A Nigerian lady said she purchased electricity worth N40,000, but the number of units given to her was not favourable

The electricity consumer who shared the screenshot on Facebook seems to fall under the Band A area in Lagos, where she lives

The screenshot she shared shows that she got 73.4 kWh of electricity after she paid N40000 through her banking app

A Nigerian lady who purchased electricity units did not expect what she got after paying N40,000.

According to a screenshot she posted on Facebook, she paid N40000, hoping to get a lot of units.

Eby said she paid N40000 and got only 73.4 kWh of electricity. Photo credit: Facebook/Eby Amanda Pius-Urum.

However, Eby Amanda Pius-Urum's post showed that she got only 73.4 kWh of electricity with N40,000.

Eby, who lives in Lagos, appears to fall under the area which is classified as Band A.

Band A electricity users pay more than others who fall under a different classification.

She wrote:

"40k barely gave me 80 units."

In the comment section of the post, Eby said she almost cried. She said she bought the units for her shop.

Her words:

"If I wasn't someone's mum I would wailed out this morning. This is for shop with heavy machines. And since Monday we have not had light."

Electricity users who fall under Band A pay higher. Photo credit: Getty Images/Anton Petrus.

After she made the post, a lot of people in her comment section shared their experiences concerning electricity in Nigeria.

Facebook reactions as lady shares cost of electricity in her house

Amanda Esiri Joy Unspeakable said:

"And nobody is doing anything about all these suffering and smiling..those when get money to Japa...them dey Japa on a stead....this is no longer a country."

Nnolim Naza Okeke said:

"Seems like normal meters am using is better, I pay 20k each month with steady light. Not prepaid ooooo."

Adedapo Oludare said:

"Na Band A plus? 20K is 88units before na, this one no go reach a week's usage o, how do we survive this?"

Paul O. Aguegbulem said:

"With 3k with my band I can get over 80unit."

Enendu Happiness Amarachi said:

"5k is now 22units, before it was 60units."

Johnson Chibuikem Mmaduabuchi said:

"Na my meter be this 200 plus units for 20k. Omo, I feel for you. 70k I did 2 months ago stayed till I joined this because I was traveling."

Nma Thelma said:

"Even Band A can't be this expensive. You should get over 170+ units with that amount @225 per unit or less. This is outrageous! #554 per unit?"

Wada U. Edyth said:

"I use 20k monthly which is 200 units... 40k for less than 80 units is outrageous... Gosh!"

Ugo Jessica Superbubbles said:

"This is quite sad oh! 5k gave me 74 units on Sunday. This band A thing is a total rip-off!! They should really do something about it. How much will you now spend in a month on electricity alone?"

Lady installs solar electricity in her house

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared her joy after she successfully installed her own personal electricity in her house.

The lady said she is happy that she has transitioned from the Nigerian national grid to her own homegrown power supply.

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze said the solar power system she installed in her house dug a hole in her purse as it was expensive.

