Paris Brosnan’s biography: what is known about Pierce Brosnan’s son?

Paris Brosnan is a well-known model from the United States. He has walked the runway for high-end designers such as Ralph Lauren and Dolce & Gabbana. Paris is also well-known for being the youngest son of Pierce Brosnan, an Irish-American actor, and Keeley Shaye Smith, an American journalist.

The model attends the GQ Men Of The Year Celebration in West Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

Paris is popular on Instagram. He has steadily grown the number of his followers over the years. What else is known about him? Find out more about his personal life and career here.

Profile summary

Full name : Paris Brosnan

: Paris Brosnan Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 27 February 2001

: 27 February 2001 Age : 21 years (as of 2022)

: 21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth : California, USA

: California, USA Current residence: California, USA

California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6'1"

: 6'1" Height in centimetres : 185

: 185 Weight in pounds : 149

: 149 Weight in kilograms : 68

: 68 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Father: Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan Mother : Keeley Shaye Smith

: Keeley Shaye Smith Siblings: 4

4 Education : Marymount University

: Marymount University Profession : Model and social media influencer

: Model and social media influencer Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Instagram: @paris.brosnan

Paris Brosnan's biography

Avery, Dylan, Keely, Pierce Brosnan, Paris and Alex attend The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, California.

Source: Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan's son, Paris, was born in California, the United States. His parents are Pierce Brosnan and Keeley Shaye Smith. His father is an award-winning actor. He is regarded as one of the best James Bond actors of all time, while his mother was a TV presenter, actress and producer.

He grew up alongside his four siblings, namely Dylan, Sean, Chris, and Charlotte. Dylan and Paris Brosnan are biological brothers, while Sean, Chris, and Charlotte were born in their dad's first marriage to actress Cassandra Harris. His half-sister, Charlotte, succumbed to ovarian cancer on 28 June 2013.

Is Paris Brosnan Irish?

Although his nationality is American, Brosnan's ethnicity is Irish-American, as his father originates from Ireland and his mother is from the USA. Thus, he has Irish ancestry from his father's side.

How old is Paris Brosnan?

Paris Brosnan's age is 21 years as of 2022. He was born on 27 February 2001. His birth sign is Pisces.

Where did Paris Brosnan' go to college?

The young model has been studying film at Loyola Marymount University. It is not clear whether he has completed his studies or not.

What does Paris Brosnan do?

Paris is a top-notch model and social media influencer. He became interested in modelling at a tender age and worked hard through the support of his parents to pursue it as his full-time career. Paris Brosnan was signed by the Los Angeles office of the Next Model agency on 10 November 2017.

He has caught the attention of top magazines and commercial brands with his impressive modelling skills. Within a few months of his debut, as a model, he has made a significant impact by featuring on the covers of reputable magazines such as Numero Homme Berlin, GQ Korea, MMSCENE, and Vanity Teen.

He was also featured under the title The Descendants alongside celebrities such as Myles O'Neal and Asher Oyelowo. In addition, Paris walked the ramp for iconic designer Ralph Lauren's 50th birthday special anniversary event in September 2018.

He is also an active Instagram user. He uses the platform to post surfing pictures. As of now, he boasts over 214k followers.

Who is Paris Brosnan married to?

Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan attend the GQ Men Of The Year Celebration in West Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

The American model stays out of the limelight and does not disclose things about his romantic life. Thus, it is challenging to ascertain who Paris Brosnan's wife is at the moment. However, model Alex Lee-Aillón was Paris Brosnan's girlfriend before the two separated.

How tall is Pierce Brosnan's son?

Paris Brosnan's height is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs 150 pounds or 68 kilograms and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Paris Brosnan grew up dreaming about becoming a model, which is now a reality. He is signed with the Los Angeles office of the Next Model agency. Aside from that, he is also an Instagram personality.

