LoveLeo’s biography: parents, music career, who is he signed to?

LoveLeo is a singer, songwriter, and multimedia artist from the United States. He rose to prominence following the release of the singles Boyfren and Rosie. He is also known as the son of Grammy Award-winning actor John Christopher Reilly.

Musician LoveLeo. Photo: @loveleo

Source: Instagram

Here are the most interesting details about the musician that you should know.

Profile summary

Full name: Leo Reilly

Leo Reilly Nickname: LoveLeo

LoveLeo Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3 September 1998

3 September 1998 Age: 23 years (as of 2021)

23 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, USA

Los Angeles, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Irish-Lithuanian-Scottish-American

Irish-Lithuanian-Scottish-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’11”

5’11” Height in centimetres: 180

180 Body measurements in inches: 42–30– 38

42–30– 38 Body measurements in centimetres: 107–76–97

107–76–97 Shoe size: 10 US

10 US Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown and hazel

Brown and hazel Mother: Allison Dickey

Allison Dickey LoveLeo’s dad: John Christopher Reilly

John Christopher Reilly Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Girlfriend: Julia Marie

Julia Marie School: School in Los Angeles

School in Los Angeles College/University: Fashion school San Francisco

Fashion school San Francisco Profession: Musician, visual artist, model, fashion designer

Musician, visual artist, model, fashion designer Genres: Pop Rap, Indie Pop, Alternative R&B

Pop Rap, Indie Pop, Alternative R&B Instagram: @loveleo

@loveleo Twitter: @loveleo

@loveleo YouTube: @loveleo

@loveleo TikTok: @loveleo

LoveLeo’s biography

Leo Reilly was born and raised near the San Gabriel Mountains outside of Los Angeles, California, in the United States. He is best known for his work under the moniker LoveLeo. He has a younger brother named Arlo Reilly.

How old is LoveLeo?

The musician was born on 3 September 1998. As of 2021, LoveLeo is 23 years old.

What do you know about his family? Who is LoveLeo’s dad?

Leo Reilly’s parents

The singer was born to John Christopher Reilly and Alison Dickey. His mother is a well-known film producer who has worked on films such as The Sisters Brothers and Piggie. She is of American ancestry.

His father is a Grammy Award-winning actor. He is best known for his roles in Chicago, Stan & Ollie, Talladega Nights, Guardians of the Galaxy, Step Brothers, and Boogie Nights. He is of Irish, Scottish, and Lithuanian ancestry.

Career

Model and musician Leo Reilly. Photo: @loveleo

Source: Instagram

LoveLeo has always had a passion for music. He began recording songs at home with his USB microphone while in high school.

As a result, by the time he graduated from high school, he had recorded approximately 400 songs. Then, as a teenager, he started to pursue a modelling career and enrolled in a fashion school in San Francisco.

He also released records from time to time and shared them on SoundCloud, Instagram, and TikTok. Later on, those music records helped him gain a sizable online following.

As a model, he appeared in a short film for Kenzo, the Calvin Luo S/S show, and New York Fashion Week. In 2019, he walked in the Moschino show at Universal Studios Backlot. In an interview with FIDM, he stated that fashion and music were part of his life. Furthermore, he also tried his hand at designing clothes:

I’ve been making music for roughly five years, and I’m currently signed to a music label here in LA (my first single and music video comes out in October). I’ve been making clothes for a few years as well, and I’m almost ready to release my first mini-collection.

He rose to prominence as a musician in late 2019. He has since released a few more hits that have gone viral in a matter of days. His current creative work list includes:

EPs

2020 – Look At The Mess I’ve Made

Songs

2019 – Boyfren

2020 – Head Over Heels

2020 – Rosie

2020 – Lemons

2021 – Buzzcut

2021 – Tung Tied (feat. Rico Nasty)

Some believe that LoveLeo’s parents played an essential role in his media career development. Nonetheless, the reality is quite different. In an interview with i-D, he said the following:

They didn’t prepare me for this world at all. They’re always there for guidance, but they’re not super in touch with everything that I’m doing. Growing up, they kept the business very separate, so I didn’t have any understanding of what it was going to be like when I released my first song.

Relationship

Leo Reilly and his girlfriend. Photo: @loveleo

Source: Instagram

When it comes to his relationship, Reilly is now dating a fellow model named Julia Marie. They started dating in 2019.

Who is LoveLeo signed to?

As of today, the singer is signed to Republic Records.

Does LoveLeo have heterochromia?

Yes, he does. The singer has different coloured eyes – brown and hazel.

As you can see, LoveLeo is not like other artists in the industry. He has a distinct style that combines experimental pop with husky vocals, melodic rap, and deep social messages. While discussing his plans, the musician mentions that he wants his music and fashion careers to go hand in hand so that he can showcase what he is passionate about.

READ ALSO: Model Holly Peers’ biography: age, height, boyfriend, career

Legit.ng recently reported about the life of Holly Peers. Holly Peers is a British model who rose to fame after appearing on The Sun’s “Page 3.” Her career has progressed rapidly since then, landing her campaigns for famous fashion brands.

Enjoying a successful career in modelling and social media, she was featured in hundreds of publications. With millions of followers, she continues to make waves with her job. What do you know about her family?

Source: Legit