German-American Pentecostal evangelist Reinhard Bonnke was denied a visa to Nigeria for nine years

This was disclosed by Bonnke in an emerging throwback where he narrated how he tried to get into Nigeria at that time

Bonnke, who passed at 79, is famed for his gospel missions throughout Africa, which he started in 1967

An old video of German-American Pentecostal evangelist Reinhard Bonnke detailing how he was denied a Nigerian visa has resurfaced online.

In the throwback clip, the renowned preacher said he was not allowed into Nigeria and prayed and fasted to no avail.

Reinhard Bonnke recalled how he was not allowed into Nigeria for nine years. Photo Credit: Mirad Sarajilic, AFP Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Bonnke said he tried every avenue to fix the situation, but he still couldn't get a Nigerian visa, and this persisted for nine years.

He added that the disappointment was not enough for him to give up on his gospel quest. An excerpt of the clip was shared on Facebook.

Bonnke's statement in part read:

"...For nine years, I was not allowed to enter Nigeria. Nine long years. We prayed, we fasted and fasted and prayed and cried to God to open Nigeria again.

"I tried every avenue to get the visa, get the visa. I couldn't get the visa. I was persona non grata.

"But you know when one door is closed, we don't sit in front of that door and we pot tears. Because, if one I closed, a thousand others are open and after all, Jesus said go into all the world."

Nigerians react to Bonnke's throwback video

Believe Joshua said:

"This is Reinhard Bonnke of blessed memory...Evangelist with fire."

Iheme Ezekiel said:

"Make him dey play."

Reinhard Bonnke's popular salvation book resurfaces online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a popular salvation book by evangelist Reinhard Bonnke had resurfaced on social media.

Reinhard Bonnke was a famous crusading evangelist who hosted crusades in many Nigerian cities. Reinhard Bonnke was a German salvation preacher known for large crusades through his Christ For All Nations organisation.

Bonnke died in 2019. A photo of the front cover of his book, 'Now That You Are Saved' written in 1991, went viral and revived memories on Twitter. The book was posted by Victor Babatunde, who asked people if they had the book back then.

Source: Legit.ng