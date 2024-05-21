Singer Spyro has hinted at his admiration and love for BBNaija reality star Rebecca Hampson Nengi

The Who's Your Guy crooner recounted his encounter with Nengi at an event and how he struggled to keep inappropriate thoughts from his head

Spyro's revelation has spurred reactions from many, including celebrities who teased the singer

Fast-rising singer Oludipe David, better known as Spyro, recently opened up about his love and admiration for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) made celebrity Rebecca ‘Nengi’ Hampson.

Spyro, who is a twin, recalled his first encounter with Nengi at an event and shared how he fought off inappropriate thoughts from his head.

Spyro recounts his first encounter with Nengi. Credit: @spyro_official @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

The singer revealed he had to take to his heels when he could no longer control the thought.

Spyro also recounted an interviewer asking him which female celebrity he would avoid being alone with. He mentioned Nengi and added that he flees from every appearance of Nengi to avoid temptation.

In his words:

“An interviewer recently asked me, which female in this industry would you never allow yourself to be left in a room with? Guess who I named? That would be NENGI I no de like de too form like say I be JESUS, I am just his BOY, I ain’t him So I FLEE FROM EVERY APPEARANCE OF NENGI make dem no go get me.

“Humnnnn…. Naso I jam her for one show, she sat right opposite me and I kept rebuking the devil to leave my head till I had to run”.

See Spyro's post below:

Nengi, others react to Spyro's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Spyro's post, including Nengi, who dropped laughing and love emojis. Read other comments below:

gee6ixx:

"This na lowkey shot you shoot like this o! Comot eye for my babe bro."

papiwemba:

"Jesus is king."

portharcourtinpictures:

"Haaaa! That’s a Port Harcourt Girl. Don’t run ooo Murife, We don’t bite."

magnetic:

"You don stylishly shoot your shot ooo."

angelicerny:

|This my boy is getting hilarious daily.. I like your openness sha, who no like better thing kwanụ?"

ebijess_fabrics:

"Nengi is a spec. Her skin does it everytime. Then she is full with all the features in the right places and size."

iamstalkar:

"You better run well oh Nengi go ozo you oh. Your breakfast go loud

Source: Legit.ng