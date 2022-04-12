Audie Rick’s biography: age, birthday, parents, movies and TV shows

Audie Rick is a young American actor renowned for his appearance in the 1883 TV series, where he plays John Dutton Sr. Audie appeared on Kenobi: A Star Wars Story in 2019 as Luke Skywalker. Additionally, he is a model and a social media sensation.

Rick is an upcoming American actor. As a model, he has worked for Paloma Model and Talent on various paint jobs like Disney shopping & retail and Daisy Sour Cream. Get to learn more about his personal life and career in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Audie Rick

Audie Rick Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 21 December 2015

21 December 2015 Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Manhattan Beach, CA, USA

Manhattan Beach, CA, USA Current residence: California, USA

California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 3' 9"

3' 9" Height in centimetres: 114

114 Weight in pounds: 44

44 Weights in kilograms: 20

20 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother : Donna

: Donna Father: George

George Siblings: 1

1 Profession: Actor, internet sensation, model.

Audie Rick´s biography

The young actor was born in Manhattan Beach City in California. He has a younger sister named Adaline Gray Rick who is a child model and has her own Instagram account under the username @adeline.rick.official. His ethnicity is white, and he holds American nationalism.

Who are Audie Rick's parents?

The actor´s father is George, a wrestler and his mother is Donna, who controls his Instagram account.

When is Audie Rick's birthday?

The young actor celebrates his birthday on 21 December every year. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

How old is Audie Rick?

Audie Rick's age is 6 years old as of April 2022.

Career

The actor began his acting career at the age of 5. In 2019, he appeared in Kenobi: A Star Wars Story as Luke Skywalker. His first TV series appearance was in 2021 in the 1883 series, where he played the role of John Dutton.

He is a model and has worked with various agencies such as Paloma Model Talent. He has participated in several other commercial modelling gigs such as Disney shopping and retail and Daisy sour cream.

The actor is famous on Instagram, where he shares modelling pictures and those of his family. His mother manages his account.

Audie Rick's movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, the following is the list of his films and movies.

2019 Kenobi: A Star Wars Story as Luke Skywalker

as Luke Skywalker 2021- 2022 1883 as John Dutton

FAQs

How old is the famous actor? His age is 6 years old as of April 2022. Where does Audie Rick come from? The American actor was born in Manhattan Beach City in California What is the actor´s net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $100,000 Who are the parents of the young American actor? His father is George Rick while his mother is Donna Rick. What is Rick known for? He is known for starring in the 1883 series in 2021-2022, where he plays John Dutton. Does the famous actor have siblings? He has a younger sister named Adeline Gray who is also a child model.

Audie Rick from 1883 is an upcoming American actor and model. He has become popular since making his debut in 2019. The actor has an active Instagram account managed by his mother and has a considerable following.

