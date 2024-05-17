A lady expressed disappointment after she ordered an exquisite green dress worn by Queen Naomi and got a funny version

The outfit was a combination of a green fabric underneath and white lace, which showed off Naomi's curvy body

What the lady's tailor made for her was a plain white dress with hands that looked nothing like what was ordered

A tailor received a lot of criticism from netizens after she made a funny dress for a woman's 50th birthday.

The woman requested a green and white dress worn by Naomi Silekunola, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The ex-queen's dress was beautifully designed with white lace over a green fabric. She looked gorgeous in the outfit, which displayed her hips. She combined the dress with her classy hairstyle and lovely makeup.

However, what the fashion designer recreated was quite different from what Naomi wore. The copied outfit was made with a white lace fabric and looked funny.

When the woman wore it, she was not pleased with the outfit, which looked nothing like Naomi's.

Netizens had a field day laughing at what the lady got compared to what she ordered.

Funny reactions as woman gets funny dress

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments from netizens below:

@onlyisagha_official:

"The problem is you see clothes made by professionals and ask for local tailors to do it."

@phaithy30bg:

"Dem don use N6k beg Kabba tailor to sew Veekee James' style."

@lashbymobeautystore:

"How much you pay?"

@diekolawlah:

"I thought she wore wedding dress until I saw what she ordered."

@finex_fabrics:

"This can't be classified under what I ordered Vs what I got style o."

@2luh_mmie_:

"Kiki. I am laughing in a way that pleases God."

@adaraapparel:

"This tailor should be arrested. What's all this?"

@donphanigloballtd:

"Pose well nah. It will look like it."

@littledropsasooke22:

"Make I no talk some tailor no go make haven."

@angelaezaga:

"No blame tailor, u no pay well."

@omojuwura:

"Arrest the tailor now."

@juvicmichael_couture:

"This is purely wickedness nau."

