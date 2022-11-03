500+ cute and unique duck names for your adorable feathery friends

Ducks are birds known to be social and enjoy the outdoors, especially in ponds. They can be kept as pets or for commercial purposes. Ducks feel most comfortable in a group setting and can live for up to 20 years if well cared for. Do you know any unique duck names you can give to your cute feathery friends?

Finding the right duck name is important if you are a new duck parent or adding to your flock. The name you choose for your duck should be fun and unique. It should also reflect their personality.

Cute duck names

It's important to give your ducklings cute titles. Below are cool pet names you can choose for your feathery friends.

Munchkin

Tinkerbell

Sparkles

Poppy

Ducky

Maeve

Tiny Feather

Viking

Shank

Kong

Pesto

Merry

Bubbles

Wiggles

Ferrari

Alpha

Paddles

Ruffles

Waddles

Pipsqueak

Ninja

Cobra

Coco

Enigma

Flame

Jelly Bean

Bubba

Fluffy

Pogo

Walnut

Little Fluffs

Popcorn

Shutter

Flash

Pickles

Darth

Fuzzy

Chick

Tamsin

Bruiser

Summer

Hulk

Motor

Solo

Remmy

Bambi

Pepper

Hammer

Blade

Sprinkles

Brute

Chief

Peep

Nessa

Polo

Buckle

Groot

Suds

Hagrid

Nibbles

Splash

Racer

Quill

Funny duck names

Naming your little feathered friend should be a fun experience. Choose a quirky and unique name to add humour. You can use these duck pun names to spice up your perkiness.

Sitting Duck

Lightning

Nutquacker

Duckasaurus

Peeplette

Yoo Hoo

Webster

Snoopy

Smudger

Quack be Nimble

Ryan Gooseling

Fowlball Plucker

Hugh Quackman

Quackajack

Miss Beaklie

Paddlesworth

Looney

Turducken

Eggsy

Kim Karquackian

Quack be Quick

La Toya Quackson

Quackula

Sylquackster Stallone

Peck Quack Attack

Quackup Sir

Quacks a Lot

Quack Sparrow

Reece Featherspoon

Sirius Quack

Big Quack

Aflac

Cocktail

Quackpot

Rubber Duck

Gnasher Spike

Zoom Nut

James Pond

Quackie Chan

Lucy Goosey

Cleoquacktra

Feather Locklear

Firecracker

Robert Duckney Jr.

Samuel L Quackson

Duckthorn

Thunder Eggbert

Quack Efron

Duckleberry Finn

Quackhead

Tailslide

Swashduckler

Ben Affquack

Duckwheat

Mother Ducker

Quack Nicholson

Moby Duck

Lord of the Beaks

Leonardo DiQuackrio

Muddlefoot

Spoonbill

Al Quackcino

Fowlmouth

Hot Wings

Echo

Quackling

Duck Norris

Flapper

Quack Black

Rodeo

Pillow

Doodly Waddly

Girl duck names

Female waterfowls often are called after flowers or trees, but the options are endless. Below are female names you can give to your waterfowl.

Sugar

Doris

Precious

Lilac

Leah

Nina

Gretchen

Uno

Fiona

Raisin

Gabby

Selena

Tutu

Penny

Gracie

Peach

River

Harper

Duchess

Holly

Jesica

Sophie

April

Yasmin

Abbie

Mallory

Hazel

Eva

Nia

Ursula

Anna

Winnie

Sadie

Ellie

Hilda

Henrietta

Tulip

Tilly

Katie

Betsy

Sasha

London

Joyce

Peso

Pansy

Nessie

Knight

Jules

Junie

Kiara

Pinky

Pj

Rain

Reina

Moe

Charlotte

Lulu

Nova

Solaire

Sookie

Stellar

Gemma

Azalea

Harlow

Vida

Sonya

Dixie

Amaya

Beatrix

Camila

Effie

Evee

Jozzie

Elsie

Mazie

Fleur

Kit

Aggy

June

Kiva

Marnie

Nylah

Palme

Mia

Rebecca

Marsha

Tate

Tesla

Hera

Leela

Rita

Helen

Apolline

Elanor

Mirri

Savita

Siria

Helia

Idalia

Kalindi

Sunna

Sunniva

Suree

Solana

Solara

Alexandra

Chrissy

Isabella

Avery

Scarlett

Isla

Grace

Remi

Mackenzie

Ximena

Juniper

Miriam

Alayna

Adelaide

Delaney

Dakota

Mya

Charlee

Soleil

Mitzi

Amber

Mally

Pecan

Jewel

Indie

Julane

Leila

Fay

Boy duck names

Bringing a new drake home is so exciting, and you can't wait to bond with your new feathered friend. But first things first, he needs an identity. The following are great boy names that will be perfect for your feathery pets.

