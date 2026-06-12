CAF has sent a message to South Africa after their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match loss to Mexico

Africa’s first representative fell to a defeat to co-hosts with goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez

The match produced three red cards in the second half, two of which were for Bafana Bafana players

CAF sent a message to South Africa after their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening day loss to co-hosts Mexico at Estadio Azteca on June 11, 2026.

The host nation opened the scoring in the ninth minute through 2025/26 Saudi Pro League top scorer Julian Quinones, who shot through Ronwen Williams’ legs.

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored to help Mexico beat South Africa. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana were reduced to 10 men early in the second half after Siphephelo Sithole was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity just outside the box.

Raul Jimenez doubled Mexico’s lead with his first World Cup goal at his fourth tournament. He was emotional after coming back from a life-threatening head injury in 2020.

Things went from bad to worse for South Africa when Themba Zwane was sent off for violent conduct. Mexican captain Cesar Montes also saw red in the closing stages.

CAF sends message to South Africa

CAF published a statement on its website acknowledging the uphill task ahead of Bafana Bafana after their poor, indisciplined performance and result against Mexico.

South Africa have never made it out of the group stage at their last three World Cup outings, and the hope of making it out took a blow with the opening result.

CAF noted that despite the result, Bafana Bafana displayed resilience and, at some moments, showed that they could be competitive.

“Improving discipline and cutting out costly mistakes will be key if Bafana Bafana are to revive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages,” the report concluded.

Williams reacts to South Africa’s loss

South Africa captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has shared his thoughts about his team’s defeat to Mexico in their opening World Cup match.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper admitted that errors cost them the match, but the team took positives from the match and will keep fighting.

“If you make mistakes, they will punish you. They will hurt you at this level,” he told FIFA after the match.

Ronwen Williams speaks after South Africa's loss to Mexico. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

“I think the most important thing is that now we know what we’re up against, because we’re not used to this. We haven’t been part of the World Cup for a very long time.

“We went down, but we kept fighting. We didn’t give them anything towards the end. We had a few decent chances as well. We’ll keep fighting, we’ll keep going as a team, and we’ll be better.”

South Africa’s next game is against Czechia, which also lost their opening game 2-1 to South Korea.

South Africa set unwanted record

Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa set unwanted record during their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match loss to Mexico.

Bafana Bafana became the first country to have two players sent off in the same match at the World Cup since Portugal and the Netherlands in 2006.

Source: Legit.ng