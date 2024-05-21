Air Peace has cleared the air after it was reported to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for alleged violation of standards

The local airline confirmed the request for clarification on its use of the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) and some other concerns

The airline stated that all of its Boeing B777 aircraft cockpit libraries will be positioned behind the captain

Nigerian airline operator Air Peace has reacted to concerns about the safety of its passengers.

It said this after the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) wrote to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), reporting that Nigeria's carrier, Air Peace, allegedly violated some aviation safety regulations.

The development came barely three months after the Nigerian carrier commenced the Lagos-London route.

Addressing the issues

The airline revealed that the UK Civil Aviation Authority wrote to Air Peace following their statutory Ramp Inspection on April 7, 2024, to request clarification on its use of the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) and several other concerns in a statement released late on Monday via their handle on X.

However, the airline said it provided the necessary information, and the matter was resolved without any issues.

“It is, therefore, wrong to say we do not have approval for our EFB. Air Peace received approval from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and all our Boeing 777 aircraft are certified to operate with EFBs."

It pointed out that every B777 aircraft is equipped with charging ports in the cockpit and that it ensures that all B777 aircraft have iPad mounts.

Location of its cockpit library

Regarding the location of its cockpit library, the local airline said it is mandated that all of its Boeing B777 aircraft's cockpit libraries be situated behind the captain.

Manuals and books are to be kept in two places on the B777: under the jump seat and behind the captain.

However, Air Peace claimed that throughout the inspection, the books were kept in the customary location—under the jump seat.

It added:

“We understand the inspector’s preference for the books to be placed behind the captain and have ensured this preference is accommodated for all operations going forward.

“There was also a concern about the captain’s choice of runway exit after landing. Instead of exiting at the middle runway exit, the captain, out of his professional discretion, opted to exit at the end of the runway.

“This may have delayed the arrival of another aircraft. We acknowledge this deviation and have addressed the matter with the captain to ensure adherence to preferred exit procedures in the future.”

Air Peace also praised the UK CAA for alerting its Nigerian counterpart to the ramp inspection issue.

It pointed out that this is a standard procedure followed by aviation authorities worldwide and that the UK CAA acted appropriately in informing the Nigerian counterpart of the inspection's results.

