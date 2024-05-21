About 40 people have been reportedly killed as bandits raided a community in Plateau state on Monday

A youth leader in Bashar District LGA of the state, Sahpi’i Sambo, confirmed the troubling development to journalists on Tuesday and shared further details

However, the state police command is yet to give an official statement regarding the attack that has sacked many from the affected community

An emerging report has it that bandits in their numbers reportedly attacked Zurak village in Bashar District of Wase local government area of Plateau state, killing more than 40 persons, including vigilantes.

Plateau: 40 dead, many fled in fresh attack by bandits

As reported by Daily Trust on Tuesday, May 21, residents of the community disclosed that the incident occurred on Monday evening, when people were going about their normal activities.

The residents added that they could not immediately report the incident to the nearest police station due to the poor communication network in the area.

Sahpi’i Sambo, a youth leader in the area, confirmed the incident and said the bandits arrived at the community on motorcycles – two on a bike – with sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically.

“More than 40 people were killed while many injured. Residents of the village have fled to neighbouring communities for cover. As of yesterday, security personnel had not yet arrived at the community. It was deadly,” Sambo said.

Police react as bandits attack Plateau community

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, is to release an official statement as of the time this report is filed.

