500+ cute and unique duck names for your adorable feathery friends
Ducks are birds known to be social and enjoy the outdoors, especially in ponds. They can be kept as pets or for commercial purposes. Ducks feel most comfortable in a group setting and can live for up to 20 years if well cared for. Do you know any unique duck names you can give to your cute feathery friends?
Finding the right duck name is important if you are a new duck parent or adding to your flock. The name you choose for your duck should be fun and unique. It should also reflect their personality.
Cute duck names
It's important to give your ducklings cute titles. Below are cool pet names you can choose for your feathery friends.
- Munchkin
- Tinkerbell
- Sparkles
- Poppy
- Ducky
- Maeve
- Tiny Feather
- Viking
- Shank
- Kong
- Pesto
- Merry
- Bubbles
- Wiggles
- Ferrari
- Alpha
- Paddles
- Ruffles
- Waddles
- Pipsqueak
- Ninja
- Cobra
- Coco
- Enigma
- Flame
- Jelly Bean
- Bubba
- Fluffy
- Pogo
- Walnut
- Little Fluffs
- Popcorn
- Shutter
- Flash
- Pickles
- Darth
- Fuzzy
- Chick
- Tamsin
- Bruiser
- Summer
- Hulk
- Motor
- Solo
- Remmy
- Bambi
- Pepper
- Hammer
- Blade
- Sprinkles
- Brute
- Chief
- Peep
- Nessa
- Polo
- Buckle
- Groot
- Suds
- Hagrid
- Nibbles
- Splash
- Racer
- Quill
Funny duck names
Naming your little feathered friend should be a fun experience. Choose a quirky and unique name to add humour. You can use these duck pun names to spice up your perkiness.
- Sitting Duck
- Lightning
- Nutquacker
- Duckasaurus
- Peeplette
- Yoo Hoo
- Webster
- Snoopy
- Smudger
- Quack be Nimble
- Ryan Gooseling
- Fowlball Plucker
- Hugh Quackman
- Quackajack
- Miss Beaklie
- Paddlesworth
- Looney
- Turducken
- Eggsy
- Kim Karquackian
- Quack be Quick
- La Toya Quackson
- Quackula
- Sylquackster Stallone
- Peck Quack Attack
- Quackup Sir
- Quacks a Lot
- Quack Sparrow
- Reece Featherspoon
- Sirius Quack
- Big Quack
- Aflac
- Cocktail
- Quackpot
- Rubber Duck
- Gnasher Spike
- Zoom Nut
- James Pond
- Quackie Chan
- Lucy Goosey
- Cleoquacktra
- Feather Locklear
- Firecracker
- Robert Duckney Jr.
- Samuel L Quackson
- Duckthorn
- Thunder Eggbert
- Quack Efron
- Duckleberry Finn
- Quackhead
- Tailslide
- Swashduckler
- Ben Affquack
- Duckwheat
- Mother Ducker
- Quack Nicholson
- Moby Duck
- Lord of the Beaks
- Leonardo DiQuackrio
- Muddlefoot
- Spoonbill
- Al Quackcino
- Fowlmouth
- Hot Wings
- Echo
- Quackling
- Duck Norris
- Flapper
- Quack Black
- Rodeo
- Pillow
- Doodly Waddly
Girl duck names
Female waterfowls often are called after flowers or trees, but the options are endless. Below are female names you can give to your waterfowl.