Benny

Brynn

Buddy

Ziggy

Sven

Grey

Jim

Kai

Silas

Coen

Knox

Castor

Finnian

Kato

Kenzie

Gordy

Nipsey

Jude

Cyra

Cruz

Baxter

Hunter

Caxton

Scotch

Charlemagne

Copper

Dexter

Hubert

Vlad

Dillard

Saxon

Bellamy

Captain

Siobhan

Duncan

Holstein

Jigi

Johann

Ketch

Caspian

Tuck

Maxie

Franklin

Hedge

Alfred

Bernard

Rocker

Ferdinand

Frazier

Jasper

Chuck

Archie

Nigel

Gerry

Stuart

Kleedus

Luxor

Larka

Liesl

George

Larry

Odin

Zeus

Stark

Mowgli

Newt

Flit

Cole

Reed

Sterling

Stewie

Summit

Edie

Juju

Kovu

Skyler

Gibson

Timmy

Kiko

Kya

Poe

Phil

Titan

Edward

Dudley

Gordo

Cici

Jawa

Covi

Boone

Seal

Moose

Nimbus

Sequoia

Yeti

Yonder

Pierce

Ezra

Ryder

Bowen

Tripp

Marley

Sammy

Karl

Chris

Jhon

Wes

Monty

Caeser

Billy

Xerxes

Ozzy

Axel

Declan

Emmett

Malik

Avi

Mossie

Kinsley

Good duck names

Water birds are smart, playful, loyal and loving when given proper care and attention. One way of giving them attention is getting them the best moniker. Below is a collection of good names you can give your feathery pet.

Anatra

El Pato

Anka

Downy

Gus

Chip

Dale

Pluto

Mickey

Horace

Ray

Dory

Felipe

Vanna

Jaq

Floof

Cookie

Dirk

Coral

Iris

Perla

Topaz

Smurf

Caramel

Fawn

Cupcake

Fudge

Doll

Golden Goose

Nacho

Crispy

Boss

Diva

Dudette

Posh

Cotton

Puff

Magnolia

Cosmos

Janet

Beluga

Unique duck names

When naming your waterfowl, a unique name will differentiate it from other pets. Here is a list of some unique names for your pet.

Banana

Ernie

Sunshine

Bobby

Goldilocks

Tiki

Artemis

Angus

Cocoa

Bear

Beauty

Latte

Blinkers

Momo

Plum

Meaky

Capsule

Blubber

Wally

Lemonade

Cheddar

Float

Swimmer

Polka

Submarine

Famous duck names

When looking for a name for your waterfowl, who doesn't immediately think of Donald and Daisy? Numerous famous, well-loved characters are worthy of naming your new feathered friend. Below is a list of famous names inspired by movie and animation characters to consider for your pet.

Beakle

Louie

Dodger

Elvira

Fenton

Golduck

Cornelius

Becky

McQuack

Gladstone

Gizmoduck

Fethry

Le Quack

Huey

Howard

Waddlemeyer

Webby

Plucky

Psyduck

Thelma

Scrooge

Ming-Ming

Daphne

Dewey

Daffy

Ducklett

Duckstein

Della

Negaduck

Darkwing

Gosalyn

Magica

Featherby

Jemima

Humperdink

Hortense

Pintail

Quackmore

Ludwig

Duckworth

Duckula

Duck names for pairs

Got two lovely water birds in need of pair names? Do not fret, as the list below has you covered. Some of the pair names are derived from famous people.

Ann and Leslie

Lilo and Stitch

Kirk and Spock

Chilli and Spice

Don and Denise

Washington and Lincoln

Woody and Buzz

Ross and Rachel

Harry and Sally

Woody and Buzz

Ken and Jerry

Peanut and Butter

Talia and Louise

Oprah and Gayle

Paisley and Pearl

Derrick and Danielle

Fizzy and Wuzzy

Mario and Princess

Garth and Wayne

Pebbles and Bam Bam

Ashburn and Mullins

Fezzik and Inigo

Cagney and Lacey

Monica and Rachel

Frodo and Sam

Cinderella and Prince Charming

Duck names for triples

You probably need three names that rhyme if you've got three little water birds. Enjoy these triple-name ideas that are sure to amuse your friends and family!

Yabba, Dabba, and Doo!

Luke, Leia, and Han

Danny, Joey, Jesse

Dylan, Natalie, and Alex

Ferris, Cameron, and Sloane

Lime, Tequila, and Salt

Cheeto, Dorito, and Frito

Rock, Paper, and Scissors

Tic, Tac, and Toe

Giselle, Tiana, and Megara

Snap, Crackle, and Pop

Marcia, Jan, and Cindy

Manny, Minnie, and Jack

Do, Re, and Mi

Zelda, Zoey, and Zara

Banjo, Electro, and Kazoo

Laffy, Taffy, and Lenny

Jon, Brandon, and Robb

Kelly, Beyonce, and Michelle

Kevin, Joe, and Nick

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe

Faith, Hope, and Charity

Flora, Fauna, and Merriwether

Nana, Pinto, and Santa Maria

Ella, Elsa, and Olaf

Angelica, Eliza, Peggy

Aurora, Belle, and Jasmine

Alvin, Simon, and Theodore

Blair, Serena, and Nate

Blossom, Bundles, and Buttercup

Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose

Buffy, Willow, and Xander

Chandler, Ross, and Joey

Cher, Tai, and Dionne

Glenn, Rick, Daryl

Henry, Ron, and Hermione

Fox, Falcon, and Finch

Ducks, especially ducklings, are pretty cute birds. They can be great pets to have around your home. But first, as a new duck parent finding a great name for your new addition is important. Find inspiration from the above unique duck names for your new adorable feathery friends.

