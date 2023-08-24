Charles Love biography: Age, birthday, real name, family, net worth

Charles Love is a Nigerian Facebook comedian, skit maker, Film Director, producer and an actor. He rose to prominence in 2020 after sharing his funny skits on social media. He is among the youngest comedians in Nigeria and is known for his hilarious 'I am Speechless' phrase and his speechless expression.

Charles’s biography has all the details you need to know about him. Mr. Speechless real name is Charles Love. His well-known works include Perfect Imperfection, Little Foxes, and Nosy Neighbor.

The young comedian has collaborated with great artists such as MC Mbakara, Ade Joe, King Solomony, Uche Montana, Anthony Mojaro and many more.

Nollywood actor, Charles Love

In 2022, he won the NET Honours for one of Social Creator of the Year.

Real name: Charles Love

Stage name: Mr. Speechless

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 16 December 1996 Age 27 years (as of December 2022)

Place of birth: Omoku, Onelga, Rivers State, Nigeria

Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Ethnicity: African

Religion: Christianity

Sexual orientation: Straight

Hair colour: Black

Eye colour: Dark brown

Siblings: 7

Mother: Mrs. Gladys

Father: Mr. Monday

Profession: Content creator, comedian, actor, Film Director, Producer and editor.

Net worth: $200,000

Instagram @charlesloveofficial

Twitter @charlesLove

YouTube @charleslove

Facebook @charles Love

TikTok @charlesloveofficial

Charles Love

Charles’s biography

Charles Love was born on 16 December 1996 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. He is a mix of the Omoku and Ogba tribes. He is a Nigerian national and was brought up in a Christian family. Charles’s parents are low-key individuals as there is little known about them. However, their children occasionally share their pictures on social media.

Charles Love family is made up of 8 siblings and is the 2nd born in his family. The identity of his siblings remains a mystery.

In 2023, the fast-rising comedian allegedly acquired two brand new Mercedes Benz cars at once and bought a house in Lagos.

Charles Love moved to Lagos from Port Harcourt to pursue a career in comedy. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Uniben.

How old is Charles Love?

The young actor is 27 years old as of August 2023.

When is Charles's birthday? He was born on 16 December 1996

Why is Charles Love famous?

Charles's comedy journey began at the age of 17 years when he started participating in street acting contests in his hometown, Omoku. His skits went viral after MC Mbakara and ugo eaglet and jennyslimzy posted them on their facebook page. He had to give up his office work to allow him to pursue comedy full-time, and he succeeded. The young comedian has worked with Nigeria's big comedy stars such as MC Mbakara, Ade Joe, Uche Montana, Okawa Shaznay, Chidi Dike, Anthony Mojaro and many more in Nollywood. He is now one of Nigeria's most sought-after comedians.

In 2022, he produced a movie titled Perfect Imperfection which he played a role alongside Nollywood actress Uche Montana, Anthony Mojaro, Ejike Ebedilo, Lolo Mbakara, Ehi Edo, MC Mbakara, Blessing Onwukwe.

The award-winning comedian is active on social media and has gained a substantial online following. His 1.4 million followers are proof of this.

He has consistently posted his skits on Facebook and his page has amassed 160k followers as of this writing.

What is Charles's net worth?

Charles Love has an alleged net worth of $200,000 thousand. He makes his money from his comedy and acting career.

The up-and-coming has also partnered with various brands in Nigeria as an influencer. Some of them include Emirro Films, DSB Designs in Lagos.

Charles Love

FAQs

Who is Charles Love?

He is a young Nigerian skit maker, comedian, actor, film director, producer and editor

What is Mr. Speechless's real name? The skit maker was born Charles Love.

Who are Charles Love parents?

The names of his parents are unknown.

What is Charles Love age?

The rising comedian is 27 years as of August 2023. He was born on 16 December 1996.

How much is Charles Love worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $200,000.

Where is Charles's house?

The comedian's new house is in Lagos, Nigeria.

Skit maker Charles Love is one of the promising future talents in the Nigerian comedy industry. He continues to create content, and his social media has grown tremendously.

Hopefully, Charles’s biography has helped you to understand a few facts about him.

