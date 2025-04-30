Davido has opened up about his influence in the Nigerian music industry while granting an interview about his career

In the clip, he stated that the industry had to shut down as a result of his absence online and many were begging him to come back

Fans were divided over his utterance, they shared their take on what he just said as many tried to recall what truly happened then

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has ignited a debate among his fans and rival fans over an interview he granted about his music career.

In the clip of his interview shared on X, the If crooner was speaking about his absence from music.

Davido speaks about his fans' reaction when e he took a break from music. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

According to him, he knows that people love him because of the way they reacted to his absence from the music industry.

He disclosed that then, he didn't have a plan, and he had not recorded his hit song 'Unavailable'

The music star, who was advised by fans to retire from music, also explained that the music industry was shut down during that time because he was not active both musically and online.

Davido shares how critics reacted after he was absent from music. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido speaks about his music lovers, critics

Speaking about the reactions of his fans to his absence, the music star, who recently disclosed the amount he takes out daily, noted that many begged him to come back.

Davido noted that he was sitting in his house one day and going through twitter, and he saw the reactions of his fans.

The Awuke crooner also disclosed that his critics, who hate him, were also begging him to come back so that they can continue dragging him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Davido's video

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by Davido. Here are some comments below:

@Comr_Akanni commented:

"Oya tell me where is the lie, when he’ wasn’t online, everywhere dry like mortuary even no engagement for x."

@lil_maamiiii wrote:

"Which of the industry? This guy talks too much a man,"

@Obidientdaniel shared:

"Why Davido they always bring out him tongue?"

@MeTriumphant stated:

"Talk your talk king. That’s why he is 001."

@Unserious_boy said:

"This man talks like group chat admin we didn’t even notice left. Bro go back on break."

@AzeezEkemode wrote:

"Some of y’all are so quick to forget .Yes everywhere was dry when Davido was not active then. Ppl been Dey ask am to come back online. No Cap."

@AfrokonnectNG shared:

"Facts or cap? Either way, it shows the kind of influence Davido believes he holds. When the 001 goes quiet, the timeline definitely feels the void."

Davido prays for Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that the Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, had made a new post on X where he prayed for his country, Nigeria, after he was criticised over his recent interview.

Praying for his dear country, the Awuke crooner declared God's blessing upon Nigeria and also shared a picture of the national flag alongside his tweet. Fans were not satisfied with the post because of the flag of the country on his bio, and many reacted to his post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng