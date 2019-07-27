100+ cool warrior names for boys and girls: Cute names for your little hero
Names are influential, and parents choose those that influence their children positively. Children who bear warrior names grow with a strong character demonstrating strength, vigour, courage, and exceptional ability to conquer certain situations in life. If you want to see warrior-like traits in your children, it would be imperative to choose the proper names.
If you wish your child to possess resilience of a warrior, you could consider these names of warriors.
Cool warrior names for your baby and what they mean
Do you want your child to grow strong and brave? You will not regret choosing warrior names for your baby. There are unique baby names that mean warrior, which you can give to your baby.
Male Viking warrior names
These are some of the best male warrior names:
- Alvis: wise
- Bjorn: bear
- Bud: good fighter
- Einar: fighter chief
- Ivar: an archer
- Jarl: nobleman; he was the son of god Rig of the Norse
- Orvar: an arrow; he was a legend of the Norse
- Ragnar: army rule
- Thor/Tor: derived from the god of war and thunder in Norse mythology
- Ull: glory; he was the god of hunting
Cool warrior names for female babies
What names mean warrior? The circumstances that made you consider identifying your little one with a fighter or warrior do not matter. Meanwhile, these are the options you could consider:
- Emlyn: brave and a noble fighter
- Fianna: a band of warriors
- Hera: hero, fighter
- Louella: famous or renowned fighter
- Marcella: a young warrior
- Rosabella: a noted protector
- Romilda: a glorious battle maiden
- Tilly: battle-mighty
- Valda: battle heroine or famous ruler
- Zelda: grey fighting maid
Cool warrior names for male babies
If you fought so long to have a baby or your little one struggled to get here, you might want to consider a permanent mark to signify how special they are. What better way to do so than through their identity? Here are some of the options you could consider:
- Albern: noble soldier
- Akin: brave or heroic
- Boris: a battle warrior
- Cedric: a warrior leader
- Elvy: an elf fighter
- Evan: a young soldier
- Ewan: a young fighter
- Finley: a fair warrior
- Gerald: a sear fighter
- Gunnar: a bold fighter
Cool fighter names for boys
What are cool fighter names? If your little one battled their way into the world by being in the NICU or being born prematurely honouring their strength would go a long way. You could consider these options when naming them.
- Aaron: high mountain or strong mountain
- Alexander: defender of humanity
- Ebba: strong, safe, firm
- Ethan: strong
- Liam: resolute defender
- Max: greatest
- Morgan: sea warrior
- Neron: strong
- William: strong-willed
- Wyatt: little soldier
Cool fighter names for girls
What name means fierce warrior? If the circumstances of your baby girl' birth were daunting, a fighter name could represent the victory. These are the options to consider:
- Audrey: noble strength
- Adira: strong, noble, powerful
- Brianna: strength
- Carla: one who possesses strength
- Emersyn: bravery or powerful
- Isa: strength
- Lenna: lion’s strength
- Matilda: might strong
- Melisende: strong in work
- Philomena: lover of strength
Dark warrior names for baby boys
What are some badass warrior names? Dark warrior names are a unique option. They include:
- Abaddon: the destroyer
- Adofo: fighter
- Donahue: dark soldier
- Gedeon: destroyer
- Hadeon: destroyer
- Jabez: sorrow
- Nekane: sorrows
- Sephtis: eternal death
- Tavarious: misfortune
- Than: death
Dark warrior names for baby girls
Some might consider it unkind to give your little one a dark name. However, some are often inspired by revered and powerful people, things or places. Therefore, you could capture the strong spirit through any of these options:
- Bacia: family deaths ruined the house
- Bellona: warrior Goddess of destructive warfare
- Deidamia: to destroy
- Enyo: Goddess of destruction warfare
- Kali: Goddess of destruction
- Keket: Goddess of darkness
- Mabuz: ruler of death
- Morana: death
- Pele: Goddess of destruction
- Tempest: a violent storm
Famous warrior names for boys
A fighter has similar qualities as a survivor. So, if your little one's journey had its challenges, you might consider cementing it in them that they are victorious. These are the baby boy names that mean warrior you could consider while doing that:
- Alexander: defender of men
- Barron: fighter
- Caddock: war-ready, battle sharp
- Callan: rock, battle signifying a fighter as solid as a rock
- Duncan: dark fighter
- Eloy: mighty fighter
- Gerald: a soldier who fights with a spear
- Herman: soldier
- Louis: renowned fighter
- Kaiden: fighter
Famous female warrior names
If you recently had your little angel and would love their life to be impacted by their identity, you might consider these baby girl names that mean fighter:
- Aife: great warrior princess
- Andrea: strong
- Bernardine: as brave as a bear
- Birtilda: a bright battle maid
- Cahira: a woman warrior
- Cammi: noble
- Deandra: divine protector
- Delmira: noble protector
- Gonatilda: famous soldier
- Gertrude: a strong spear
Female Viking warrior names
Viking warrior names are not explored as much. Therefore, if you are looking for unique names, you might consider any of these options:
- Astra: means as beautiful as a god
- Brynhild: a maiden who was rescued by a man pretending to be her husband
- Erica: a mighty ruler
- Frigg: Norse goddess of the earth, air and fertility
- Gerd: Norse Mythology, fertility goddess, a frost giantess
- Liv: protection
- Randi: beautiful advice
- Ragnfríðr: beautiful advice
- Sigrid: beautiful victory
- Solveig: strength of the sun
Male Viking warrior names
These are some of the best male warrior names:
- Alvis: wise
- Bjorn: bear
- Bud: good fighter
- Einar: fighter chief
- Ivar: an archer
- Jarl: nobleman; he was the son of god Rig of the Norse
- Orvar: an arrow; he was a legend of the Norse
- Ragnar: army rule
- Thor/Tor: derived from the god of war and thunder in Norse mythology
- Ull: glory; he was the god of hunting
That was the list of warrior names for boys and girls. It consists of vast suggestions from ancient warrior monikers to classic ones parents can consider for their babies. The strength, courage, and resilience that your child will develop as they grows are enough to make you choose a soldier name for them.
READ ALSO: Most popular baby names for boys and girls in the world by region
Legit.ng shared the most popular baby names for boys and girls in the world by region. These are probably easy to pronounce, have cute meanings, or those that many modern parents prefer because they are fancy.
Depending on the region you come from, you can select the best and most popular name for a boy or girl in the area. Some of the most popular baby monikers do not have to be what you can quickly come up with. In some cases, the tags are unique and will make your baby stand out in a crowd.
Source: Legit