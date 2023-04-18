Who is Mikky Kiemeney? Get to know Frenkie De Jong's girlfriend
Mikky Kiemeney is an Instagram personality, model, entrepreneur, and fashion designer from the Netherlands. She first gained public recognition for being romantically involved with Frenkie De Jong. Her fiancé is a Dutch professional footballer who plays for Barcelona Football Club and the Netherlands national team.
Mikky Kiemeney became famous for being Frenkie De Jong's girlfriend. She is a social media personality with a significant following, especially on Instagram. She and her fiancé currently reside in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Mikky Kiemeney
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|17 April 1998
|Age
|25 years old (as of 2023)
|Place of birth
|Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Current residence
|Barcelona, Spain
|Nationality
|Dutch
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’7’’
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|110
|Weight in kilograms
|50
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Green
|Father
|Marc Kiemeney
|Mother
|Barbara
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Engaged
|Fiancé
|Frenkie De Jong
|Education
|Koning Willem II College, Jan Des Bouvrie Academy
|Profession
|Former hockey player, model, Instagram influencer, entrepreneur, fashion designer
|Net worth
|$4 million - $5 million
|@mikkykiemeney
Mikky Kiemeney’s biography
The internet personality was born in Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands. She is a Dutch national of white ethnicity. Her parents are Marc Kiemeney (father) and Barbara (mother). She grew up alongside two brothers named Bing and Billy Kiemeney.
How old is Mikky Kiemeney? The rising entrepreneur is 25 years old as of 2023. She was born on 17 April 1998. Her zodiac sign is Aries.
After completing her high school education, she enrolled at King Willem II College in the Netherlands. She also studied Interior Design and Styling at Jan Des Bouvrie Academy. During her high school days, she played hockey.
Mikky Kiemeney’s career
Mikky Kiemeney is a social media personality, model, entrepreneur, and fashion designer. She creates beauty, fashion, and travel content on Instagram, where she has garnered a significant online audience of over 1.6 million followers.
As an entrepreneur, she owns a clothing and accessories brand called Mikkyki, which particularly sells T-shirts, hoodies, phone cases, and many others.
Mikky is also a former professional hockey player. She made her hockey debut for HC Den Bosch's women's team in 2015 when she was 17. In June 2018, she was crowned Queen of the Wags by Dutch FHM in their annual top 500 poll.
What is Mikky Kiemeney’s net worth?
The rising entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of between $4 million and $5 million. Her primary source of income is attributed to her online business and social media endeavours.
How did Frenkie De Jong and Mikky Kiemeney meet?
Frenkie and Mikky have been together for a while now. The pair first met in high school in the Netherlands and began dating in 2016. On 1 July 2022, they confirmed their engagement through social media. Frenkie announced the news on Instagram with a caption that read:
I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together, she Said Yes.
Mikky Kiemeney’s height and weight
Frenkie De Jong’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. She weighs approximately 110 pounds or 50 kilograms.
Mikky Kiemeney is a social media personality, fashion designer, and entrepreneur from Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands. She came into the spotlight following her romantic relationship with the Dutch footballer Frenkie de Jong. She is also famous on Instagram, where she boasts a significant following.