- Sugar
- Doris
- Precious
- Lilac
- Leah
- Nina
- Gretchen
- Uno
- Fiona
- Raisin
- Gabby
- Selena
- Tutu
- Penny
- Gracie
- Peach
- River
- Harper
- Duchess
- Holly
- Jesica
- Sophie
- April
- Yasmin
- Abbie
- Mallory
- Hazel
- Eva
- Nia
- Ursula
- Anna
- Winnie
- Sadie
- Ellie
- Hilda
- Henrietta
- Tulip
- Tilly
- Katie
- Betsy
- Sasha
- London
- Joyce
- Peso
- Pansy
- Nessie
- Knight
- Jules
- Junie
- Kiara
- Pinky
- Pj
- Rain
- Reina
- Moe
- Charlotte
- Lulu
- Nova
- Solaire
- Sookie
- Stellar
- Gemma
- Azalea
- Harlow
- Vida
- Sonya
- Dixie
- Amaya
- Beatrix
- Camila
- Effie
- Evee
- Jozzie
- Elsie
- Mazie
- Fleur
- Kit
- Aggy
- June
- Kiva
- Marnie
- Nylah
- Palme
- Mia
- Rebecca
- Marsha
- Tate
- Tesla
- Hera
- Leela
- Rita
- Helen
- Apolline
- Elanor
- Mirri
- Savita
- Siria
- Helia
- Idalia
- Kalindi
- Sunna
- Sunniva
- Suree
- Solana
- Solara
- Alexandra
- Chrissy
- Isabella
- Avery
- Scarlett
- Isla
- Grace
- Remi
- Mackenzie
- Ximena
- Juniper
- Miriam
- Alayna
- Adelaide
- Delaney
- Dakota
- Mya
- Charlee
- Soleil
- Mitzi
- Amber
- Mally
- Pecan
- Jewel
- Indie
- Julane
- Leila
- Fay
Boy duck names
Bringing a new drake home is so exciting, and you can't wait to bond with your new feathered friend. But first things first, he needs an identity. The following are great boy names that will be perfect for your feathery pets.
- Benny
- Brynn
- Buddy
- Ziggy
- Sven
- Grey
- Jim
- Kai
- Silas
- Coen
- Knox
- Castor
- Finnian
- Kato
- Kenzie
- Gordy
- Nipsey
- Jude
- Cyra
- Cruz
- Baxter
- Hunter
- Caxton
- Scotch
- Charlemagne
- Copper
- Dexter
- Hubert
- Vlad
- Dillard
- Saxon
- Bellamy
- Captain
- Siobhan
- Duncan
- Holstein
- Jigi
- Johann
- Ketch
- Caspian
- Tuck
- Maxie
- Franklin
- Hedge
- Alfred
- Bernard
- Rocker
- Ferdinand
- Frazier
- Jasper
- Chuck
- Archie
- Nigel
- Gerry
- Stuart
- Kleedus
- Luxor
- Larka
- Liesl
- George
- Larry
- Odin
- Zeus
- Stark
- Mowgli
- Newt
- Flit
- Cole
- Reed
- Sterling
- Stewie
- Summit
- Edie
- Juju
- Kovu
- Skyler
- Gibson
- Timmy
- Kiko
- Kya
- Poe
- Phil
- Titan
- Edward
- Dudley
- Gordo
- Cici
- Jawa
- Covi
- Boone
- Seal
- Moose
- Nimbus
- Sequoia
- Yeti
- Yonder
- Pierce
- Ezra
- Ryder
- Bowen
- Tripp
- Marley
- Sammy
- Karl
- Chris
- Jhon
- Wes
- Monty
- Caeser
- Billy
- Xerxes
- Ozzy
- Axel
- Declan
- Emmett
- Malik
- Avi
- Mossie
- Kinsley
Good duck names
Water birds are smart, playful, loyal and loving when given proper care and attention. One way of giving them attention is getting them the best moniker. Below is a collection of good names you can give your feathery pet.
- Anatra
- El Pato
- Anka
- Downy
- Gus
- Chip
- Dale
- Pluto
- Mickey
- Horace
- Ray
- Dory
- Felipe
- Vanna
- Jaq
- Floof
- Cookie
- Dirk
- Coral
- Iris
- Perla
- Topaz
- Smurf
- Caramel
- Fawn
- Cupcake
- Fudge
- Doll
- Golden Goose
- Nacho
- Crispy
- Boss
- Diva
- Dudette
- Posh
- Cotton
- Puff
- Magnolia
- Cosmos
- Janet
- Beluga
Unique duck names
When naming your waterfowl, a unique name will differentiate it from other pets. Here is a list of some unique names for your pet.
