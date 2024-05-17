ID Cabasa ha shared how he met Olamide when he was just 13 years old when he came to his studio with a music artist

The music producer had an interview with Adesope on his podcast as he also shared how he reacted when the talented man was leaving his label

He noted that a document should be made to feature what Olamide passed through before he became famous

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ace music producer, Olamide Oguntade, better known as ID Cabasa has recounted his encounter with Olamide and how he left his record label.

The producer, who is planning to remix of Olufunmi said that he met Badoo when he was just 13 years old. According to him, When Olamide wanted to leave his record label, he cried because it was painful news for him.

He explained that Olamide was like a son to him then, which was why his plan to exit was unbearable.

ID Cabasa speaks about Olamide. Photo credit @idcabasa/@olamide

Source: Instagram

ID Cabasa praises Olamide

In the recording, ID Cabasa said that when Olamide came to his studio, he was young and unassuming. However, he was impressed after he did 16 bars and changed the entire song him and his friend were planing to record.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The producer, who slammed Burna Boy opined that it would be a good thing to have a documentary on Baddo just for many to learn and see what he went through.

See the recording here:

Legit.ng captured the reactions of fans about the interview below:

@tobiabayomi3083:

"ID CABASA is like an underrated Donjazzy in terms of Knowledge."

@tijaniridwan9667:

"Anywhere ID is speaking , I am there!!."

@muritalaabiola109:

"This is intelligence speaking.. ID cabasa legend ."

@gallantvibes:

"I wish to meet id cabasa,i love you bro.".

@isholakuku000:

"Badoo na baba ooo."

@sevibaba4062:

"Id Cabasa. Legend in sounds and wisdom."

@user-is9to4gi4m:

"I’m so emosh from coded tunes to Ybnl I too love this family. Btw Olufunmi singles would bang."

@isaachp9673:

"This guy is great he deserves national accolade."

@santusunuovoraye6886:

"ID Cabasa EQ & IQ is above genius level. He should be listen to all the time. So full of wisdom."

@favourite_babee:

"Baddoo ."

Burna Boy replies ID Cabasa

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had replied ID Cabasa after the producer said that he was not the first to use a live band.

During an Instagram Live, the 'Last Last' crooner mentioned that the music producer can never be his OG.

He added that he could be Olamide's OG, but not his.

Source: Legit.ng