Ghanaian hip hop star Sarkodie finally addressed the reports of him beefing with Nigerian singers Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that the Ghanaian rap lord buzzed the internet a week ago with the release of his new song 'Brag'

Following a recent show he headlined in Abidjan, the 'Pain Killer' hitmaker broke down details of the controversies his song stirred

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has finally addressed the reports about beefing Nigeria's prominent 3 musicians, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido.

The hip hop described the trio as "incredible" and refuted the claims stirred up by music lovers following the release of his new song 'Brag'.

Sarkodie denies rift with Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy. Credit: @wizkidayomedia, @sarkodie, @burnabiy

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that Sarkodie's new rap single heated up the internet on May 10 as he pointed out his longevity in the game. He made reference to the three Afrobeats bigwigs and clarified that he was popping scenes before their arrival.

The 'Otan' crooner boastfully acknowledged his extensive dominance in the African music industry.

Nigerians were captivated by the contentious track and took to several platforms to call out the rapper.

In addition to Davido's former signee Dremo, Nigeria's skitmaker Oluwadolarz replied the rapper.

Sarkodie recently headlined a show in Abidjan where he clarified his intentions for mentioning Burna Boy Davido and Wikzid in his song.

In an interview with RODE, he said he used the three names because they were popular and wanted to highlight his influence in the industry before they started making waves.

Sarkodie emphasised that if he wanted to jab, he would have targeted his fellow rappers not musicians.

"Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido would never think I want to jab them because if I want to jab somebody, it has to be rappers. They are not rappers," he said in part

He further noted that he enjoyed the energy around the song because it gave him great PR.

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail Sarkodie's interview clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Klef_D:

"I wish he didn't put this explanation just to keep the PR long."

@ThugLife_Back:

"Na Nigerians wey gt problem with English sha see am as insult."

@Innocent_Zikky:

"It’s very simple thing to understand. I wonder why some people, Davido and Crew thinks he beefed Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido."

@DeizViolet:

"Then he should mention directly to the rappers nah, why he picking up on dem singers?"

@yhur_savior:

"Well to me I could think it was disrespectful, if he was talking to rappers why didn’t he mention rappers?, the he wasn’t ahead to say his only competition is Drake and Kendrick ha."

@symply_feesarh:

"Was it not Twitter people that made it look like he was dissing them."

@johnrea57213957:

"Na 30 bingos cos am."

@Upendypabloo:

"Putting asake and black sheriff just spoilt the whole point lmao."

@JohnHar86337472:

"Sir sarkodie I already understand you from day one and I apologize on behalf of this mumu country of ours called Nigeria dremo no dey fear sha."

Sarkodie talks about Yvonne Nelson beef

In another story, the Ghanaian rapper finally addressed his reply to Yvonne Nelson's claims against him in her memoir.

Sarkodie released a song, Try Me, to tell his side of the story, especially his role in terminating his baby with Yvonne Nelson.

The rapper says he never intended for the diss song to go public.

