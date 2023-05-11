Does Neymar have a wife? A look at the footballer’s relationships

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team. He is among the world's best soccer players, and was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015. He has won three Champions League titles with Barcelona, and he's scored over 100 goals in his career. Neymar’s popularity in the sporting industry has raised curiosity about his dating life. Does Neymar have a wife?

Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Muenchen at Parc des Princes. Photo: Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Neymar made his professional football debut with the Santos Futebol Clube when he was 17. In 2017, he was featured in Time magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. The football star has been romantically linked to numerous high-profile celebrities over the years. Here is a look at his personal life.

Neymar’s relationship history

Neymar's relationships have always been a major topic of discussion in the sports industry. The footballer has been linked to many women, including models, actresses and social media influencers.

Does Neymar have a wife?

Is Neymar married? No, the footballer is not married and never has been. However, he has been romantically involved with several female celebrities, including confirmed and rumoured relationships. He also has a kid from his past relationship. He is currently dating Bruna Biancardi. Here is a look at his dating history.

Bruna Biancardi (2021 – present)

Bruna Biancardi. Photo: @brunabiancardi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bruna Biancardi is a 28-year-old Brazilian marketing manager and social media influencer. She reportedly began dating Neymar in 2021 but they kept their relationship under wraps.

She and Neymar finally made their relationship public in January 2022 when they confirmed their engagement on Instagram. However, in August 2022, the pair confirmed they parted ways over claims of infidelity.

Bruna and Neymar rekindled their relationship after spending the Brazilian star's 31st birthday together in February 2023. In April 2023, the pair announced they were expecting their first child together.

Natalia Barulich (2020 – 2021)

Pictures of Natalia Barulich. Photo: @natalia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Natalia Barulich is an American model and social media influencer. Neymar and Natalia first met in February 2018 in Paris when Reggaeton singer Maluma, who was Natalia's boyfriend then, performed at Neymar's birthday party. The pair began dating soon after Natalia broke up with her boyfriend.

In February 2020, Natalia confirmed her relationship with Neymar at his 28th birthday in Paris, France. The pair dated for several months before they split in 2021.

Bruna Marquezine (2012 – 2018)

Neymar Jr. and Bruna Marquezine attend the 2018 amfAR gala Sao Paulo at the home of Dinho Diniz on April 13, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Rodrigo Paiva

Source: Getty Images

Bruna Reis Maia, best known as Bruna Marquezine, is a Brazilian actress. She has been in the movie industry since 2000 and has appeared in some notable soap operas, such as Mulheres Apaixonadas and America. Bruna and Neymar began dating after meeting at the Rio Carnival in 2012. The two were, however, in an unstable relationship before finally deciding to end it in 2018.

They first split in 2013 but reunited before the World Cup in their native Brazil in 2014. Another split followed before they reunited in 2016, before a final parting in October 2018.

Thaila Ayala (2015)

Actress Thaila Ayala attends the 6th Annual Hollywood Brazilian Film Festival opening night gala and premiere of "A Wolf Behind The Door" at The Ricardo Montalban Theatre. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Thaila Ayala is a Brazilian model and actress. She started her career as a model in 2002 and then entered the world of acting in 2006. She is currently married to her husband, Paulo Vilhena, who is also an actor.

Thaila and Neymar began seeing each other in 2014. The two were spotted in numerous public places together. For instance, the couple was seen in Ibiza plenty of times. They also reportedly shared the same cabin in a yacht.

Jhenny Andrade (2015)

Jhenny Andrade. Photo: @jhenny on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jhenny Andrade is a television presenter and model from São Paulo, Brazil. She was named UFC's Ring Girl of the Year and has also won several beauty pageants. Neymar and Jhenny sparked dating rumours in 2015 after they were spotted at a New Year’s Eve party.

Jhenny also attended two of Neymar’s games, including one against Real Betis Balompié, where Neymar slipped and missed a penalty. The two were in a relationship for a few months before splitting in 2015.

Gabriella Lenzi (2014)

Gabriella Lenzi. Photo: @gabriellalenzi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gabriella Lenzi is a model and social media personality from Jaragua do Sul, Brazil. She hit the headlines after being in a relationship with Neymar at 19 in 2014 in the run-up to the 2014 FIFA World Cup. They were also spotted together in Ibiza after Germany thrashed Brazil. However, Gabriella never confirmed her relationship with the footballer.

Soraja Vucelic (2014)

Sara Vučelić, best known as Soraja, is a Serbian-Montenegrian glamour model, media personality and socialite. She was a finalist on the fourth regular season of Big Brother Serbia in 2011 and the fifth celebrity edition in 2013.

Neymar and Soraja sparked dating rumours after they were spotted in Ibiza enjoying the local scene later that year. The football star had allegedly sent his private jet to pick Vucelic up. However, there hasn't been anything more substantial than that to confirm the alleged relationship.

Laryssa Oliveira (2013)

Laryssa Oliveira is a Brazilian Instagram star and model. She has appeared in various TV commercials. In 2013, the model confirmed on Brazilian TV that she and Neymar had dated for three months while he was in a relationship with Marquezine. She also claimed that the footballer paid for her flight to Barcelona and be with him.

Neymar’s photos with Oliveira were leaked in the press, but the football star denied the allegations and maintained that the two were just friends. He also filed a lawsuit against Laryssa, denying the claim.

Barbara Evans (2011)

Bárbara Rezende Clark is a Brazilian model, actress and social media influencer widely known as the winner of the sixth season of the Brazilian version of The Farm. Barbara and Neymar began dating soon after the Brazilian footballer broke up with Carolina Dantas in 2011. The relationship lasted for less than two months before they parted ways.

Carolina Dantas (2010 – 2011)

Carolina Dantas. Photo: @candantas on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Carolina Dantas is a social media influencer from Brazil. She is Neymar's first girlfriend. Carolina and Neymar started dating in 2010 when he was still a new player with Santos FC. The pair dated for almost a year before they broke up in 2011 because of infidelity issues.

Months after their beak up, Neymar and Carolina welcomed their first child, a son named Davi Lucca, in August 2011. Regardless of their split, the two remain friends and have been co-parenting their son. In August 2021, they were photographed vacationing with friends on a yacht in Ibiza.

Neymar has had several other alleged relationships. In addition to the women mentioned above, he reportedly dated model Caroline Caputo, actress Chloe Grace Moretz, Daniela Carvalho, Elisabeth Martinez and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Fast facts

Who is Neymar? He is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team. Where is Neymar from? He was born in Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo, Brazil. How old is Neymar? He is 31 years old as of 2023. He was born on 5 February 1992. Is Neymar married? No, the Brazilian footballer is not married. He has, however, been in several relationships in his life. Does Neymar have kids? Yes, he has a son named Davi Lucca. He shares the child with his ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas. Who is Neymar dating? The footballer is currently in a relationship with Bruna Biancardi, a Brazilian marketing manager and social media influencer.

Does Neymar have a wife? No, the professional footballer is not married. However, he has been in a few known and rumoured relationships in the past. He is currently dating Brazilian social media influencer, Bruna Biancardi.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Jacob Elordi's girlfriend timeline. Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor widely known for portraying Noah in The Kissing Booth on Netflix. His fans have been curious about Jacob Elordi's girlfriend history since he rose to stardom.

Jacob Elordi was born on 26 June 1997 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. He made his acting debut in 2018 after he appeared in the film Swinging Safari. The Australian actor has been linked to several celebrity women, and here is a look at his relationship history.

Source: Legit.ng