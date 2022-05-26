20+ good prank call ideas to add some fun to a boring evening

Being the recipient of a prank call is the most irritating thing unless it is done so well that you are rolling on the floor laughing. When you have nothing else to do on a dull evening, making prank calls is a great way to pass the time or improve your mood. But keep in mind that prank calls to emergency workers or sick people are strictly prohibited. Here are prank call ideas to get you started.

Prank calls are the simplest and most effective ideas for fooling your friends in a matter of minutes. You can play with your sense of humour by messing around with phone conversations with friends, family members, or anyone you know.

Good prank call ideas

The best places to prank call can be at your home, workplace, or even a restaurant. Here is a list of amusing prank call ideas that will have you and your friends both crying and laughing at the same time.

1. Fake food delivery

Call a friend and inform them that their food has been delivered to their door; if they are perplexed, explain that you are a food delivery driver and that their food has been delivered.

The prank should be done on someone whose address you know so that it appears more credible. It is one of the good prank call ideas that will have your friends running around their house hoping to get a tasty snack!

2. Survey calls

Survey calls are the most common, with an operator attempting to persuade you to participate in a survey. Call a number and tell the person about an interesting survey in which they can win discount coupons. The majority of people will appear interested in the survey and may not hang up on you.

Then ask them questions like, "Why are the alphabets in the order?" or "Why aren't blueberries blue?" "Have you had ice cream and ketchup?" These are the best funny things to say when prank calling. Your responses should be hilarious so that person you are calling will be irritated.

3. It's been long

When you find a set of numbers and the name of the person you're calling, use the good prank phone call ideas on them. Call the number and tell them you just found their number and wanted to check on them.

Let them know you want to catch up soon and see if they will play along. If they ask you questions to figure out who you are, give them some intricate, maybe even wild, specifics about how you two met.

4. Problem with toilet paper

Restaurants are funny places to prank call. Call a restaurant, preferably one on the upscale end of the spectrum, because fast food restaurants are less concerned. When someone answers, use your best upset, panicked voice to explain that you're in their restroom and there's no toilet paper anywhere. Inform them that you have a date at one of their tables and do not want to keep them waiting.

5. Free coupons

You can use your crank call lines to pass the time or improve your mood when you have nothing else to do. It is one for a discount-obsessed friend. Call and tell them you are calling from a business—it could be their favourite restaurant or a brand they love. Inform them that they have won a discount for being a good customer.

6. Scorned lover

Call your friend and tell them how much you love and miss them. Using prank call ideas on friends will increase their curiosity. When they ask who's calling, act upset and inquire how many people call to tell them they're loved.

They will most likely be perplexed, but they will continue to act as if they are upset. You get extra points if you can fake crying. The other party will either attempt to comfort you or hang up.

7. Sign up for a package

Here is one of the funny prank call ideas for friends. Request that a friend checks the front door for nothing. Call a random number and inform them that a particular package is being delivered to their front door and that they must sign for it.

Recite their address to persuade them if they say you have the wrong number. When the person realizes they've gotten up for nothing, they may become irritated. At the very least, they got some exercise!

8. Date night

Call a random or known person and tell them how delighted you are to meet them for your date tonight. If the person you called appears perplexed, persist and pretend that you believe they're joking about not knowing the date.

Tell them you'll meet them at a nearby coffee shop. Then tell them you got stuck in traffic and will call them back before they have an opportunity to argue. It is helpful if you have a mutual friend who can set you up.

9. Phone check-up

You'll need to have an idea about the type of phone your friend uses to try funny call ideas on them. First, call them up and pretend you work for their mobile company that wants to check if their phone is in good condition. Then, try and get them to repeat silly sentences to 'check if their mic is working.'

10. I saw you

For this prank, find someone close to you. Call them and tell them you saw them strolling around the shopping centre or grocery store and that you called out to them, but they didn't see you. Make it believable that you saw them! You get extra points if you acknowledge what they were wearing or even doing.

12. You own a haunted house

You can play this prank on someone you know and are confident will not be bothered by the prank call. Call the person and explain that you are the previous owner of their residence and you need to admit something to them.

Then, in a calm tone, inform them that they must pay close attention to you. Tell them that someone died in the house many years ago and that their spirit still haunts the place. Try to sound convincing, but if you notice it's causing the other person distress, stop and let them know it's just a joke.

13. Mistake in the restroom

Make a phone call to a nearby department store. When an associate answers the phone, say something like, "First and foremost, I want you to know that I love and cherish your shop, and your service is excellent. Your restrooms leave a lot to be desired."

These are funny things to say when prank calling. Continue by explaining that you're in the men's (or ladies') clothing department restroom, and there are no handwashing stations, paper towels, or anything else.

14. Why are you calling my girlfriend

It's yet another unique and amusing prank call. You must be a man for this, and the person you are calling must also be a man. When the person responds, you can continue to irritate them by repeating the phrase "Why are you calling my girlfriend."

15. Random scare statements

Call a random friend and scare them by saying things like "I love you" or "I've been watching you." You can also scare the person with other spectacular remarks. Make it more impactful and irritate the person repeatedly. If you know the person, you can also share some of their data or history to reassure them of their safety.

16. Why did you call me?

This prank is frequently successful with the elderly. Call any random number and inquire why the person called you. The victim will immediately become enraged. You can call up random numbers like this and repeatedly play the same prank on them to see how they react.

17. I am expecting a child

If you are looking for the best prank call ideas for your boyfriend this is a great one. Call any man or your boyfriend to tell them that you are pregnant will work. Call the person and say, "I have some bad news.... I am pregnant," as soon as they answer the phone. It will work best on male friends because it will perplex them.

18. Dead body

It is one of the frightening prank call ideas. Call someone and tell them you own or live in their home as a tenant. Proceed and tell them to pay close attention and then say, "in a few minutes, the police will arrive at your mansion with a court order to hunt your house." Please do not allow them to look behind the bedroom wall. Just be cautious!"

When the person asks why, tell them, "I have hidden my wife/husband's body there, and if the cops find it, you will be a primary suspect for disguising all evidence." I just wanted to inform you. Hang up and call, inform them that it was a joke.

19. Fake carpenter prank

This one works exceptionally well on relatives, but you'll need to create a fictitious brand name. Call a close relative and explain what company you work for and that you discovered a toxin in their cupboards or other hardware that is lethal to people and pets.

Explain that you have sent people over to destroy and remove such hardware for a small fee and an even larger fee to substitute that item. If they refuse, tell them that your staff is on their way!

20. I am shot

It is one of the best prank call ideas for family. Call a person you know and have a balloon and pin ready when your friend picks up. You can say this, "Hello, Will! Wait, there is someone at the door." Burst the balloon close to your phone and say, "ahhhhhhh, I have been shot! I need help!"

Most people believe prank calls are comical if they are not overdone. To avoid embarrassment, make these prank calls to a friend rather than a stranger. Importantly, make funny prank calls rather than scary ones.

