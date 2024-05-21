A lady has found a way to make herself happy after she could not go to the swimming pool, which she has been craving

She said she has been begging her man to take her to a swimming pool, but he has still not granted the request

The lady was seen in a viral video dipping her body in a big drum which was filled with cold water

A Nigerian lady found an interesting way to "swim" after she could not go to a swimming pool.

The lady filled a large drum in her bathroom with water and dived in.

The lady had a good time inside the drum of water. Photo credit: TikTok/@dollarcouplesbackup.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @dollarcouplesbackup, the lady seemed to be having a good time in the water.

Her man was there with her. According to the lady, she has been begging him to take her to a swimming pool but her request was not granted.

The video has sparked funny reactions among social media users who saw it on TikTok.

The video was captioned:

"Instead of going to swimming pool, do this."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady uses big drum as swimming pool

@mhizangel553 said:

"Shey una don dey see people wey dey finish water for una compound."

@Kayyyymama commented:

"I wish I can do this but not in Ogwashi."

@Myskinplug_ng said:

"And your neighbors go dey wonder why water no dey last for the compound."

@Babyface commented:

"Una go later put water for that thing use am cook?"

@ALASKA asked:

"So na una de waste water for this compound."

@eveth said:

"I did this when I was younger but with a bigger drum. When I was about to come out the bucket I turned upside down to come out slipped and I fell hard."

@Donald said:

"If your neighbors see this, dem go just dey swear for you."

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng