visits the Skims Summer Pop-Up Shop in the Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Kim is popularly known for appearing on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim has openly supported the Republican party, including Republican candidates like Mitt Romney, but she doesn't necessarily align herself with either party.

8. Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Since her acting debut, Katherine has appeared in various films and TV series. McPhee is one of the celebrities who are Republican. She donated $500 to support the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

9. Joy Villa

Joy Villa arrives for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo: Valerie Macon

Joy is a singer-songwriter, actress, and YouTuber known for her outspoken support of former United States President Donald Trump. Villa is known for her flamboyant outfits, which she has worn to the Grammy Awards.

10. James Woods

James Woods speaks onstage during the 2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

James is an American actor known for fast-talking, intense roles on stage and screen. James alleges that he was blacklisted from Hollywood for being a Republican.

11. Clint Eastwood

Director-producer Clint Eastwood attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Clint is an actor and film director has won numerous awards, including four Academy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards. He is one of the celebrities who are Republican. He was registered as a Republican voter and supported Dwight D. Eisenhower.

12. Stacey Dash

Stacey Dash speaks onstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Dash has appeared in many films, including Moving, Mo' Money, Renaissance Man, and View from the Top. She has been a vocal conservative for many years and ran for a California congressional seat as a conservative in 2018.

13. Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler attends Netflix's "Hustle" screening and Adam Sandler in Conversation with Josh Horowitz at The 92nd Street Y, New York in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Sandler is an actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer. He received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2023. Adam Sandler is best recognized for his roles in Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, and The Waterboy comedies. He contributed to Republican presidential candidate Rudy Giuliani's 2008 campaign.

14. Andy Garcia

Andy Garcia attends the The Paley Center for Media's Hollywood Tribute to Hispanic Achievements in Television at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Araya Diaz

Andy is an actor, director and musician who has had supporting roles in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Book Club, and Father of the Bride remake. He is considered one of his generation's most talented and respected actors and a Republican supporter.

15. Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer is seen at Gristedes in New York City, New York. Photo: RCF

Kelsey gained fame for his role as psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers and its spin-off Frasier. Kelsey Grammer has spoken at the Republican National Convention.

16. Kristy Swanson

Kristy Swanson arrives at the 6th annual Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR celebration at Kiehl's Since 1851 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Kristy is among the popular Republicans in Hollywood. The actress received a lot of criticism for her support for President Trump. She that Democrats will forever be remembered as the dividers and destroyers of the nation.

17. Tim Allen

Tim Allen performs at the 43rd Annual Laugh Factory free Christmas dinner and show at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Elyse Jankowski

Allen began his comedy career in 1975. He is a Republican party supporter. He did, however, condemn then-President Trump and those involved in the 2021 United States Capitol attack, calling it "horrible, embarrassing, and shameful."

18. Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Hollywood To You

Gene is an American musician. He is the bassist and co-lead singer of the hard rock band Kiss, alongside Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. Simmons endorsed Mitt Romney in his 2012 Republican bid for president.

19. Ann Coulter

Ann Coulter speaks onstage at Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael S. Schwartz

Ann is media pundit, author, syndicated columnist, and lawyer. She has authored several books in which she advocates for various conservative agendas. Her outspoken rhetoric frequently sparks debate, but she is well-known for supporting President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans.

20. Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity speaks during a live taping of "Hannity" at FOX Studios in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Sean Hannity is a talk show host, conservative political commentator, and author. He has written three books that argue for Republican policy and appears on Fox News frequently to talk politics. He endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2016 and remains one of his most vociferous supporters.

21. Spencer Hawes

Charlotte Hornets shoots a free throw during a game against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Photo: Brian Sevald

Spencer is the nephew of Steve Hawes, a retired NBA player. He has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and South Bay Lakers. The former NBA player is one of the right-wing celebrities who is proudly conservative.

22. Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr attends the premiere of ABC's "Roseanne" at Walt Disney Studio Lot in Burbank, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Roseanne is best known for her self-titled sitcom Roseanne. She has been both praised and criticized for her controversial and outspoken views. She openly supported Trump and promoted many of his theories.

23. Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid poses at SiriusXM Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Ed Rode

Dennis is an Academy Award-nominated actor. He has appeared in numerous films and TV series such as Strange World, On a Wing, Prayer, and Full Circle. He is a big Trump supporter.

24. Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Stallone is the only actor in American film history to have starred in a box-office number-one film in six consecutive decades. Sylvester Stallone is not a Republican, although he has supported Republican leaders and shared conservative ideas.

25. Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh at the Ford Theatre in New York City, New York. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Rush was the host of The Rush Limbaugh Show. He is known for his staunchly pro-Republican views, often criticizing Democrats and anyone who disagrees. He died on 17 February 2021 at the age of 70.

26. Gary Sinise

Gary Sinise on stage during the 29th Annual Achilles Gala Honoring president and CEO of Cinga David Cordani at Cipriani South Street in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Gary can not miss the list of conservative actors who support the Republican party's ideals, which has been evident throughout his career. He has also received numerous awards and honours for his extensive humanitarian work.

27. Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci attends the 7th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic Presented by Sabra Salsa at Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Joe is recognized for playing rough, unpredictable characters across various genres. Throughout his career, he has been a prominent defender of conservative principles such as patriotism and law and order.

28. Kathy Ireland

Kathy Marie Ireland attends the 2023 Foreseeable Future Foundation Gala at Tribeca 360 in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Kathy Ireland rose to prominence due to her appearances in Sports Illustrated magazine. She strongly supports conservative values and has spoken out on social issues such as homosexual marriage and gun regulation.

29. Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris poses with the AAA Texas 500 pace car prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Sean Gardner

Norris is a martial artist and actor who is a Republican and outspoken conservative. He has also endorsed many far-right and Republican politicians, including Mitt Romney, Ron Paul, Roy Moore, Mike Huckabee, and Larry Elder.

30. Stephen Baldwin

Stephen Baldwin speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine. Stephen Baldwin arrived in Kyiv to take part in the National Prayer breakfast. Photo: STR

Baldwin is an actor, producer, director and activist. He is among the popular Hollywood conservative celebs who supported endorsing Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. He has written several books, including The Unusual Suspect: My Calling to the New Hardcore Movement of Faith.

31. LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Since 1996, LeAnn Rimes has had over 40 singles charts worldwide. She has frequently criticized liberal ideas and openly supported Republican candidates such as George W. Bush during his re-election campaign 2004.

32. Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Clarkson is a singer, songwriter, author and television personality. Kelly's mother is a descendant of Republican state senator Isaiah Rose. The singer endorsed Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul and defended him against accusations of racism. However, she has since voted Democrat, as voting Republican didn't fit with her views on LGBTQ+ issues.

33. Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Glass" at SVA Theatre in New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss

Willis is most known for his roles in action films such as The Expendables and The Expendables 2. He supported George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush and spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2000.

Who are conservative actors and actresses?

Some of the conservative stars who are Republican include Melissa Joan Hart, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Clint Eastwood and Kristy Swanson.

While the list of conservative celebrities who are Republican may seem endless, these are the most popular ones who have spoken out freely about their political views.

