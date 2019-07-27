100+ cool warrior names for boys and girls: Cute names for your little hero

Names are influential, and parents choose those that influence their children positively. Children who bear warrior names grow with a strong character demonstrating strength, vigour, courage, and exceptional ability to conquer certain situations in life. If you want to see warrior-like traits in your children, it would be imperative to choose the proper names.

If you wish your child to possess resilience of a warrior, you could consider these names of warriors.

Cool warrior names for your baby and what they mean

Do you want your child to grow strong and brave? You will not regret choosing warrior names for your baby. There are unique baby names that mean warrior, which you can give to your baby.

Male Viking warrior names

These are some of the best male warrior names:

Alvis: wise Bjorn: bear Bud: good fighter Einar: fighter chief Ivar: an archer Jarl: nobleman; he was the son of god Rig of the Norse Orvar: an arrow; he was a legend of the Norse Ragnar: army rule Thor/Tor: derived from the god of war and thunder in Norse mythology Ull: glory; he was the god of hunting

Cool warrior names for female babies

What names mean warrior? The circumstances that made you consider identifying your little one with a fighter or warrior do not matter. Meanwhile, these are the options you could consider:

Emlyn: brave and a noble fighter Fianna: a band of warriors Hera: hero, fighter Louella: famous or renowned fighter Marcella: a young warrior Rosabella: a noted protector Romilda: a glorious battle maiden Tilly: battle-mighty Valda: battle heroine or famous ruler Zelda: grey fighting maid

Cool warrior names for male babies

If you fought so long to have a baby or your little one struggled to get here, you might want to consider a permanent mark to signify how special they are. What better way to do so than through their identity? Here are some of the options you could consider:

Albern: noble soldier Akin: brave or heroic Boris: a battle warrior Cedric: a warrior leader Elvy: an elf fighter Evan: a young soldier Ewan: a young fighter Finley: a fair warrior Gerald: a sear fighter Gunnar: a bold fighter

Cool fighter names for boys

What are cool fighter names? If your little one battled their way into the world by being in the NICU or being born prematurely honouring their strength would go a long way. You could consider these options when naming them.

Aaron: high mountain or strong mountain Alexander: defender of humanity Ebba: strong, safe, firm Ethan: strong Liam: resolute defender Max: greatest Morgan: sea warrior Neron: strong William: strong-willed Wyatt: little soldier

Cool fighter names for girls

What name means fierce warrior? If the circumstances of your baby girl' birth were daunting, a fighter name could represent the victory. These are the options to consider:

Audrey: noble strength Adira: strong, noble, powerful Brianna: strength Carla: one who possesses strength Emersyn: bravery or powerful Isa: strength Lenna: lion’s strength Matilda: might strong Melisende: strong in work Philomena: lover of strength

Dark warrior names for baby boys

What are some badass warrior names? Dark warrior names are a unique option. They include:

Abaddon: the destroyer Adofo: fighter Donahue: dark soldier Gedeon: destroyer Hadeon: destroyer Jabez: sorrow Nekane: sorrows Sephtis: eternal death Tavarious: misfortune Than: death

Dark warrior names for baby girls

Some might consider it unkind to give your little one a dark name. However, some are often inspired by revered and powerful people, things or places. Therefore, you could capture the strong spirit through any of these options:

Bacia: family deaths ruined the house Bellona: warrior Goddess of destructive warfare Deidamia: to destroy Enyo: Goddess of destruction warfare Kali: Goddess of destruction Keket: Goddess of darkness Mabuz: ruler of death Morana: death Pele: Goddess of destruction Tempest: a violent storm

Famous warrior names for boys

A fighter has similar qualities as a survivor. So, if your little one's journey had its challenges, you might consider cementing it in them that they are victorious. These are the baby boy names that mean warrior you could consider while doing that:

Alexander: defender of men Barron: fighter Caddock: war-ready, battle sharp Callan: rock, battle signifying a fighter as solid as a rock Duncan: dark fighter Eloy: mighty fighter Gerald: a soldier who fights with a spear Herman: soldier Louis: renowned fighter Kaiden: fighter

Famous female warrior names

If you recently had your little angel and would love their life to be impacted by their identity, you might consider these baby girl names that mean fighter:

Aife: great warrior princess Andrea: strong Bernardine: as brave as a bear Birtilda: a bright battle maid Cahira: a woman warrior Cammi: noble Deandra: divine protector Delmira: noble protector Gonatilda: famous soldier Gertrude: a strong spear

Female Viking warrior names

Viking warrior names are not explored as much. Therefore, if you are looking for unique names, you might consider any of these options:

Astra: means as beautiful as a god Brynhild: a maiden who was rescued by a man pretending to be her husband Erica: a mighty ruler Frigg: Norse goddess of the earth, air and fertility Gerd: Norse Mythology, fertility goddess, a frost giantess Liv: protection Randi: beautiful advice Ragnfríðr: beautiful advice Sigrid: beautiful victory Solveig: strength of the sun

That was the list of warrior names for boys and girls. It consists of vast suggestions from ancient warrior monikers to classic ones parents can consider for their babies. The strength, courage, and resilience that your child will develop as they grows are enough to make you choose a soldier name for them.

