Nick Sagar’s biography: age, ethnicity, family, is he married?
Nick Sagar is a British actor who has appeared in a number of well-known films and TV shows. He is famous for his roles in The Haves and the Have Nots, Queen of the South, and The Princess Switch. What else is known about him?
With over a dozen acting credits to his name, this young actor and martial artist is making strides in Hollywood.
Profile summary
- Full name: Nicholas Dewan Sagar
- Nickname: Sega
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 7th January 1988
- Age: 33 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: London, England
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Nick Sagar's nationality: British
- Ethnicity: Guyanese-Jamaican
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'10"
- Height in centimetres: 178
- Weight in pounds: 149
- Weight in kilograms: 68
- Hair colour: Black and grey
- Eye colour: Black
- Siblings: 2
- Brothers: Michael and Sean
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Actor
- Net worth: $1.2 million
- Instagram: @nickdsagar
- Twitter: @NickDSagar
Nick Sagar's biography
Where was Nick Sagar born? The actor was born in London, England, on 7th January 1988.
Nick Sagar grew up in a 5-person family. He is a middle child and has two brothers: Michael (older) and Sean (younger), who is also an actor and model. There isn't much information about Nick Sagar's parents.
In his younger years, he was an athlete. He loves playing soccer and learning breakdance routines. He has also engaged in martial arts training.
How old is Nick Sagar?
Nick Sagar's age is 33 years old as of 2021.
What is Nick Sagar's ethnicity?
Nick Sagar's mother is from Jamaica, and his father is from Guyana. As a result, he is of mixed race. He is half-Guyanese and half-Jamaican.
Career
When it comes to his acting career, his first appearance was as a gang member in the 2009 television film Gunrush. He has also appeared in short films like Just Like Family and Wasteman Diaries
In addition, he is well recognized for his role as Kevin in The Princess Switch. Here is the list of films and TV series he has played a role in.
TV series
- 2017-2021: The Haves and the Have Nots as Charles
- 2021: Run the World as Anderson Louis
- 2020: Borrasca as Officer Ramirez
- 2019: Supergirl as Rip Roar / Russell Rogers
- 2017-2019: Shadowhunters as Victor Aldertree
- 2017-2018: Queen of the South as Detective Alonzo Loya
- 2015: Hank Zipzer as Alex Broman
- 2014: Holby City as Joel Wallis
- 2011: NCIS: Los Angeles as Joseph
Films
- 2021: The Princess Switch 3 as Kevin
- 2020: The Princess Switch: Switched Again as Kevin
- 2018: The Princess Switch as Kevin
- 2014: Wasteman Diaries as Nathan
- 2012: Ill Manors as Marcell
- 2010: S.N.U.B! as Security Officer
- 2009: Gunrush
- 2009: Just Like Family as Tony
Is Nick Sagar married?
Nick Sagar from Shadowhunters is not married; hence Nick Sagar's wife does not exist.
Is Nick Sagar single?
Who is Nick Sagar's girlfriend? As of 2021, the actor is currently single. He did, however, have a one-year romance with Alexandra Burke, a British singer, songwriter, and actress, in 2010.
How tall is Nick Sagar?
He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm). The actor weighs 149 lbs (68 kg). His eyes are black, and his hair is grey and black.
How much is Nick Sagar worth?
According to Pop Buzz, Nick Sagar's net worth is alleged to be $1.2 million. However, this information is not official.
Nick Sagar has made a name for himself as a prominent actor in the entertainment industry. With his remarkable acting skills, he has effectively won the hearts of people all around the world.
