Nick Sagar’s biography: age, ethnicity, family, is he married?

Nick Sagar is a British actor who has appeared in a number of well-known films and TV shows. He is famous for his roles in The Haves and the Have Nots, Queen of the South, and The Princess Switch. What else is known about him?

With over a dozen acting credits to his name, this young actor and martial artist is making strides in Hollywood.

Nick Sagar's biography

Where was Nick Sagar born? The actor was born in London, England, on 7th January 1988.

Nick Sagar grew up in a 5-person family. He is a middle child and has two brothers: Michael (older) and Sean (younger), who is also an actor and model. There isn't much information about Nick Sagar's parents.

In his younger years, he was an athlete. He loves playing soccer and learning breakdance routines. He has also engaged in martial arts training.

How old is Nick Sagar?

Nick Sagar's age is 33 years old as of 2021.

What is Nick Sagar's ethnicity?

Nick Sagar's mother is from Jamaica, and his father is from Guyana. As a result, he is of mixed race. He is half-Guyanese and half-Jamaican.

Career

When it comes to his acting career, his first appearance was as a gang member in the 2009 television film Gunrush. He has also appeared in short films like Just Like Family and Wasteman Diaries

In addition, he is well recognized for his role as Kevin in The Princess Switch. Here is the list of films and TV series he has played a role in.

TV series

2017-2021: The Haves and the Have Nots as Charles

as Charles 2021: Run the World as Anderson Louis

as Anderson Louis 2020: Borrasca as Officer Ramirez

as Officer Ramirez 2019: Supergirl as Rip Roar / Russell Rogers

as Rip Roar / Russell Rogers 2017-2019: Shadowhunters as Victor Aldertree

as Victor Aldertree 2017-2018: Queen of the South as Detective Alonzo Loya

as Detective Alonzo Loya 2015: Hank Zipzer as Alex Broman

as Alex Broman 2014: Holby City as Joel Wallis

as Joel Wallis 2011: NCIS: Los Angeles as Joseph

Films

2021: The Princess Switch 3 as Kevin

as Kevin 2020: The Princess Switch: Switched Again as Kevin

as Kevin 2018: The Princess Switch as Kevin

as Kevin 2014: Wasteman Diaries as Nathan

as Nathan 2012: Ill Manors as Marcell

as Marcell 2010: S.N.U.B! as Security Officer

as Security Officer 2009: Gunrush

2009: Just Like Family as Tony

Is Nick Sagar married?

Nick Sagar from Shadowhunters is not married; hence Nick Sagar's wife does not exist.

Is Nick Sagar single?

Who is Nick Sagar's girlfriend? As of 2021, the actor is currently single. He did, however, have a one-year romance with Alexandra Burke, a British singer, songwriter, and actress, in 2010.

How tall is Nick Sagar?

He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm). The actor weighs 149 lbs (68 kg). His eyes are black, and his hair is grey and black.

How much is Nick Sagar worth?

According to Pop Buzz, Nick Sagar's net worth is alleged to be $1.2 million. However, this information is not official.

Nick Sagar has made a name for himself as a prominent actor in the entertainment industry. With his remarkable acting skills, he has effectively won the hearts of people all around the world.