- Banana
- Ernie
- Sunshine
- Bobby
- Goldilocks
- Tiki
- Artemis
- Angus
- Cocoa
- Bear
- Beauty
- Latte
- Blinkers
- Momo
- Plum
- Meaky
- Capsule
- Blubber
- Wally
- Lemonade
- Cheddar
- Float
- Swimmer
- Polka
- Submarine
Famous duck names
When looking for a name for your waterfowl, who doesn't immediately think of Donald and Daisy? Numerous famous, well-loved characters are worthy of naming your new feathered friend. Below is a list of famous names inspired by movie and animation characters to consider for your pet.
- Beakle
- Louie
- Dodger
- Elvira
- Fenton
- Golduck
- Cornelius
- Becky
- McQuack
- Gladstone
- Gizmoduck
- Fethry
- Le Quack
- Huey
- Howard
- Waddlemeyer
- Webby
- Plucky
- Psyduck
- Thelma
- Scrooge
- Ming-Ming
- Daphne
- Dewey
- Daffy
- Ducklett
- Duckstein
- Della
- Negaduck
- Darkwing
- Gosalyn
- Magica
- Featherby
- Jemima
- Humperdink
- Hortense
- Pintail
- Quackmore
- Ludwig
- Duckworth
- Duckula
Duck names for pairs
Got two lovely water birds in need of pair names? Do not fret, as the list below has you covered. Some of the pair names are derived from famous people.
- Ann and Leslie
- Lilo and Stitch
- Kirk and Spock
- Chilli and Spice
- Don and Denise
- Washington and Lincoln
- Woody and Buzz
- Ross and Rachel
- Harry and Sally
- Woody and Buzz
- Ken and Jerry
- Peanut and Butter
- Talia and Louise
- Oprah and Gayle
- Paisley and Pearl
- Derrick and Danielle
- Fizzy and Wuzzy
- Mario and Princess
- Garth and Wayne
- Pebbles and Bam Bam
- Ashburn and Mullins
- Fezzik and Inigo
- Cagney and Lacey
- Monica and Rachel
- Frodo and Sam
- Cinderella and Prince Charming
Duck names for triples
You probably need three names that rhyme if you've got three little water birds. Enjoy these triple-name ideas that are sure to amuse your friends and family!
- Yabba, Dabba, and Doo!
- Luke, Leia, and Han
- Danny, Joey, Jesse
- Dylan, Natalie, and Alex
- Ferris, Cameron, and Sloane
- Lime, Tequila, and Salt
- Cheeto, Dorito, and Frito
- Rock, Paper, and Scissors
- Tic, Tac, and Toe
- Giselle, Tiana, and Megara
- Snap, Crackle, and Pop
- Marcia, Jan, and Cindy
- Manny, Minnie, and Jack
- Do, Re, and Mi
- Zelda, Zoey, and Zara
- Banjo, Electro, and Kazoo
- Laffy, Taffy, and Lenny
- Jon, Brandon, and Robb
- Kelly, Beyonce, and Michelle
- Kevin, Joe, and Nick
- Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe
- Faith, Hope, and Charity
- Flora, Fauna, and Merriwether
- Nana, Pinto, and Santa Maria
- Ella, Elsa, and Olaf
- Angelica, Eliza, Peggy
- Aurora, Belle, and Jasmine
- Alvin, Simon, and Theodore
- Blair, Serena, and Nate
- Blossom, Bundles, and Buttercup
- Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose
- Buffy, Willow, and Xander
- Chandler, Ross, and Joey
- Cher, Tai, and Dionne
- Glenn, Rick, Daryl
- Henry, Ron, and Hermione
- Fox, Falcon, and Finch
Ducks, especially ducklings, are pretty cute birds. They can be great pets to have around your home. But first, as a new duck parent finding a great name for your new addition is important. Find inspiration from the above unique duck names for your new adorable feathery friends.
Source: Legit.ng